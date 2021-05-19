The 22 Best Gifts to Get for a Beer Lover

We all have that one friend who's obsessed with beer. The person who's so obsessed that they skipped the crappy college beers and went straight into craft beers: double IPAS, fruited sours, pastry stouts — you get the idea. Beer lovers are some picky folks, so getting them a six-pack (or a four-pack as is the usual for craft beer) might seem a bit too daunting. Instead, get them something beer-adjacent. Whether it's a way to make their own beer that doesn't involve commandeering the bathtub to a device that actually lets them drink beer in the bathtub, these beer gifts will have your beer lover hopping for joy.