Today's Top Stories
1
Streetwear Collabs: More Powerful Than You’d Think
2
Why These Four Watches Make Excellent Gifts
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
This Is the Ultimate Trail-Friendly Picnic Kit

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Dyson Completely Revamped Its Line of Air Purifiers

They look the same, but the guts make Dyson's new air purifiers better than ever.

By Tyler Chin
air purifier
Dyson

Dyson has overhauled its three-year-old line of air purifiers with a new set of models. The new purifiers are stronger, quieter and more efficient than the previous ones, and it includes a new range of models that target and destroy a silent killer, formaldehyde.

Related Stories
The 11 Best Air Purifiers of 2021
7 Under-$150 Air Purifiers to Buy Right Now

Unveiled today, the new Dyson Purifier Cool ($550), Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool ($650) and Dyson Purifier Formaldehyde range ($670+) have been tweaked to delivered 50 percent cleaner air than Dyson's previous models. Instead of having just its filters being classified as HEPA H13 — the second-highest level of air filtration — the whole unit meets HEPA H13 standards. Dyson did this by fully sealing the air purifiers so that no dirty air can leak back into the air you breathe. The new range can capture 99.97 of particles as small as 0.3 microns, which is about the size of viruses and bacteria.

air purifier
Dyson

The new Cool and Hot+Cool purifiers are impressive, but in Dyson's new Formaldehyde range, the brand brings new technology to combat an invisible toxic gas that few people might even be aware of. Formaldehyde can be found in a number of household products — like glue and paint — as well as cosmetics and other consumer products. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, prolonged exposure to formaldehyde can increase the likelihood of getting cancer. The formaldehyde-fighting machines utilize a special sensor to detect the chemical — which is 500 times smaller than 0.1 microns — which is then destroyed by a Selective Catalytic Oxidization filter. Basically, the filter is made up of billions of tunnels that capture formaldehyde and turn it into water and carbon dioxide. You'll never need to replace this filter, either — it regenerates from oxygen.

What's more, all of the new purifiers are 20 percent quieter after engineers modified their airflow path to reduce the amount of friction between the air and the units' surface. Being smart Dyson products, they work with the Dyson Link app, and they're compatible with Alexa, Google Home and Siri. Head to Dyson's website to check out the air purifiers for yourself. Prices start at $550, and they're backed by a two-year warranty.

Price: $550+

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
The 15 Best Sofas and Couches You Can Buy in 2021
The Best Hiking Boots of 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds of 2021
Help Your Skin (Literally) Shine Like Gold
This Is Your Guide to Planning a Summer Vacation
The Best All-Terrain Tires You Can Buy
Review: The Omega Speedmadster Professional
The 30 Best Wallets for Men
These Are the Best Rubber Watch Straps
The Best Pomades to Use for Every Hairstyle