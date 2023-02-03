Classic and Elegant NOMOS Timepieces for Your Valentine

The ultimate guide to shopping for him and her this Valentine's Day.

By Gear Patrol Studios
best gifts for your valentine nomos watch

Skip the chocolates this year and give your Valentine something unforgettable. NOMOS Glashütte has been producing hand-made timepieces in Germany since 1990. Specializing in expertly-crafted manual and automatic watches, NOMOS timepieces deliver on quality and precision, making them truly worthy gifts for the important person in your life. Whether you are looking for a memorable gift for him, her or yourself, NOMOS has you covered. Check out our picks for the perfect timepieces to let your person know your love is timeless.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Orion
Orion 33 rose
$2,240 AT NOMOS-GLASHUETTE.COM

With a faint pink dial and a velour leather strap, this watch is elegant, feminine and will pair perfectly with silver and gold jewelry. The sapphire crystal back gives a striking look into the Alpha caliber at work, and may be the only reason to take it off.

Metro rose gold 33
$8,840 AT NOMOS-GLASHUETTE.COM

This watch is perfect for those looking for a sophisticated and elegant timepiece, with a touch of clean modern design. The stunning rose gold hands and purple minute markers deliver subtle but striking details perfect for casual or dressed-up looks.

Orion
Orion 38 silver
$2,560 AT NOMOS-GLASHUETTE.COM

The Orion 38 silver harkens back to the original Glashütte master design. This classic model adds touches of gold on the hands and the facetted indices. It's a timepiece that will be appreciated by those who are inspired by vintage design but also value modern luxuries.

tangente 38
Tangente 38 midnight blue
$2,560 AT NOMOS-GLASHUETTE.COM

It's no wonder why the Tangente is so loved. With its classic and timeless design, this hand-wound watch has a striking midnight blue dial and is popular among all genders. With a new larger size and dark velour strap, this is a watch for those who embrace a touch of contrast.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Gift Ideas
30+ Anniversary Gifts for Him That He'll Love
Gift Ideas for Guys Who Have Everything
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
These Are the Best Anniversary Gifts for Her
The Best Gifts for Your Wife
50+ of the Best Gifts for Men
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
The Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Men
The 53 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Women
The 22 Best Things I (Actually) Bought in 2022
These Are the 37 Best Gift Cards to Give This Year