The Best Fitness Gifts for This Holiday Season
Awesome apparel, equipment, supplements and more at every price point.
Health is better than wealth, or so the old saying goes. Thankfully, you don’t always need loads of the latter to support the former. Just check out this roundup of workout-ready gifts and stocking stuffers, featuring 11 handy items under $50, six more under $100... and a few shiny options for a higher-end pump.
The official sports drink of the MLS and UFC packs quite a (fruit) punch. BodyArmor boasts potassium-packed electrolytes and coconut water to quench thirst, prevent cramps and support optimal performance.
Made exclusively in Vermont and featuring 50 percent Merino wool, these socks are naturally antimicrobial, antibacterial and comfy as they come. Bonus: Darn Tough is the official sock of Spartan, and you know those folks don’t mess around.
We’re kinda obsessed with ProBar, a Utah-based brand that makes incredible energy and protein bars with surprising flavor. These bites provide quick, healthy calories during extended adventures. The protein-packed meal bars are awesome too.
Kalahari Biltong was founded by three endurance athletes wowed by this local treat during a trip to race in South Africa. They describe it as a cross between “dry-aged beef, jerky, and prosciutto.” We find it delicious, and at 32 grams of protein and zero sugar per 160-calorie serving, it’s something of a superfood to boot.
This seemingly simple tumbler cracked last year's GP100 thanks to an ingenious design. It has no internal edges, which not only cuts down on waste but enables the pureeing of fruit with bit of vigorous shaking. The result is convenient, flavorful protein smoothies on the go with minimal mess.
GU is the leader in on-the-go energy gels. And this box of electrolyte-loaded 100-calorie packets is the ultimate stocking stuffer for the IPA-loving endurance athlete.
This no-nonsense kit featuring anti-bacterial body wipes, shampoo + body wash + shave gel, deodorant and SPF 30 moisturizing lotion is the perfect addition to any exercise enthusiast’s gym bag.
Fanny packs have taken more than their share of abuse over the years, but they’ve stuck around for one inarguable reason: they make it easy to stash a few essentials — say workout gloves, towel, protein powder — till you need them. And this elegant, double-zippered Osprey option is more than up to the task.
Those lacking funds or space for a full weight set can get quite a bang for the buck from bodyweight moves. This clever bar hooks under a door frame for all manner of pull-ups and chin-ups — and can also be used for for really deep, chest-expanding pushups.
For the fitness fiend who is always looking to amp it up, these gloves carry extra weight across the top side, boosting the impact of everything from lifting to cardio. The palms, meanwhile, feature foam gel to prevent calluses and blisters.
Whether you crave CrossFit, hoist heavy weights or bounce around, there's a sneaker here for you.
Endurance junkies will love these gels, which are used by record-breaking runners, cyclists and triathletes all over the world. This combo pack features six packets each of Maurten's standard gel and its caffeinated one, both awesome sources of quick, easy-to-digest carbs on the go.
This fitness-friendly garment is perfect for warm-ups, cooldowns, chilly weather workouts and simply chilling. It features sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric, mesh panels in the hood for peripheral visibility and a zippered kangaroo pocket with an additional inner pocket for stashing your phone.
Life is too short to hit the gym in crappy mesh basketball shorts. Upgrade to these stylish, quick-drying winners featuring four-way stretch, a breathable boxer brief liner and what can only be described as majestic levels of comfort, and your workouts will never be the same.
Few supplement brands can boast the star power of Momentous, whose team includes Jimmy Chin and Alex Honnold, plus loads of top coaches and trainers. But you don’t need to know all that to enjoy 20 ounces of clean, tasty protein per serving.
Anyone currently getting hosed on $6 green juice bottles needs to be introduced to Athletic Greens. A $77/month subscription ($97 for a one-time purchase) saves money and time while supporting digestion, immunity, energy, anti-aging and more with 75 proven ingredients.
All Metal Vent Tech shirts boast seamless construction and a Silverescent treatment, so they feel great on the skin and don't stink. Lightweight and breathable, this short-sleeve version won't slow you down.
Ten Thousand’s Interval Short, with nearly 4,000 five-star reviews, represents the pinnacle of workout shorts. The newer long-legged version — rocking the same premium performance fabric and zippered, no-bounce hip pockets — is equally fantastic.
Zero-drop shoes that provide a stable platform for CrossFit WODs and HIIT workouts are hot right now, but Altra has extolled the benefits of zero drop for the past decade. The gym-specific XTs boast balanced cushioning, a foot-shaped toe box and a flexible midsole. Yes, you can run in them too.
These IPX7-rated waterproof buds offer five hours of workout-fueling music per charge, plus an extra 20 hours in the low-profile case. Coolest feature? Simply tap the left one to drop the volume, so you can hear your surroundings (or workout partner) while still rocking out.
With three speeds and 150 minutes of battery life, the Mini packs loads of muscle-relaxing percussion massage power into a pocket-sized profile. A portion of the purchase price of this limited-edition RED version goes to the Global Fund to fight pandemics around the world.
On the heels of the award-winning KettlebellConnect comes this high-tech set. Hoist 8–50 pounds per hand at the touch of a button, join live or on-demand workouts (via the JaxJox app, 30 days free, then $12.99 per month) and track your pump with real-time data.
