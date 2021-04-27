Small Air Purifiers Aren't Supposed to Be This Powerful

Need to freshen up the air in your house, but don't want a giant air purifier that becomes the centerpiece of whatever room it's in? Well, it's your lucky day. The Airmega 250, launching Tuesday, combines the best of Coway's previous models to make what looks like their best yet.

A lot of the tech specs of the Airmega 250 are impressive, but it's the size-to-power ratio that stands out. It covers 930 square feet of room, while remaining compact (18.5 by 19.7 by 8.3 inches). It packs clean air delivery ratings of 230 for pollen, 249 for smoke and 261 for dust, all of which are way above average for a device of this size.

The new Coway merges the looks of the Airmega 150 ($149), our pick for the best-looking air purifier; the power of the Airmega AP-1512HHS ($199), our pick for the best overall air purifier; and comes a little shy of the room coverage of the Airmega 400 ($447), our pick for the best large-room air purifier, all for $399.

The air purifier uses three-stage filtration — a washable pre-filter, a Green True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter — which the brand claims can remove 99.999 percent of particles as small as 0.01 micrometers, which is smaller than most viruses and bacteria. Just so you know your air purifier is doing its job, the device has a LED air quality monitor on top of the device to let you know when your air quality is good (blue), moderate (green), unhealthy (yellow) or very unhealthy (red). Keep the Airmega 250 in auto mode to ensure you're always hovering around "good" or "moderate" air quality without having to manage power settings.

With its realtime air quality monitor, you can make sure your air is always clean. Coway

The Airmega 250 adapts to its surroundings so you can set it and forget it. In sleep mode, the air purifier will use its built-in light and pollution sensors to detect when it's been in a dark room and the air's been clean for three minutes before it kicks down the fan to its lowest speed. In eco mode, the air purifier will turn off its fan after the air has been purifier for 10 minutes — once pollution is detected, it'll kick right back in.

The Airmega 250 is available now on Coway's website for $399. There are also plans to release a Wi-Fi-compatible model, the Airmega 250s, set for release later this year.

Price: $399

SHOP NOW

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io