While vacuum cleaners have Dyson, air purifiers don't have the same kind of go-to brand. Instead, there a boatload of air purifier brands, each with its own flagship models that deserve to be in your home fighting off the invisible particles hovering around your head. Blueair is one of those brands. The Swedish-founded brand of air purifiers has been around for over 20 years, and it's got the inventory and technology to back its long history in the product category. The only problem with Blueair is that it makes so many products that it's hard to pick the right one for you. For example, what's really the difference between the Classic line and Blue line? We break it all down for you here.

Need to Knows

Activated carbon: A type of porous material that is good for absorbing unpleasant odors for the air. It is not apt at removing VOCs from the air.

Air quality: The extent to which the air is free of pollutants, which is usually expressed as an average concentration during a given time period.

Air quality index (AQI): A scale from 0 to 500 that reports air quality and the amount of pollutants in the air. The lower the number, the cleaner the air. For ranges on AQI, see AirNow's chart for more.

Allergen: In short, any substance that can cause an allergic reaction. Potential allergens include pollen, pet dander and mold spores. Allergens can have a reactionary effect through touch or inhalation.

AHAM-Verified mark: Products tested and approved for the Energy Star program by The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers. Air purifiers with this certification ensure that the device's "energy consumption rating is consistent with the measured energy consumption," per the Aham Verifide website.

Clean-air delivery (CADR) rating: Established by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, clean-air delivery ratings measures an air purifier's effectiveness by noting the volume of clean air produced per minute based on the space of a room. Devices will be given a rating for smoke, pollen and dust, with the higher the number, the better the efficacy.

Pollutant: Any substance that, when in large concentrations, can degrade health conditions.

True HEPA filters: High-efficiency particulate air filters that must remove 99.97 percent of particulates measuring .3 micron in diameter. These have become the baseline for all air purifiers. If you find a filter rated as HEPA-type, don't buy it as it's trying to sell you an inferior product — by using the HEPA buzzword — with weaker filtering capabilities.



Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs): Compounds with high vapor pressure and low water solubility that are emitted as gases from solids or liquids. These can come from things such as paints and pesticides. VOCs, a common type of indoor pollution, can accumulate easily, especially if you rarely open a window. Inhaling VOCs can lead to adverse health reactions and may cause cancer.

Blueair Air Purifiers

Classic Models

It's hard to be the classic. Blueair's Classic line of air purifiers is probably the best for any type of person. Set it up and let it run continuously for 24/7 protection against allergens, dust and other crud. These models are quiet and fairly basic in design, so they're a background protector against all things airborne.

Blueair Classic 280i

Courtesy Blueair Classic 280i Blueair amazon.com $409.55 SHOP NOW

Coverage: 279 square feet

CADR: 200 (Smoke), 180 (Dust), 200 (Pollen)

Best For: Bedrooms, small spaces

Price (Best Buy): $280 | Price (Amazon): $280

SHOP NOW (BEST BUY) | SHOP NOW (AMAZON)

Blueair Classic 480i

Courtesy Blueair Classic 480i Blueair amazon.com $689.99 $548.76 (20% off) SHOP NOW

Coverage: 434 square feet

CADR: 300 (smoke), 280 (dust), 300 (pollen)

Best For: Medium-sized rooms, smokers

Price (Walmart): $449 | Price (Amazon): $449

SHOP NOW (WALMART) | SHOP NOW (AMAZON)

Blueair Classic 680i

Courtesy Blueair Classic 680i Blueair amazon.com $899.99 $584.99 (35% off) SHOP NOW

Coverage: 698 square feet

CADR: 450 (smoke), 400 (dust), 450 (pollen)

Best For: Larger rooms, smokers, hypochondriacs

Price (Best Buy): $585 | Price (Amazon): $585

SHOP NOW (BEST BUY) | SHOP NOW (AMAZON)

Tested: Our Favorite Air Purifiers



Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS Coway amazon.com $229.99 $199.00 (13% off) SHOP NOW Few air purifiers off the strength and CADR ratings of the Airmega AP-1512HHS at this price point. It has a triple filter system, a pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon filter, plus an ionizer. Throw the device in auto mode, and let the machine do all the work. Courtesy Tiny, yet some of the highest CADR ratings for its target room size

Compatibility with app and Amazon Alexa offer excellent control and air quality insight Plastic body leaves something to be desired Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Dyson dyson.com $449.99 SHOP NOW The Dyson Pure Cool TP04 is a nerdy piece of gadgetry for those who want to get into the weeds with their air quality. The Dyson Link app offers some of the most in-depth insight into your indoor air quality. The air purifier doubles as an oscillating fan, and it uses this asset to help circulate clean air farther into large rooms. Courtesy Because it's also an oscillating fan, it helps to circulate clean air farther in a room

Well-designed unit that you won't want to hide away

The Dyson Link app ensures you always know what's going on with your air quality Expensive, and cheaper models offer similar capabilities Partu BS-03 Air Purifier PARTU amazon.com $59.99 $38.24 (36% off) SHOP NOW Affordable air purifiers exist, and this model from Partu proves that they also work well. There are no high-tech functions — like app connectivity or even an auto function — but leaving this air purifier on at whatever fan speed you want will ensure you always have clean air. Courtesy Affordable and works well No auto function

On high, fan can be quite loud

Blue Models

Blue is Blueair's design-conscious line of air purifiers, combining the Classic's effectiveness with just a tad more style. They're definitely more compact and portable than the other ranges, and for most models, you can expect a lower price tag. The fabric pre-filters let you swap out different colors to tailor your unit to your home, and all the Blue models have 360-degree protection, so you can really place them anywhere without compromising efficiency.

Blueair Blue Pure 121

Courtesy Blueair Blue Pure 121 Blueair amazon.com $439.99 $349.99 (20% off) SHOP NOW

Coverage: 620 square feet

CADR: 400 (Smoke), 400 (Dust), 400 (Pollen)

Best For: Medium-sized rooms, extra protection

Price (Home Depot): $350 | Price (Amazon): $350

SHOP NOW (HOME DEPOT) | SHOP NOW (AMAZON)

Blueair Blue Pure 211 Series

Courtesy Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Blueair bestbuy.com $299.99 SHOP NOW

Coverage: 540 square feet

CADR: 350 (Smoke), 350 (Dust), 350 (Pollen)

Best For: Medium-sized rooms, budget shoppers

Price (Best Buy): $300 | Price (Amazon): $250

SHOP NOW (BEST BUY) | SHOP NOW (AMAZON)

Blueair Blue Pure 311 Series

Courtesy Blueair Blue Pure 311 Auto Blueair amazon.com $249.99 SHOP NOW

Coverage: 388 square feet

CADR: 250 (Smoke), 244 (Dust), 250 (Pollen)

Best For: Small rooms, budget shoppers

Price (Best Buy): $240 | Price (Amazon): $240

SHOP NOW (BEST BUY) | SHOP NOW (AMAZON)

Blueair Blue Pure 411 Series

Courtesy Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto Blueair amazon.com $139.99 SHOP NOW

Coverage: 190 square feet

CADR: 123 (Smoke), 107 (Dust), 96 (Pollen)

Best For: Small rooms, super-budget shoppers

Price (Best Buy): $120 | Price (Amazon): $120

SHOP NOW (BEST BUY) | SHOP NOW (AMAZON)



Pro Models

Pro is like getting an industrial-style air purifier for your home. These units are a bit sterile in appearance and may not be the best choice if you prioritize interior design. The largest unit in the Pro series is the XL model, which costs $2,999 and filters rooms up to 1,180 square feet.

Blueair Pro M

Courtesy Blueair Pro M Blueair amazon.com $660.63 $514.99 (22% off) SHOP NOW

Coverage: 390 square feet

CADR: 250 (Smoke), 285 (Dust), 350 (Pollen)

Best For: Germophobes, small- to medium-sized rooms

Price (Allergy Buyers Club): $699 | Price (Amazon): $120

SHOP NOW (ALLERGY BUYERS CLUB) | SHOP NOW (AMAZON)

HealthProtect Models

Blueairi's HealthProtects are the brand's virus- and bacteria-busting air purifiers. With GermShield technology, the units monitor the room to kill harmful germs in the air using low air draft and plasma charging, and then it uses a stream of air to prevent future germ growth.

Blueair HealthProtect 7400 Series

Courtesy Blueair HealthProtect 7470i Blueair amazon.com $638.71 SHOP NOW

Coverage: 418 square feet

CADR: 270 (Smoke), 275 (Dust), 280 (Pollen)

Best For: Bedrooms, high-traffic areas

Price (Target): $640 | Price (Amazon): $640

SHOP NOW (TARGET) | SHOP NOW (AMAZON)

Blueair HealthProtect 7700 Series

Courtesy Blueair HealthProtect 7770i Blueair amazon.com $839.99 SHOP NOW

Coverage: 674 square feet

CADR: 435 (Smoke), 400 (Dust), 435 (Pollen)

Best For: Large rooms

Price (Best Buy): $840 | Price (Amazon): $840

SHOP NOW (BEST BUY) | SHOP NOW (AMAZON)