Vacuuming has come a long way since those clunky, corded monstrosities we used just a few decades ago. How far have vacuum cleaners come? Well, here's a clue: Dyson just put a laser in its new V15 Detect — and as we all know, nothing screams "future" like lasers.

Starting with the Dyson V15 Detect ($700) (a name which suggests the brand skipped the V12, V13 and V14 models) the vacuum cleaner comes equipped with a green laser that's projected against the floor to illuminate dust particles that would be hidden to the naked eye.

It can detect particles up to 10 microns in size — about the diameter of human red blood cells. The laser only works on hard surfaces, though; while this Dyson can vacuum rugs and carpets, of course, the laser won't be able to detect dust particles there due to their uneven texture.

The V15 Detect's five-stage filtration system, Dyson claims, can capture 99.99 percent of dust particles down to 0.3 microns in size, and 99.97 percent of dust particles down to 0.1 microns. How can you tell if it's even working? The V15 Detect uses what's called an acoustic piezo sensor that turns the vibrations of dust being sucked up into electric signals, which the V15 uses to relay the different sized particles you've vacuumed through its LCD screen.

The Dyson V15 Detect’s screen lets you know what’s been picked up so your cleaning efforts feel more rewarding. Dyson

Additional specs for the V15 Detect include a 60-minute runtime, a new anti-tangle hair brush, a 0.2-gallon dust bin and eight additional tools for full-home cleaning.

The laser-blasting sucker is just one of three new vacuums Dyson released this week. Accompanying the V15 Detect's release is the Dyson Outsize ($800), which runs for up to two hours, has a half-gallon dust bin and a full-size cleaner head with 25 percent more coverage. (The only thing it's missing is a laser.)

The last of the trio of Dyson releases is the Omni-glide ($400), a hard-floor vacuum with a 360-degree swivel head. Unlike other Dyson stick vacuums, the Omni-glide operates with the push of a button instead of a trigger. The Omni-glide is light and compact, with a flexible neck to get under tight spaces. Its only downside is its short runtime, clocking in at 20 minutes. (Well, and again, the lack of a laser.)

The Dyson Omni-glide’s 360-degree swiveling head suctions up dust in every direction. Dyson

The trio of new Dyson vacuums are already sold out on Dyson's website, but the V15 Detect ($700), Outsize ($800) and Omni-glide ($400) are all available at Best Buy.

LEARN MORE

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io