The Best Fitness Gifts for This Holiday Season

Awesome apparel, equipment, supplements and more at every price point.

By Steve Mazzucchi
fitness gifts
Courtesy

Health is better than wealth, or so the old saying goes. Thankfully, you don’t always need loads of the latter to support the former. Just check out this roundup of workout-ready gifts and stocking stuffers, featuring 11 handy items under $50, six more under $100... and a few shiny options for a higher-end pump.

BodyArmor SuperDrink (12-Pack)
Courtesy
BODYARMOR amazon.com
$11.96
SHOP NOW

The official sports drink of the MLS and UFC packs quite a (fruit) punch. BodyArmor boasts potassium-packed electrolytes and coconut water to quench thirst, prevent cramps and support optimal performance. 

Darn Tough Vertex Ultra Lightweight Run Sock
Courtesy
Darn Tough amazon.com
$16.95
SHOP NOW

Made exclusively in Vermont and featuring 50 percent Merino wool, these socks are naturally antimicrobial, antibacterial and comfy as they come. Bonus: Darn Tough is the official sock of Spartan, and you know those folks don’t mess around.

ProBar Bite Organic Energy Bar (12-Pack)
Courtesy
Probar amazon.com
$20.16
SHOP NOW

We’re kinda obsessed with ProBar, a Utah-based brand that makes incredible energy and protein bars with surprising flavor. These bites provide quick, healthy calories during extended adventures. The protein-packed meal bars are awesome too. 

Kalahari Biltong Variety 3-Pack
Courtesy
Kalahari Biltong amazon.com
$19.50
SHOP NOW

Kalahari Biltong was founded by three endurance athletes wowed by this local treat during a trip to race in South Africa. They describe it as a cross between “dry-aged beef, jerky, and prosciutto.” We find it delicious, and at 32 grams of protein and zero sugar per 160-calorie serving, it’s something of a superfood to boot.

ShakeSphere Tumbler Protein Shaker Bottle
Courtesy
SHAKESPHERE amazon.com
$21.99
SHOP NOW

This seemingly simple tumbler cracked last year's GP100 thanks to an ingenious design. It has no internal edges, which not only cuts down on waste but enables the pureeing of fruit with bit of vigorous shaking. The result is convenient, flavorful protein smoothies on the go with minimal mess.

GU Hoppy Trails Energy Gel (24-Pack)
Courtesy
GU Energy amazon.com
$36.00
$26.77 (26% off)
SHOP NOW

GU is the leader in on-the-go energy gels. And this box of electrolyte-loaded 100-calorie packets is the ultimate stocking stuffer for the IPA-loving endurance athlete.

Bravo Sierra Active Set
Courtesy
bravosierra.com
$26.00
SHOP NOW

This no-nonsense kit featuring anti-bacterial body wipes, shampoo + body wash + shave gel, deodorant and SPF 30 moisturizing lotion is the perfect addition to any exercise enthusiast’s gym bag.

Osprey Daylite Waist Pack
Courtesy
Osprey amazon.com
$29.95
SHOP NOW

Fanny packs have taken more than their share of abuse over the years, but they’ve stuck around for one inarguable reason: they make it easy to stash a few essentials — say workout gloves, towel, protein powder — till you need them. And this elegant, double-zippered Osprey option is more than up to the task.

Perfect Fitness Pull-Up Bar
Courtesy
Perfect Fitness amazon.com
$34.99
SHOP NOW

Those lacking funds or space for a full weight set can get quite a bang for the buck from bodyweight moves. This clever bar hooks under a door frame for all manner of pull-ups and chin-ups — and can also be used for for really deep, chest-expanding pushups.

PowerHandz PowerFit Training Gloves
Courtesy
POWERHANDZ powerhandz.com
$39.99
SHOP NOW

For the fitness fiend who is always looking to amp it up, these gloves carry extra weight across the top side, boosting the impact of everything from lifting to cardio. The palms, meanwhile, feature foam gel to prevent calluses and blisters.

Maurten Gel Combo Pack
Courtesy
maurten gel thefeed.com
$49.98
SHOP NOW

Endurance junkies will love these gels, which are used by record-breaking runners, cyclists and triathletes all over the world. This combo pack features six packets each of Maurten's standard gel and its caffeinated one, both awesome sources of quick, easy-to-digest carbs on the go. 

Hill City Train Hoodie
Courtesy
hc gap.com
$52.80
SHOP NOW

This fitness-friendly garment is perfect for warm-ups, cooldowns, chilly weather workouts and simply chilling. It features sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric, mesh panels in the hood for peripheral visibility and a zippered kangaroo pocket with an additional inner pocket for stashing your phone.

Vuori Kore Short
Courtesy
vuoriclothing.com
$54.00
SHOP NOW

Life is too short to hit the gym in crappy mesh basketball shorts. Upgrade to these stylish, quick-drying winners featuring four-way stretch, a breathable boxer brief liner and what can only be described as majestic levels of comfort, and your workouts will never be the same.

Momentous AbsoluteZero 100% Plant Protein
Courtesy
Momentous amazon.com
$60.00
SHOP NOW

Few supplement brands can boast the star power of Momentous, whose team includes Jimmy Chin and Alex Honnold, plus loads of top coaches and trainers. But you don’t need to know all that to enjoy 20 ounces of clean, tasty protein per serving.

Athletic Greens Subscription (30 Servings/Month)
Courtesy
athleticgreens.com
$77.00
SHOP NOW

Anyone currently getting hosed on $6 green juice bottles needs to be introduced to Athletic Greens. A $77/month subscription ($97 for a one-time purchase) saves money and time while supporting digestion, immunity, energy, anti-aging and more with 75 proven ingredients.

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Courtesy
Lululemon lululemon.com
$78.00
SHOP NOW

All Metal Vent Tech shirts boast seamless construction and a Silverescent treatment, so they feel great on the skin and don't stink. Lightweight and breathable, this short-sleeve version won't slow you down.

Ten Thousand Interval Pant
Courtesy
tenthousand.cc
$98.00
SHOP NOW

Ten Thousand’s Interval Short, with nearly 4,000 five-star reviews, represents the pinnacle of workout shorts. The newer long-legged version — rocking the same premium performance fabric and zippered, no-bounce hip pockets — is equally fantastic.

Altra Solstice XT
Courtesy
Altra altrarunning.com
$110.00
SHOP NOW

Zero-drop shoes that provide a stable platform for CrossFit WODs and HIIT workouts are hot right now, but Altra has extolled the benefits of zero drop for the past decade. The gym-specific XTs boast balanced cushioning, a foot-shaped toe box and a flexible midsole. Yes, you can run in them too.

JBL Under Armour FLASH X Sport In-Ear Headphones
Courtesy
jbl jbl.com
$99.95
SHOP NOW

These IPX7-rated waterproof buds offer five hours of workout-fueling music per charge, plus an extra 20 hours in the low-profile case. Coolest feature? Simply tap the left one to drop the volume, so you can hear your surroundings  (or workout partner) while still rocking out.

Theragun Mini (RED)
Courtesy
TheraGun Theragun
$199.00
SHOP NOW

With three speeds and 150 minutes of battery life, the Mini packs loads of muscle-relaxing percussion massage power into a pocket-sized profile. A portion of the purchase price of this limited-edition RED version goes to the Global Fund to fight pandemics around the world.

JaxJox DumbbellConnect
Courtesy
jaxjox.com
$449.00
SHOP NOW

On the heels of the award-winning KettlebellConnect comes this high-tech set. Hoist 8–50 pounds per hand at the touch of a button, join live or on-demand workouts (via the JaxJox app, 30 days free, then $12.99 per month) and track your pump with real-time data.

