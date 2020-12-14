The Best High-End Fitness Gifts

Whether you're looking to treat yourself or buy something extra nice for that fitness fanatic on your list, we've got you covered.
For the discerning fitness enthusiast in your life, not just any product will do. They deserve something top-tier, something that fits seamlessly into their curated home and into their rigorous fitness routine. For them, we've curated the best luxury fitness gifts that are sure to not only step up their fitness routine, but look good while doing it.
Working out at home can be outright boring. Add to that the fact that you're spending more time at home than usual, and your living room can soon start to become your office, conference room and of course, home gym. To make sure you aren’t sacrificing aesthetics for function for the sake of working out, look to Tempo. Tempo is an AI-powered home gym that streams expert coach-led classes straight to your home. It's an all-in-one system and includes a barbell, dumbbells and a suite of competition-grade weight plates (and that’s on top of the workout mat, heart rate monitor and recovery roller that are part of the package, too). A built-in 3D sensor provides real-time form corrections and empowers Tempo coaches to critique and improve your form while you're training. Plus, with a compact 3sq ft footprint, it won't take up much space in your home.
Price: $55/mo
Manduka's Pro Yoga Mat is the nicest available. It offers plenty of cushion and grip whether you're doing yoga, stretching, meditating or working out.
Therabody's Theragun Pro is the ultimate recovery tool. Its percussive therapy allows you to recover quicker, and the Pro is both powerful and quiet.
What if there was a jumprope that kept count of your repetitions for you? That's the idea behind the Tangram SmartRope.
Hydro Flask's 32 ouce wide mouth bottle will help keep you hydrated in style. It comes in a wide variety of colors, and will keep your water ice cold.