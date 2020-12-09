Today's Top Stories
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

The Best Men's Gifts for Every Budget

Coming up with the goods for the man in your life is easier said than done. Here are some ideas.

best gifts for men for every budget
Coming up with the goods for your dad, best friend or significant other — or all three — is easier said than done. Here are some ideas that run the gamut budgetwise.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker
$9.99
For a $10 waffle maker, this thing has quite a number of positive reviews. Frozen waffles will never taste the same.

Rastal Teku Glass
$9.99
Rastal's Teku glass is the original craft beer drinking vessel. Although it optimizes the aromas and flavors of craft beers, it also makes drinking a Bud Light a more pleasurable experience.

Craighill Wilson Keyring
$15.00
This isn't a tacky keychain from the airport — it's a dainty keyring from Brooklyn-based design brand Craighill. Your keys have never looked better. 

Benriner Mandoline Slicer, with 4 Japanese Stainless Steel Blades, BPA Free, New Model
$36.99
"Little Beni" is a smaller version of a chef-favorite cooking tool. The mandoline guarantees every potato, cucumber, radish or apple slice is the exact same thickness. Three blades and adjustable depths provide room for experimenting, too.

Shower Mirror & Organizer Set
$29.98
It sticks to any shiny surface without suction cups or adhesives, has a fog-free mirror and holds your basic grooming supplies. What guy doesn't need this?

Native Union Night Cable
$39.99
You know how Lightning cables so often suck? This one doesn't, and it also offers a high quality feel along with a sliding, weighted knot to anchor it in place.

Sega Genesis Mini
$79.99
The Sega Genesis Mini is a miniature retro gaming console that plugs into your modern TV (via HDMI) and lets you play 40 classic Sega games, like Ecco the Dolphin, Sonic the Hedgehog, Earthworm Jim and Street Fighter 2.

Fisher Space AG7 Original Astronaut Space Pen
$51.85
This pen was designed for NASA astronauts, and the space nerd in your life is going to love it. It's got a heavy feel and it'll continue to write reliably in zero gravity and extreme temperatures.

Teva Hurricane XLT2
$55.95
Free your toes with these Teva sandals, which are made for tackling trails, beaches and concrete sidewalks. Also, because they're made from recycled plastic, each purchase of Teva basically keeps four plastic bottles out of the ocean.

Rerii Walnut Bluetooth Speaker
$55.99
In a digital world, something like an actual analog, AM/FM radio is somehow refreshingly retro. This one's got a bluetooth connection as well.

turntable setups gear patrol lead full
Chase Pellerin
The Best Turntable and Speaker Combos That Make Vinyl Easy

While true that traditional turntable setups have a lot of moving parts, that's the nature of the beast — if not vinyl's main allure. There's also an easy workaround. These days, a bunch of turntables and speaker systems come with integrated components (like a phono preamplifier or amplifier) and they make listening to vinyl as hassle-free.

Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion 2.0+ Slate Beard Trimmer
$79.99
$71.05 (11% off)
Used by professionals and DIY self-barbers alike, the Wahl Lithion Ion + Beard Trimmer is the ideal tool for sculpting your facial topiary. It's cordless for better maneuverability, powerful enough to glide through the thickest hair and comes with all the right attachments to get you the cut you're after.

Men's Wicked Good Moccasins
$79.00
Everybody deserves to have a pair of these toasty, insanely comfortable slippers in their closet (and on their feet come wintertime). And with a real outsole, they'll be good for quick trips to the mailbox, too.

Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earbuds
$79.00
The WF-XB700 are one of Sony's newest truly wireless earbuds and a great alternative to Apple AirPods. They're easy to use and have an IPX4 water- and sweat-resistance rating. Plus, their battery life is excellent.

Cashmere Beanie
$95.00
Alex Mill's Cashmere Beanies have been a go-to time and time again. They're softer than cotton candy in warm water and come in a dozen colors so you'll be able to find the one that'll match his wardrobe best.

Orvis Battenkill Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves
$98.00
There's nobody in the world (or at least in temperate climates) who wouldn't appreciate a pair of soft, full-grain leather gloves with a cashmere lining. 

Everlane Grade-A Cashmere Sweater
$130.00
You don't need to break the bank to invest in a quality cashmere sweater. This one from Everlane is soft, comfortable and made with Grade-A cashmere from Mongolia.

Velocio Signature Long Sleeve Jersey
$179.00
Perfect motivation for your riding partner to keep pedaling through the colder months looks like an Italian-made jersey with long sleeves.

Free P2 Multitool
$119.95
Leatherman made its plier-centric multi-tool more practical than ever, thanks to the integration of magnets that let you use each of its 19 tools with one hand.

Kindle Paperwhite
$129.99
$99.99 (23% off)
The Paperwhite is the best e-reader for most people. It's lightweight and waterproof, and it has a high-resolution screen and built-in Bluetooth (works great with Audible). Oh yea, it's battery life is so great that it can also go weeks between charges.

The James Brand The Carter
$139.00
This is the knife you buy yourself so you can pass it on for generations. Get it for him so he can have a family heirloom of his own.

TRX All-in-ONE Suspension Training
$169.95
Home fitness is huge right now, but you don't need a full weight set or exercise bike to get a great workout. This compact system enables hundreds of body-blasting moves, and the included 30-day trial of the TRX app helps you learn them.

Sonos One SL
$149.00
Sonos speakers are the best multi-room audio system out there, and the One SL is a great addition to any existing setup, or the foundation for a new one.

cellphone sanitize gear patrol full lead
Courtesy
5 Gadgets That Clean Your Smartphone For You

You probably aren't cleaning your smartphone as often as you should, even during this current pandemic. It's not difficult, only requiring a cloth and some rubbing alcohol, or even some disinfectant wipes (which Apple recently just deemed "OK"), but it still can be tough to remember to do it — and doing it often.Fortunately, there are devices that specialize in sanitizing your smartphone and other gadgets for you.

Snow Peak Titanium French Press
SHOP NOW

This French press from Snow Peak is designed to help you stay caffeinated while tackling nature, but works great indoors too. The titanium is ultralight and can be heated directly over fire. Like all Snow Peak products, the French press is made in Japan by artisans and is guaranteed to last a lifetime.

26 of 33
Theragun Mini
$199.00
With three speeds and 150 minutes of battery life, the Mini packs loads of muscle-relaxing percussion massage power into a pocket-sized profile.

Realforce R2 Keyboard
$305.00
Any keyboard warrior will have a more joyful time at the desk typing on this best-in-class mechanical keyboard. 

Balmuda The Toaster
$329.00
If you know someone who takes their toast seriously, then they'll appreciate Balmuda's The Toaster. It uses steam to turn even your standard slice of Wonder bread into a boulangerie-worthy slice of pain.

Sony WH-1000XM4
$349.99
$278.00 (21% off)
Sony's latest active-noise cancelling headphones are far and away the best available, and a great addition to any pair of ears.

Seiko 5 Sports Watch
$295.00
The new generation Seiko 5 Sports watch is tons of fun and one of the best automatic watches you can get at its price.

