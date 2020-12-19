Phil Collins can feel it coming in the air tonight. The winter chill has arrived and in the midst of a pandemic and election season, you're given a pass if you haven't noticed yet. There's no place better to soak in the cool weather than in your bedroom. But if you're shivering yourself to sleep, there are a few simple measures you can take to combat the frost from biting you in the ass. (And we know, you could also just turn on the heat.)

Flannel Sheets

Cotton percale sheets are the ideal year-round bedding, but if you're looking for something cozy to tuck into at night, go flannel. Getting out of bed in the morning might get even harder.

Smart Spend: Micro Flannel Solid Sheet Set (Queen) Micro Flannel bedbathandbeyond.com $70.00 SHOP NOW These affordable flannel sheets are double brushed for softness, treated for minimal pilling and offered in a variety of colors. They may not last as long as the other options here, but they are a gateway into the world of flannel sheets. Bed Bath & Beyond Just Get This: L.L.Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set (Queen) L.L.Bean llbean.com $119.00 SHOP NOW If you've ever worn a flannel shirt from L.L.Bean, you'll get why we're hyping up its flannel bedding. It even comes in as many solids and patterns as its flannel shirts. The bedding is soft and warming, and even though it's not impervious to pilling, you won't be sneezing up a storm when emptying your dryer's lint trap. L.L.Bean The Step-Up: Boll & Branch Luxury Flannel Sheets (Queen) Boll & Branch bollandbranch.com $280.00 SHOP NOW Even Boll & Branch is tooting its own horn by calling this "the world’s most luxurious flannel." The sheets are made of organic cotton, which results in a product that is soft, dense and welcoming. These are made in Portugal, which is the leading country for cotton flannel manufacturing. Boll & Branch

Comforter

Sleeping hot is a common affliction no matter what season you're in. Some comforters are primed to regulate your body temperature so you'll always be comfortable no matter how hot or cold you get in your sleep.

Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert (Queen) Utopia Bedding amazon.com $28.99 SHOP NOW This shockingly cheap comforter has a 4.7 out of 5 rating from over 38,000 reviewers. We can't guarantee all of those reviews are real (i.e. not bots), but for under $40 you can take a gamble on this down alternative comforter with 350 gsm filling. Amazon Just Get This: Authenticity50 Comfort Temp Duvet (Queen) Authenticity50 authenticity50.com $339.00 SHOP NOW Authenticity50 made these wool duvets to be "heirloom quality," as its product specs say. We think it might be right. You can read why wool is better than down at A50's blog, but the gist is it's a great temperature regulator, antimicrobial and antibacterial and it's hypoallergenic. Authenticity 50 The Step-Up: Riley Home White Goose Down Comforter (Queen) Riley Home rileyhome.com $499.00 SHOP NOW This comforter costs half a grand, and that's hard to justify when there are a number of others that perform just as well. But we can't deny all the luxe features of this comforter from the super-soft cotton sateen cover to the 700 Fill Power white goose down (or 750 Fill Power if you want to be extra warm). Riley

Space Heater

Rather than heating up the whole home, get a space heater to quickly and efficiently heat up the bedroom.

Smart Spend: Lasko 1500-Watt Electric Portable Ceramic Compact Heater Lasko homedepot.com $27.11 SHOP NOW For under $30, this 1,500-watt unit from Lasko feels like a steal. It's easy to use, can warm a room up to 300 square feet and it's easy to set your desired warm setting. Its body stays cool so you don't burn yourself on the machine while it's in use, and overheat protection means it'll shut off when it gets too hot. Home Depot Just Get This: Vornado AVH10 Vortex Heater Vornado amazon.com $124.99 $109.99 (12% off) SHOP NOW Because you can toggle between 750W and 1,500W, the AH10 can be used for both medium and medium-large rooms. Its auto climate control adjusts the machine on its own to properly maintain the temperature you set it to. We're also a big fan of all the safety features: tip-over protection, a cool-touch exterior and automatic shutoff. Amazon The Step-Up: Dyson Hot + Cool AM09 Dyson amazon.com $474.99 SHOP NOW Listen, everything from Dyson is expensive. But when it looks this good, and can cool in the summer and warm in the winter, maybe that triple-digit price tag isn't that bad. Plus, the remote control makes it easy to work the AM09 without ever having to leave your bed. Amazon

Humidifier

You got the space heater running, and it's working in tandem with the already-dry environment to suck the moisture from your body.

Smart Spend: MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Pure Enrichment amazon.com $39.99 SHOP NOW The MistAire's 1.5-liter tank gives this humidifier enough water to last continuously for 16 hours. Two speed settings are all you really need to adjust the strength and direction of the mist, and it's quiet enough to let you sleep through the night without interruption. Amazon Just Get This: Honeywell Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier Honeywell Home amazon.com $189.99 SHOP NOW This Honeywell humidifier kills a purported 99.9 percent of bacteria in water though UV light. The gallon-sized tank is good for 24 hours of use, and it's significantly easier to clean than other models thanks to its extra-large opening. Amazon The Step-Up: Levoit LV600HH Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier Levoit amazon.com $89.99 SHOP NOW At $90, this isn't as ridiculously priced as some other humidifiers on the market, and it proves that you don't need to spend hundreds for a quality machine. It emits both cool and warm mist, works in rooms up to 753 square feet and has a built-in humidity sensor to choose the optimal mist setting so you're always comfortable. Amazon

SAD Lamp

About five percent of Americans deal with seasonal affect disorder, or SAD, because of less sunlight during the day. Symptoms include general sadness, loss of appetite and sleep, among other negative feelings and behaviors. Luckily SAD lamps help to mimic sunlight through bright rays and may help to get your biological clock and circadian rhythm in check. Note: never look directly at the light — you wouldn't look directly at the sun, would you?

Smart Spend: Miroco Light Therapy Lamp Miroco amazon.com $42.99 SHOP NOW Don't let a high price tag prevent you from treating seasonal affect disorder. Miroco's lamp has a UV-free, 10,000 lux brightness, which is recommended to effectively treat SAD. With three brightness modes, you can condition yourself to get used to brighter and brighter settings. Amazon Just Get This: Verilux HappyLight VT20 Verilux, Inc amazon.com $79.95 $59.99 (25% off) SHOP NOW Whether you want direct treatment or something to brighten up your whole space, the Verilux HappyLight can help you do both. Interchangeable lenses — one for high energy and the other to reduce eye strain — make it easy to tailor the light setting to what works best for you. And it also achieves the recommended 10,000 lux intensity. Amazon The Step-Up: Northern Light Technologies Boxelite Northern Light Technologies amazon.com $182.72 SHOP NOW If it's important to you that your SAD lamp looks as good as it works, you may be willing to shell out a little more for the Boxelite. It functions nearly the same as the cheaper picks, but it is easier to look at on your desk or counter. Amazon