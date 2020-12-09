Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Men's Gifts for Every Budget
Coming up with the goods for the man in your life is easier said than done. Here are some ideas.
For a $10 waffle maker, this thing has quite a number of positive reviews. Frozen waffles will never taste the same.
This isn't a tacky keychain from the airport — it's a dainty keyring from Brooklyn-based design brand Craighill. Your keys have never looked better.
"Little Beni" is a smaller version of a chef-favorite cooking tool. The mandoline guarantees every potato, cucumber, radish or apple slice is the exact same thickness. Three blades and adjustable depths provide room for experimenting, too.
It sticks to any shiny surface without suction cups or adhesives, has a fog-free mirror and holds your basic grooming supplies. What guy doesn't need this?
You know how Lightning cables so often suck? This one doesn't, and it also offers a high quality feel along with a sliding, weighted knot to anchor it in place.
The Sega Genesis Mini is a miniature retro gaming console that plugs into your modern TV (via HDMI) and lets you play 40 classic Sega games, like Ecco the Dolphin, Sonic the Hedgehog, Earthworm Jim and Street Fighter 2.
This pen was designed for NASA astronauts, and the space nerd in your life is going to love it. It's got a heavy feel and it'll continue to write reliably in zero gravity and extreme temperatures.
Free your toes with these Teva sandals, which are made for tackling trails, beaches and concrete sidewalks. Also, because they're made from recycled plastic, each purchase of Teva basically keeps four plastic bottles out of the ocean.
In a digital world, something like an actual analog, AM/FM radio is somehow refreshingly retro. This one's got a bluetooth connection as well.
While true that traditional turntable setups have a lot of moving parts, that’s the nature of the beast — if not vinyl’s main allure. There’s also an easy workaround. These days, a bunch of turntables and speaker systems come with integrated components (like a phono preamplifier or amplifier) and they make listening to vinyl as hassle-free.
Used by professionals and DIY self-barbers alike, the Wahl Lithion Ion + Beard Trimmer is the ideal tool for sculpting your facial topiary. It’s cordless for better maneuverability, powerful enough to glide through the thickest hair and comes with all the right attachments to get you the cut you’re after.
Everybody deserves to have a pair of these toasty, insanely comfortable slippers in their closet (and on their feet come wintertime). And with a real outsole, they'll be good for quick trips to the mailbox, too.
The WF-XB700 are one of Sony’s newest truly wireless earbuds and a great alternative to Apple AirPods. They’re easy to use and have an IPX4 water- and sweat-resistance rating. Plus, their battery life is excellent.
Alex Mill's Cashmere Beanies have been a go-to time and time again. They're softer than cotton candy in warm water and come in a dozen colors so you'll be able to find the one that'll match his wardrobe best.
There's nobody in the world (or at least in temperate climates) who wouldn't appreciate a pair of soft, full-grain leather gloves with a cashmere lining.
You don't need to break the bank to invest in a quality cashmere sweater. This one from Everlane is soft, comfortable and made with Grade-A cashmere from Mongolia.
Perfect motivation for your riding partner to keep pedaling through the colder months looks like an Italian-made jersey with long sleeves.
Leatherman made its plier-centric multi-tool more practical than ever, thanks to the integration of magnets that let you use each of its 19 tools with one hand.
The Paperwhite is the best e-reader for most people. It’s lightweight and waterproof, and it has a high-resolution screen and built-in Bluetooth (works great with Audible). Oh yea, it’s battery life is so great that it can also go weeks between charges.
This is the knife you buy yourself so you can pass it on for generations. Get it for him so he can have a family heirloom of his own.
Home fitness is huge right now, but you don’t need a full weight set or exercise bike to get a great workout. This compact system enables hundreds of body-blasting moves, and the included 30-day trial of the TRX app helps you learn them.
Sonos speakers are the best multi-room audio system out there, and the One SL is a great addition to any existing setup, or the foundation for a new one.
You probably aren’t cleaning your smartphone as often as you should, even during this current pandemic. It’s not difficult, only requiring a cloth and some rubbing alcohol, or even some disinfectant wipes (which Apple recently just deemed “OK”), but it still can be tough to remember to do it — and doing it often.Fortunately, there are devices that specialize in sanitizing your smartphone and other gadgets for you.
This French press from Snow Peak is designed to help you stay caffeinated while tackling nature, but works great indoors too. The titanium is ultralight and can be heated directly over fire. Like all Snow Peak products, the French press is made in Japan by artisans and is guaranteed to last a lifetime.
With three speeds and 150 minutes of battery life, the Mini packs loads of muscle-relaxing percussion massage power into a pocket-sized profile.
Any keyboard warrior will have a more joyful time at the desk typing on this best-in-class mechanical keyboard.
If you know someone who takes their toast seriously, then they'll appreciate Balmuda's The Toaster. It uses steam to turn even your standard slice of Wonder bread into a boulangerie-worthy slice of pain.
Sony's latest active-noise cancelling headphones are far and away the best available, and a great addition to any pair of ears.
The new generation Seiko 5 Sports watch is tons of fun and one of the best automatic watches you can get at its price.