Today's Top Stories
1
Is Working Out From Home Here to Stay?
2
This G-SHOCK Is One of the Brand’s Finest Watches
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
Enter for a Chance to Win $1,000

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Dyson's Latest Innovation: A Vacuum That Fires Lasers

It's like Space Invaders, but for sucking up dirt.

By Tyler Chin
vacuum with laser
Dyson

Vacuuming has come a long way since those clunky, corded monstrosities we used just a few decades ago. How far have vacuum cleaners come? Well, here's a clue: Dyson just put a laser in its new V15 Detect — and as we all know, nothing screams "future" like lasers.

Related Stories
The Complete Buying Guide to Dyson Vacuums
Dyson's Productivity-Focused Lamp Is Kinda Neat

Starting with the Dyson V15 Detect ($700) (a name which suggests the brand skipped the V12, V13 and V14 models) the vacuum cleaner comes equipped with a green laser that's projected against the floor to illuminate dust particles that would be hidden to the naked eye.

It can detect particles up to 10 microns in size — about the diameter of human red blood cells. The laser only works on hard surfaces, though; while this Dyson can vacuum rugs and carpets, of course, the laser won't be able to detect dust particles there due to their uneven texture.

The V15 Detect's five-stage filtration system, Dyson claims, can capture 99.99 percent of dust particles down to 0.3 microns in size, and 99.97 percent of dust particles down to 0.1 microns. How can you tell if it's even working? The V15 Detect uses what's called an acoustic piezo sensor that turns the vibrations of dust being sucked up into electric signals, which the V15 uses to relay the different sized particles you've vacuumed through its LCD screen.

dyson screen
The Dyson V15 Detect’s screen lets you know what’s been picked up so your cleaning efforts feel more rewarding.
Dyson

Additional specs for the V15 Detect include a 60-minute runtime, a new anti-tangle hair brush, a 0.2-gallon dust bin and eight additional tools for full-home cleaning.

The laser-blasting sucker is just one of three new vacuums Dyson released this week. Accompanying the V15 Detect's release is the Dyson Outsize ($800), which runs for up to two hours, has a half-gallon dust bin and a full-size cleaner head with 25 percent more coverage. (The only thing it's missing is a laser.)

The last of the trio of Dyson releases is the Omni-glide ($400), a hard-floor vacuum with a 360-degree swivel head. Unlike other Dyson stick vacuums, the Omni-glide operates with the push of a button instead of a trigger. The Omni-glide is light and compact, with a flexible neck to get under tight spaces. Its only downside is its short runtime, clocking in at 20 minutes. (Well, and again, the lack of a laser.)

vacuums
The Dyson Omni-glide’s 360-degree swiveling head suctions up dust in every direction.
Dyson

The trio of new Dyson vacuums are already sold out on Dyson's website, but the V15 Detect ($700), Outsize ($800) and Omni-glide ($400) are all available at Best Buy.

LEARN MORE

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Aer Gym Duffel 2
Aer Gym Duffel 2
Aer skimresources.com
$136 $170

$34 OFF (20%)

This gym bag seriously has everything you would ever need for everyday use: a shoe compartment, laptop sleeve, ventilated mesh main compartment, water bottle pocket, separate compartment for clean clothes and even 900D Cordura on the outside to keep your things protected. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL DUFFELS

Rancourt & Co. Freeman Slipper
Rancourt & Co. Freeman Slipper
Rancourt & Co.
$146 $225

$79 OFF (35%)

If the pandemic has shown us anything, it is that the clothes we like to lounge in are here to stay. These luxe house shoes from Rancourt are a shoe that you can feel good about putting on each morning.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOUSE SHOES

Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox
$630 $900

$270 OFF (30%)

This Swiss-made Luminox is tough-as-nails and ready for anything you can throw at it. Its unassisted lume will work for 25 years and quartz movement requires little attention and is deadly accurate. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST RECENT WATCH RELEASES

Looft Charcoal Electric Lighter & Firestarter
Looft Charcoal Electric Lighter & Firestarter
Looft skimresources.com
$75 $100

$25 OFF (25%)

Let's face it, trying to light charcoal can be pretty difficult. If you love grilling but hate the process of getting things up to temp, an electric charcoal lighter is going to be your top purchase of the season.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

Loftie Smart Alarm Clock
Loftie Smart Alarm Clock
skimresources.com
$129 $165

$36 OFF (22%)

This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE HOME RELEASES

Anglepoise Model 90 Desk Lamp
Anglepoise Model 90 Desk Lamp
Anglepoise skimresources.com
$105 $150

$45 OFF (30%)

If you don't have a lamp on your new WFH desk, you really should consider it. Nobody loves overhead lighting and a nice lamp sets the mood. Plus, we all want the Pixar lamp at home, right?

READ ABOUT THIS EPIC OFFICE SALE

Lululemon At Ease Hoodie
Lululemon At Ease Hoodie
Lululemon
$89 $148

$59 OFF (40%)

One of the most important things about fitness is recovery. When you've wrapped up the day's WOD or run, you need something to throw on that will feel good and keep you comfortable. This is that piece. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST YOGA MATS

Away Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition
Away Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition
skimresources.com
$346 $495

$149 OFF (30%)

This is a GP Reader favorite. The aluminum sides give the bag add even more durability to what was already a tough suitcase, plus the shine of the gold means you'll never confuse your bag with someone else on the carousel. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE AWAY SALE

Persol 649 Original Sunglasses
Persol 649 Original Sunglasses
$260 $310

$50 OFF (16%)

These foldable Persols have come straight from the brow of Steve McQueen and are poised to find a place on your face. They are a true icon of style. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RECENT STYLE RELEASES

TriggerPoint Charge Vibe Three-Speed Ridged Vibrating Foam Roller
TriggerPoint Charge Vibe Three-Speed Ridged Vibrating Foam Roller
Trigger Point Performance amazon.com
$61 $100

$39 OFF (39%)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS

Filson Rugged Twill Tote Bag
Filson Rugged Twill Tote Bag
Filson skimresources.com
$100 $195

$95 OFF (45%)

Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Running Shoe
Nike linksynergy.com
$84 $120

$36 OFF (30%)

Even at full price, the Pegasus is one of Nike's best affordable running shoes — many of them hover near $200 these days. These are perfect for daily jogs and training for bigger events. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Away Weekender
Away Weekender
skimresources.com
$136 $195

$59 OFF (30%)

Weekend trips will never be the same once you pick up an Away Weekender. This thoughtful bag has a 15" laptop sleeve and a shoe compartment to ensure that all of your things have their place. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE AWAY SALE

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses
Ray-Ban skimresources.com
$70 $204

$134 OFF (66%)

Ray-Bans can frequently be found on sale, but what cannot frequently be found on sale is one of the brand's most iconic frames, the Clubmaster. Equally rare is finding polarized shades for under $100. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RECENT STYLE RELEASES

LG 85 Series 65-inch 4K Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ
LG 85 Series 65-inch 4K Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ
$700 $900

$200 OFF (22%)

This UHD smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra-fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models.

READ ABOUT ADDING HDMI PORTS TO YOUR TV

Reigning Champ Midweight Slim Sweatpant
Reigning Champ Midweight Slim Sweatpant
Reigning Champ avantlink.com
$90 $120

$30 OFF (25%)

This is our pick for the best upgraded sweatpants. They are slim but have a gusset for freedom of movement and flatlock seams to prevent chaffing if you're headed out on a run or to the gym.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS

Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 6
Apple amazon.com
$459 $499

$40 OFF (8%)

Equipped with cellular, this watch can get calls, texts and directions without your phone. You can also monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rhythm with Apple's new health apps. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE WATCH ACCESSORIES

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond backcountry.com
$30 $40

$10 OFF (25%)

This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Patagonia Classic Retro Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Classic Retro Fleece Jacket
Patagonia skimresources.com
$150 $199

$49 OFF (25%)

Classic design? Check. High-pile fleece? Check. Epic retro purple colorway? Check. This windproof jacket is perfect for spring, plus you know you can trust a Patagonia item to last for life. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE JACKETS

Coway Airmega 400S Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400S Air Purifier
skimresources.com
$637 $749

$112 OFF (15%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

PC Task Lamp
PC Task Lamp
skimresources.com
$296 $395

$99 OFF (25%)

Now that we've been working from home for a year, it is time to start upgrading some of the home office pieces we scoured around the garage for. A lamp obviously provides necessary light, but also looks darn good on your desk. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STANDING DESKS

POC Omne Air Spin Helmet
POC Omne Air Spin Helmet
POC
$120 $150

$30 OFF (20%)

Whether you're a seasoned rider or just ride a couple times a week, you need a helmet. POC makes some of the best in the business, and this one is an excellent value, especially at 20 percent off. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony
$278 $350

$72 OFF (21%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

GreenPan Craft 8" & 10" Skillet Set
GreenPan Craft 8" & 10" Skillet Set
skimresources.com
$100 $220

$120 OFF (55%)

This non-stick skillet set from GreenPan can do it all, from a hearty breakfast in the AM to pan-seared or braised steaks at night. Plus, at 55 percent off, the price is seriously hard to beat. 

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO COOK LIKE A MICHELIN STARRED CHEF

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
Catch a Glimpse of Subaru's Badass New Outback
VW's Electric Bus Will Be Here in 2 Years
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Great Motorcycle Jackets Made for Summer Riding
13 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
The Best Pull-Up Bars of 2021
The Coolest Watches That Came Out in March 2021
The Best Deals on Mattresses You Can Shop Online
Porsche Says the Panamera Isn't At Risk of Dying
Inov-8's New Running Shoe Packs Graphene Tech