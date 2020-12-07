Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Gifts for Dog Owners

From training treats to leashes to travel bowls.

By Gear Patrol
best pet gifts
Courtesy

Whether you're a longtime dog owner or still training your first puppy, the gift giving season wouldn't be complete without some new gear for your furry friend. It's the perfect time to invest in a new plush dog bed or a clean harness, but you can also pick up essentials like treats and toys. So make sure the dog's on you holiday shopping list this year, and check out our top recommendations below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
American Journey Salmon Recipe Training Treats
Chewy
American Journey chewy.com
$3.14
SHOP NOW

These irresistible treats are perfect for training your puppy or reinforcing good behavior in your older dog. At just four calories a treat, they're a reward that won't ruin their diet.

Burt's Bees Multipurpose Wipes
Chewy
Burt's Bees chewy.com
$6.49
SHOP NOW

Whether hiking, at the beach, out in the rain or just in the backyard, dogs can get dirty. These wipes have a balanced pH and can clean both paws and fur.

Prima Pets Collapsible Travel Bowl
Chewy
Prima Pets chewy.com
$11.59
SHOP NOW

Taking your dog on a long walk or hike? Just clip this bowl to your backpack or belt so you can give them water when they need it.

Kong Classic Dog Toy
Chewy
KONG chewy.com
$12.99
SHOP NOW

Fill it with treats and keep them busy for hours. It's nearly indestructible and will last for years —there's a reason it's a classic.

Frisco Padded Dog Harness
Chewy
Frisco chewy.com
$13.99
SHOP NOW

This harness comes in multiple colors and includes both traditional and no-pull D-rings. For the price, it's hard to beat.

Carhartt Tradesman Dog Leash
Chewy
Carhartt chewy.com
$16.99
SHOP NOW

Know a Carhartt lover who walks the dog? They're sure to appreciate this iconic brown leash.

Little L's Cluck-Cluck Krak'ems
Little L's
littlels.com
$12.00
SHOP NOW

How about a special treat? This premium chicken brittle is slowly baked in NYC and has no antibiotics, hormones, additives or preservatives.

Ruff Dawg Rubber Dog Bowl
Chewy
Ruff Dawg chewy.com
$17.99
SHOP NOW

Who said your dog bowl has to be boring? These durable rubber bowls form Ruff Dawg come in various tie-dye swirls and are made for outdoor (or indoor) use. 

10 Pieces of Outdoor Gear Your Dog Needs Now
outdoor gear for your dog gear patrol full lead
Courtesy

You take your dog on all of your adventures, so why shouldn’t you kit him out in all the best gear?

LEARN MORE

L.L. Bean Reversible Field Coat for Dogs
L.L. Bean
llbean.com
$29.95
SHOP NOW

Taking your dog outside in foul weather? Don't have dog with a coat suited for it? This is your answer. 

Active Pets Back Seat Cover
Amazon
Active Pets amazon.com
$45.96
$33.96 (26% off)
SHOP NOW

Still just laying a towel down in the back seat? This waterproof, scratch-proof cover will make your life so much easier.

Wyze Cam Pan Smart Home Camera
Amazon
WYZE amazon.com
$37.98
SHOP NOW

Need to monitor your juvenile dog when you're out running errands? Wyze makes a smart home camera that is practically effortless to use.

Yeti Boomer 4 Dog Bowl
Yeti
yeti yeti.com
$39.99
SHOP NOW

So you've got a Yeti cooler and a Yeti tumbler. Let the dog share some of that goodness.

Filson Dog Leash
Filson
Filson filson.com
$85.00
SHOP NOW

Filson's products are made to last and this dog leash is no exception. The saddle-grade bridle leather comes from North American hides and is tanned in the U.S.A.

Simple Human Pet Food Can
Simple Human
simplehuman.com
$70.00
SHOP NOW

This sleek pet food can has an airtight seal, a lock-tight lid and a magnetic lid-mounted scoop — it's the next generation of dog food storage.

Orvis ComfortFill-Eco Bolster Dog Bed
Orvis
Orvis orvis.com
$149.00
SHOP NOW

This customizable dog bed has a cushion that will not flatten or clump, and three side bolsters that act as head rests. It's washable and comes in four sizes ranging in price from $149 to $269.

Embark Dog DNA Test
Amazon
Embark amazon.com
$199.00
$149.00 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

"Oh, she's a mix..." Stop repeating the same line and figure it out!

Your Dog Needs a Perfectly Constructed Dog Bed
yeti dog bed gear patrol feature
Yeti

Yeti’s newest creation is a smartly designed dog bed that’s guaranteed to last a lifetime.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Holiday Gift Guides
The Best Gifts for Kids
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Five Things Gear Patrol's Founder Wants This Year
The Best Gifts for a New Driver
The 15 Best Gifts for Chefs and Home Cooks
The Best Gifts for Apple Watch Wearers
The Year's Best Home Fitness Gifts
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
The Best Pocket Knives to Gift This Year
The Best Fitness Gifts for This Holiday Season