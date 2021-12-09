Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
We've rounded up all our favorite everyday gadgets that cost less than $50.
Think of the all gadgets that you use every day. There are the obvious (and expensive) things, like your smartphone, laptop, and smartwatch, but then there are a host of other gadgets needed to go with those more hot ticket items. There are chargers, adapters, cables and other smart accessories. Heck, you can get speakers and headphones for pretty cheap now, too. We've rounded up all our favorite everyday gadgets that cost less than $50.
The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is a really small smart plug that works with all the major smart ecosystems, including Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.
The new iPhones don't come with a wall adapter in the box, meaning you have to buy one or use one you already one. This 20-watt wall adapter is tiny and will charge any iPhone 12 as fast as possible.
Think of this as a more durable and prettier charging cable than the stock Lightning cable that comes with your iPhone. It's also MFi certified, meaning it meets Apple's approval and can charge your iPhone as best as possible.
This is a cool and tiny hand-cranked AM/FM radio. It also has an integrated flashlight — because why not? — and, actually, can charge your smartphone if you're in dire need.
This highly-rated tripod works with compact cameras and GoPros, and comes with a smartphone clamp that's compatibly with all the latest iPhones and Androids.
Perfect for the person that's always losing things, this little tracker is super handy and can be used to keep track of keys, wallets, phones and even pets (with the right AirTag holder, of course).
Not only can this handy device charge your iPhone up to three full times, but it also offers wireless charging, so you can take advantage of the Qi-compatible tech that comes standard in the newer models.
This Bluetooth keyboard has an ergonomic tray to balance your smartphone or tablet. It also has a convenient "Easy-Switch" dial that lets you quickly switch between up to three paired devices.
For the best sound, get two of these new Echo Dot smart speakers and configure them in a stereo pair. This one has the added bonus of a built-in clock, which you could even stick on your nightstand and use as your alarm.
Whether you need some extra security, a halfway decent video conferencing camera, and/or you want a means of recording video for any other reason, this camera is one of the best bang-for-your-buck options around.
The MagSafe charger is a special wireless charger that magnetically locks onto any of the iPhone 12 models so that they charge. No more searching for "the sweet spot."
This is a tiny-yet-powerful portable Bluetooth speaker. It's waterproof (IP67), so it's safe to take to the beach or play in the rain. It also has an integrated carabiner, which makes it easy to clip onto a backpack or belt loop.
The AirFly Duo is a wireless transmitter that allows two sets of AirPods (or any wireless headphones or earbuds) to share audio. It's essentially headphone splitter for the modern era.
If you work with a lot of sensitive information, you're going to want to keep it protected. And this physical two-factor authentication key is one of the best ways to do that. Plus, it's keychain-sized for easier transport.
Even though it's a couple of generations behind, the Fire Tablet 7 is a great entry-level option, especially for those with a tight budget. It can stream apps, be used to read ebooks, play games and more.
Turns out you can slip your hand into a version of the original G-Shock watch for a good deal less than $50. It's not the fanciest out there, but it's tough as nails and will tell the time ever-accurately, amongst other things, plus there's the retro factor.
For anyone that doesn't have a smart TV but still wants access to all the streaming apps, there's the Roku Streaming Stick+. Just pop this guy into your TV's HDMI port and, like magic, you can stream hundreds of apps in high-definition.
The Beats Flex are wireless earbuds with Apple's W1 chip, which allows them to quickly pair with your iPhone.