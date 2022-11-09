5 Leatherman Tools Purpose-Built to Make Any Adventure a Success

New rule: don't adventure without a Leatherman. Regardless of the hobby, activity or task at hand, one of these multi-tools should be considered Required Carry.
Decades of uncompromising dedication to utility, adventure and constant improvement have cemented Leatherman as the go-to EDC choice of every enthusiast. Whether you're one of the Leatherman faithful or are ready to take your first plunge into the glorious world of perfect multi-tools, one of these five picks is sure to fit the bill – and become Required Carry for your everyday. To explore Leatherman's offerings further, check out the brand's curated Adventure Gift Guide for tools organized around themes like hunting, camping and more.
If you plan to set foot in the woods, particularly with plans to set up camp or cook a meal, pick up a Signal. Equipped with 19 total tools, the Signal outfits users with outdoor adventure-centric specialty utensils in addition to familiar standbys. Spark a fire with the Ferro rod, cut kindling or blaze a trail with the 420HC combo blade and stay secure with a built-in emergency whistle – all packed into a 4.5-inch package.
The streamlined K4 FREE pocket knife multi-tool utilizes Leatherman's genre-bending magnetic architecture to ensure easy, one-hand use and drastically reduced wear and tear. Packed into the K4 are all of the K2 FREE features with one added utilitarian bonus: spring-loaded scissors.
Leatherman credits the Micra's popularity with hobbyists and anglers to its having "the best spring-action scissors around." In place of pliers, this smaller multi-tool (just 2.5 inches closed) can handle delicate tasks all day long, thanks to its light weight (1.8 oz) and 10 invaluable tools. Perfect for pockets, sewing kits and tackle boxes.
To save weight, Leatherman engineered negative space into the appropriately named, ergonomic Skeletool, which weighs in at a somewhat shocking (and pocket-perfect) five ounces. The Skeletool has everything you need, from its combo blade to its bit driver to the combo carabiner and bottle opener. A removable pocket clip ensures you'll always have this handsome tool when you need it most.
The Leatherman Surge was built for tough jobs and the hands that do them. It's one of Leatherman's largest multi-tools built with its largest pliers, longest multi-tool blades and easy-to-use locks. The unique blade exchanger, replaceable premium wire cutters and four outside-opening blades give you quick access to the tools you use most.