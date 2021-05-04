Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page.
While vacuum cleaners have Dyson, air purifiers don't have the same kind of go-to brand. Instead, there a boatload of air purifier brands, each with its own flagship models that deserve to be in your home fighting off the invisible particles hovering around your head. Blueair is one of those brands. The Swedish-founded brand of air purifiers has been around for over 20 years, and it's got the inventory and technology to back its long history in the product category. The only problem with Blueair is that it makes so many products that it's hard to pick the right one for you. For example, what's really the difference between the Classic line and Blue line? We break it all down for you here.
Need to Knows
Activated carbon: A type of porous material that is good for absorbing unpleasant odors for the air. It is not apt at removing VOCs from the air.
Air quality: The extent to which the air is free of pollutants, which is usually expressed as an average concentration during a given time period.
Air quality index (AQI): A scale from 0 to 500 that reports air quality and the amount of pollutants in the air. The lower the number, the cleaner the air. For ranges on AQI, see AirNow's chart for more.
Allergen: In short, any substance that can cause an allergic reaction. Potential allergens include pollen, pet dander and mold spores. Allergens can have a reactionary effect through touch or inhalation.
AHAM-Verified mark: Products tested and approved for the Energy Star program by The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers. Air purifiers with this certification ensure that the device's "energy consumption rating is consistent with the measured energy consumption," per the Aham Verifide website.
Clean-air delivery (CADR) rating: Established by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, clean-air delivery ratings measures an air purifier's effectiveness by noting the volume of clean air produced per minute based on the space of a room. Devices will be given a rating for smoke, pollen and dust, with the higher the number, the better the efficacy.
Pollutant: Any substance that, when in large concentrations, can degrade health conditions.
True HEPA filters: High-efficiency particulate air filters that must remove 99.97 percent of particulates measuring .3 micron in diameter. These have become the baseline for all air purifiers. If you find a filter rated as HEPA-type, don't buy it as it's trying to sell you an inferior product — by using the HEPA buzzword — with weaker filtering capabilities.
Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs): Compounds with high vapor pressure and low water solubility that are emitted as gases from solids or liquids. These can come from things such as paints and pesticides. VOCs, a common type of indoor pollution, can accumulate easily, especially if you rarely open a window. Inhaling VOCs can lead to adverse health reactions and may cause cancer.
Blueair Air Purifiers
Classic Models
It's hard to be the classic. Blueair's Classic line of air purifiers is probably the best for any type of person. Set it up and let it run continuously for 24/7 protection against allergens, dust and other crud. These models are quiet and fairly basic in design, so they're a background protector against all things airborne.
Blueair Classic 280i
Coverage: 279 square feet
CADR: 200 (Smoke), 180 (Dust), 200 (Pollen)
Best For: Bedrooms, small spaces
Price (Best Buy): $280 | Price (Amazon): $280
SHOP NOW (BEST BUY) | SHOP NOW (AMAZON)
Blueair Classic 480i
Coverage: 434 square feet
CADR: 300 (smoke), 280 (dust), 300 (pollen)
Best For: Medium-sized rooms, smokers
Price (Walmart): $449 | Price (Amazon): $449
SHOP NOW (WALMART) | SHOP NOW (AMAZON)
Blueair Classic 680i
Coverage: 698 square feet
CADR: 450 (smoke), 400 (dust), 450 (pollen)
Best For: Larger rooms, smokers, hypochondriacs
Price (Best Buy): $585 | Price (Amazon): $585
SHOP NOW (BEST BUY) | SHOP NOW (AMAZON)
Tested: Our Favorite Air Purifiers
Blue Models
Blue is Blueair's design-conscious line of air purifiers, combining the Classic's effectiveness with just a tad more style. They're definitely more compact and portable than the other ranges, and for most models, you can expect a lower price tag. The fabric pre-filters let you swap out different colors to tailor your unit to your home, and all the Blue models have 360-degree protection, so you can really place them anywhere without compromising efficiency.
Blueair Blue Pure 121
Coverage: 620 square feet
CADR: 400 (Smoke), 400 (Dust), 400 (Pollen)
Best For: Medium-sized rooms, extra protection
Price (Home Depot): $350 | Price (Amazon): $350
SHOP NOW (HOME DEPOT) | SHOP NOW (AMAZON)
Blueair Blue Pure 211 Series
Coverage: 540 square feet
CADR: 350 (Smoke), 350 (Dust), 350 (Pollen)
Best For: Medium-sized rooms, budget shoppers
Price (Best Buy): $300 | Price (Amazon): $250
SHOP NOW (BEST BUY) | SHOP NOW (AMAZON)
Blueair Blue Pure 311 Series
Coverage: 388 square feet
CADR: 250 (Smoke), 244 (Dust), 250 (Pollen)
Best For: Small rooms, budget shoppers
Price (Best Buy): $240 | Price (Amazon): $240
SHOP NOW (BEST BUY) | SHOP NOW (AMAZON)
Blueair Blue Pure 411 Series
Coverage: 190 square feet
CADR: 123 (Smoke), 107 (Dust), 96 (Pollen)
Best For: Small rooms, super-budget shoppers
Price (Best Buy): $120 | Price (Amazon): $120
SHOP NOW (BEST BUY) | SHOP NOW (AMAZON)
Pro Models
Pro is like getting an industrial-style air purifier for your home. These units are a bit sterile in appearance and may not be the best choice if you prioritize interior design. The largest unit in the Pro series is the XL model, which costs $2,999 and filters rooms up to 1,180 square feet.
Blueair Pro M
Coverage: 390 square feet
CADR: 250 (Smoke), 285 (Dust), 350 (Pollen)
Best For: Germophobes, small- to medium-sized rooms
Price (Allergy Buyers Club): $699 | Price (Amazon): $120
SHOP NOW (ALLERGY BUYERS CLUB) | SHOP NOW (AMAZON)
HealthProtect Models
Blueairi's HealthProtects are the brand's virus- and bacteria-busting air purifiers. With GermShield technology, the units monitor the room to kill harmful germs in the air using low air draft and plasma charging, and then it uses a stream of air to prevent future germ growth.
Blueair HealthProtect 7400 Series
Coverage: 418 square feet
CADR: 270 (Smoke), 275 (Dust), 280 (Pollen)
Best For: Bedrooms, high-traffic areas
Price (Target): $640 | Price (Amazon): $640
SHOP NOW (TARGET) | SHOP NOW (AMAZON)
Blueair HealthProtect 7700 Series
Coverage: 674 square feet
CADR: 435 (Smoke), 400 (Dust), 435 (Pollen)
Best For: Large rooms
Price (Best Buy): $840 | Price (Amazon): $840