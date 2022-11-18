The NOMOS Gift Gift Guide for the Guy in Your Life

Gifting a watch to an enthusiast is hard – stick to a Glasütte brand famous for its timeless designs.

By Gear Patrol Studios
gift guide for your guy nomos watches

Gifting a watch to a guy can be daunting. There are so many to choose from that options seem pretty much limitless. But with this challenge comes great opportunity because when you pick a great watch, it will be cherished and appreciated for life. The safest bet: stick with a brand that’s known for quality and timeless designs. With these two criteria in mind, German brand NOMOS Glashütte should be at the top of any watch lover’s – or watch giver's – list. Here are just a few of our current favorites.

Club Sport neomatik Petrol
$3,150 AT NOMOS-GLASHUETTE.COM

Whether you opt for the green or blue sunburst dial finish, there's no doubt the Club Sport will shine on the wrist of a truly appreciate giftee. With Superluminova hands, a polished steel bracelet and case and a handsome exposed case back, the Club Sport is meant for those whose lives take them everywhere. It's a sports watch with no problem getting dressed up or down.

Ludwig neomatik 41 date
$4,000 AT NOMOS-GLASHUETTE.COM

The Ludwig is an elevated and minimal approach to a dress watch executed with quintessential NOMOS design styling. The handsome dial combines Arab and Roman numerals on the dial with a Roman numeral date window. Its blue-tempered hands set against a silver-white dial riff off a classic horological color scheme in a decidedly modern execution. The result is absolute clarity in legibility and supreme wearability that's perfect for the modern man who appreciates tradition.

Tangente 38 – 50 ans de Médecins Sans Frontières
$2,030 AT NOMOS-GLASHUETTE.COM

This special-edition Tangetne 38 is a watch with a purpose – and limited to 2,021 pieces. NOMOS Glashütte pays tribute to Doctors Without Borders via red text on the 12 o’clock numerals and a signed “Médecins sans Frontières” dial, and a donation to the NGO is made for each watch purchased. The perfect gift for the doctor or humanitarian in your life.

Metro neomatik 41 Update
$4,660 AT NOMOS-GLASHUETTE.COM

Understated yet stunning, the Metro is a perfect watch for someone who appreciates unique details. Check out the neon orange ring date – a NOMOS trademark – that rotates along the outside edge of the dial to signify the date change. The slim design is as easy to wear as it is easy to read.

