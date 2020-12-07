Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Gifts for Dog Owners
From training treats to leashes to travel bowls.
Whether you're a longtime dog owner or still training your first puppy, the gift giving season wouldn't be complete without some new gear for your furry friend. It's the perfect time to invest in a new plush dog bed or a clean harness, but you can also pick up essentials like treats and toys. So make sure the dog's on you holiday shopping list this year, and check out our top recommendations below.
These irresistible treats are perfect for training your puppy or reinforcing good behavior in your older dog. At just four calories a treat, they're a reward that won't ruin their diet.
Whether hiking, at the beach, out in the rain or just in the backyard, dogs can get dirty. These wipes have a balanced pH and can clean both paws and fur.
Taking your dog on a long walk or hike? Just clip this bowl to your backpack or belt so you can give them water when they need it.
Fill it with treats and keep them busy for hours. It's nearly indestructible and will last for years —there's a reason it's a classic.
This harness comes in multiple colors and includes both traditional and no-pull D-rings. For the price, it's hard to beat.
Know a Carhartt lover who walks the dog? They're sure to appreciate this iconic brown leash.
How about a special treat? This premium chicken brittle is slowly baked in NYC and has no antibiotics, hormones, additives or preservatives.
Who said your dog bowl has to be boring? These durable rubber bowls form Ruff Dawg come in various tie-dye swirls and are made for outdoor (or indoor) use.
You take your dog on all of your adventures, so why shouldn’t you kit him out in all the best gear?
Taking your dog outside in foul weather? Don't have dog with a coat suited for it? This is your answer.
Still just laying a towel down in the back seat? This waterproof, scratch-proof cover will make your life so much easier.
Need to monitor your juvenile dog when you're out running errands? Wyze makes a smart home camera that is practically effortless to use.
So you've got a Yeti cooler and a Yeti tumbler. Let the dog share some of that goodness.
Filson's products are made to last and this dog leash is no exception. The saddle-grade bridle leather comes from North American hides and is tanned in the U.S.A.
This sleek pet food can has an airtight seal, a lock-tight lid and a magnetic lid-mounted scoop — it's the next generation of dog food storage.
This customizable dog bed has a cushion that will not flatten or clump, and three side bolsters that act as head rests. It's washable and comes in four sizes ranging in price from $149 to $269.
"Oh, she's a mix..." Stop repeating the same line and figure it out!
Yeti’s newest creation is a smartly designed dog bed that’s guaranteed to last a lifetime.