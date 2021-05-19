Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 22 Best Gifts to Get for a Beer Lover

This gift list has basically everything except actual beer.

By Tyler Chin and Ryan Brower
best gifts for beer lovers
Gear Patrol

We all have that one friend who's obsessed with beer. The person who's so obsessed that they skipped the crappy college beers and went straight into craft beers: double IPAS, fruited sours, pastry stouts — you get the idea. Beer lovers are some picky folks, so getting them a six-pack (or a four-pack as is the usual for craft beer) might seem a bit too daunting. Instead, get them something beer-adjacent. Whether it's a way to make their own beer that doesn't involve commandeering the bathtub to a device that actually lets them drink beer in the bathtub, these beer gifts will have your beer lover hopping for joy.

Big Ass Beer Soap
Courtesy
Duke Cannon ulta.com
$7.99
SHOP NOW

This isn't just a marketing stunt: beer actually can be good for your skin. And even if it's not, at least you'll still smell good.

Rumpl Beer Blanket
Rumpl
Rumpl rumpl.com
$8.00
SHOP NOW

How cozy does a Beer Blanket sound? Most koozies are whatever, but Rumpl raised the bar with its superior camp blanket turned into a koozie. 

Vintage Copper Bottle Opener
Courtesy
Kikkerland amazon.com
$10.00
$8.25 (17% off)
SHOP NOW

This is the kind of bottle opener you lend that has someone saying, "Wow, nice bottle opener!"

Teku Glass
Courtesy
Rastal amazon.com
$14.99
SHOP NOW

The Teku is beer glass royalty. Its stemmed construction prevents you from warming up your beer, and the thin curved lip makes for a smooth and easy sip.

Shower Beer Holder
Courtesy
Sudski bedbathandbeyond.com
$14.99
SHOP NOW

Beer and a shower — the ultimate chill-out combo.

3 Floyds Zombie Dust
Drizly
3 Floyds drizly.com
$14.99
SHOP NOW

Indiana's 3 Floyds recently expanded distribution and Zombie Dust is arguably one of the best craft Pale Ales out there. If they love hops (and what self-respecting craft beer lover doesn't melt for a good Pale Ale) you can't go wrong with this beer that's now more accessible. 

Huckberry x Coors Banquet Socks
Huckberry
Huckberry x Coors huckberry.com
$24.00
SHOP NOW

When it comes to low-brow beer, it's tough to beat Coors Banquet (and if it's in a stubby bottle, well game over). Huckberry's recent collabs with the Banquet has offered some unique pieces that have sold out quick. Somehow these crew socks are still in stock. 

Hopsulator Trío
Courtesy
BrüMate brumate.com
$24.99
SHOP NOW

Ain't nothing worse than warm beer. The Hopsulator is a koozie for standard 12-ounce cans, as well as tall boys. It even does triple duty by acting as a tumbler.

Bierfilzl Square Coaster Felt 4-Pack
Courtesy
Graf Lantz graf-lantz.com
$24.00
SHOP NOW

These are the nicest damn coasters you'll ever own. Because they're made of merino wool, they'll soak up drips and dribble without actually ever feeling wet.

Beer Cap Map USA
Courtesy
UncommonGoods uncommongoods.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

Each state has at least one brewery you need to try, and with this bottle cap map, you have more of an excuse to do a cross-country brewery crawl.

IPA Glass (2-Pack)
Courtesy
Spiegelau amazon.com
$27.99
SHOP NOW

If your beer-loving friend is an IPA-all-day-every-day kind of beer lover, get them Spiegelau's IPA glass — it was literally made for the perfect IPA-drinking experience. 

Where to Drink Beer
Courtesy
Phaidon barnesandnoble.com
$29.95
SHOP NOW

With over 1,600 places to drink beer, recommended by beer experts, "Where to Drink Beer" shows there's no shortage of watering holes to explore.

BottleLoft
Courtesy
BottleLoft uncommongoods.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW

Refrigerator space is precious, but so is beer. Optimize your fridge's real estate by using some magnets to make your beer bottles float.

Miller High Life Racing Tee
Courtesy
Junk Food urbanoutfitters.com
$36.00
SHOP NOW

It's like the perfect vintage tee minus the vintage tee price tag. Plus, it's the Champagne of beers!

Michael Jackson's Great Beers of Belgium
Amazon
Michael James Jackson amazon.com
$38.00
SHOP NOW

The author and beer critic Michael James Jackson is arguably responsible for sparking the craft beer movement in America. His books are a must on any beer lover's shelf, and this guide to Belgium's great beers (while published in 2008) is still extremely relevant today. 

Beer Making Kit
Courtesy
Brooklyn Brew Shop brooklynbrewshop.com
$45.00
SHOP NOW

Go full-on hipster by making your own beer at home. Beard not included.

Insulated Growler
Courtesy
MiiR amazon.com
$54.95
SHOP NOW

With its 18/8 medical-grade steel, Miir's insulated growler keeps your beer (or whatever drink) cool for 24 hours.

The Oxford Companion to Beer
Bookshop
Garrett Oliver bookshop.org
$59.80
SHOP NOW

From the legendary Brooklyn Brewery head brewer Garrett Oliver, there might not be a more important compendium on craft beer ever written. 

Glass Rinser
Courtesy
Delta homedepot.com
$99.00
SHOP NOW

Every brewery swears by this glass rinser, and you can own one for a cool $99.

Unbound Soft Cooler Pack
Courtesy
Hydro Flask Nordstrom Rack
$149.97
SHOP NOW

This convenient and mobile backpack keeps your drinks cold for 48 hours, and the thing itself only weighs a little over three pounds. No more hard coolers for you.

GrowlerWerks uKeg Carbonated Growler 64oz
Amazon
GrowlerWerks amazon.com
$159.00
SHOP NOW

OK, so we can all agree that the crowler killed the growler, right? With that said, in our outdoor-meet-up-Covid-times, a carbonated growler actually makes a lot of sense for filling up at a local craft brewery before that picnic in the park or the backyard handout. 

Yeti Hopper Flip 8 Soft Cooler
Yeti
Yeti yeti.com
$199.99
SHOP NOW

Yeti says this can hold eight beers, and if they're cans probably a few more. No one is ever unhappy about being gifted a Yeti cooler — just sayin'.

