The Best Luxury Gifts for This Holiday Season

Whether you're looking to treat yourself or buy something extra nice for that special someone on your list, we've got you covered.
Let's face it — we're all spending a bit more time at home than usual. And if your home entertainment system is lacking, well, entertainment, we've got you covered. Whether you're shopping for yourself or for someone special on your list, these products are guaranteed to bring hours of enjoyment this holiday season.
Few wristwatches quite hit the high notes of a Vacheron Constantin tourbillon. Watching one run is a site to behold — particularly when the movement you're watching is the ultra slim one inside this Overseas. The tourbillon cage is inspired by the Maltese cross, and is fitted with a 22k peripheral rotor that you can see through a clear sapphire crystal case back. The watch offers a remarkable power reserve of more than three days, so you hardly have to worry about winding it. Plus, the watch can be customized to your preferences thanks to its tool-free interchangeable watch strap system. Each Overseas comes with three strap options – steel, leather and rubber.
This iconic lounge chair is not only luxurious, but timeless. It was designed by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller and was originally released in 1956.
When it comes to fitness equipment, Mirror is about as luxe as it gets. Not only will it help you get and stay in shape, but it won't be an eyesore when it isn't in use.
Few things say luxury like a California cult cabernet. Harlan's Estate Cabernet Sauvignon is highly sought after in any vintage, but the 2015 is particularly notable — having received 100 points from Robert Parker and 99 points from James Suckling.
If you haven't heard of D.S. & Durga, you're missing out. The Brooklyn-based company crafts some of what can only be described as the most lush scents money can buy. The Coasts Armchair Travel Set features two candles and an eau de parfum.