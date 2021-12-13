Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Online Flower Delivery Is the Best Way to Send Flowers for the Holidays
Whether you want to get grandma a plant for Christmas, need to get a bouquet for your girlfriend or want to find the perfect holiday centerpiece, these are the services to use.
Getting the perfect holiday flower arrangement no longer requires a mad dash to the florist after work or neglecting the bouquet altogether. You can now get the quality and care of a local florist from behind your computer screen. While there are a lot of ways to get flowers delivered, the best online flower delivery services are the ones that work directly with florists in your area to source fresh flowers and craft them into a gift your friends and family will love to have in their homes this holiday season.
We went on the hunt to find the best of the best so that you can have a gorgeous bouquet sent directly within a day or two (and at a very reasonable price). After taking into account selection, price, locations served, availability and shipping times, these are the best online flower delivery services.
Price Range: $5+
Delivery Options: No same-day delivery, but there are physical locations in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
The Sill doesn’t offer your typical bouquet, but it is a leading brand in potted plants, which make equally great gifts and can last exponentially longer than a bundle of roses. The Sill carries live and faux plants from desk-sized varieties to larger floor plants. They do, however, have some hand-made wreaths and bouquets this year.
Price Range: $30+
Delivery Options: Same-day and next-day delivery options for most major US cities and select countries.
1-800-Flowers is arguably the biggest flower delivery service on the internet with products ranging from flower bouquets to fruit bouquets and teddy bears to pocket knives. The company works with local florists and gardens to ensure freshness.
Price Range: $35+
Delivery Options: Same-day delivery on select arrangements for orders placed before 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and by noon on weekends.
Teleflora’s wide array of floral arrangements and gifts will make the perfect holiday gift and an ideal pick-me-up for any and all occasions. All options are handmade and delivered by local florists.
Price Range: $59+
Delivery Options: Same-day delivery is $20 and is offered in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego and Houston.
Floom works with local, independent florists to provide fast and efficient flower deliveries in most major cities in the US. You can find flowers for a bunch of occasions, including a healthy selection of Christmas bouquets.
Price Range: $30+
Delivery Options: FTD offers free same-day delivery on orders placed before 2 p.m.
FTD has been around for 100 years, so you can be sure its flowers and bouquets have something to do with its longevity. Choose from a variety of gift baskets, bouquets and assorted gifts to delight your loved ones with this holiday season.
Price Range: $35+
Delivery Options: Same-day delivery available in New York City, D.C., Philadelphia, Austin and Baltimore. Next-day shipping is available in the lower 48.
Urban Stems offers a range of gift boxes, plants and bouquets, all clearly marked with prices and delivery options before you get to the checkout page. The company works directly with agriculturally sustainable farms that are Rainforest Alliance Certified, so you know everything you're ordering has been grown and harvested the right way.
Price Range: $40+
Delivery Options: Shipping is available in all 50 states and is free with a (free) membership.
The Bouqs Company’s bouquets are so beautiful that brides are known to order them for weddings. The service offers sustainably grown, farm-direct bouquets from local artisans, all clearly marked with a price and delivery date so there are no surprises at checkout.
Price Range: $20+
Delivery Options: Next-day and same-day delivery are available nationwide.
Pro Flowers offers an impressive range of floral arrangements, from plant-it-yourself kits to pale pinks surrounded by verdant greens bouquets. Some of its flowers are delivered directly from a local florist, while others will ship in a box, so be sure to check which is the case when ordering.
Price Range: $20+
Delivery Options: Free shipping for Prime members. Same-day delivery is available in certain locations.
Amazon has a wide variety of fresh flowers available for two-day delivery, plus the ability to add on candy and other small gifts. Use it to order a bouquet, or order single flowers to make your own bouquet for an extra-personal touch.