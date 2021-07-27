This Cardholder Has a Lighter in It, and 4 Other New Home Releases

Welcome to Window Shopping, a weekly exercise in lusting over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: machine-washable rugs, affordable furniture from Amazon and more.
Houseplant Pocket Case
Seth Rogen's weed brand, Houseplant, refuses to stop making cool weed-adjacent products. Following up its art-like gravity bong, Houseplant made the Pocket Case for all your weed EDC needs. It's shaped like a notebook, and it includes an integrated lighter for a convenient way to spark up. The Pocket Case also doubles as a cardholder so you can carry your cash and cards with you, too.
Price: $185
Revival Recess Rug Collection
How often do you clean your rug? I'd bet it's not very often. Revival, one of our favorite places to buy rugs online, just released its first collection of fully machine-washable rugs, and you wouldn't guess it from looking at them. The 100-percent cotton rugs are light weight and durable, and while they can be thrown in the wash, they shouldn't be put in the dryer. The Recess collection is available in 12 styles with sizes ranging from runners to area rugs.
Price: $129+
Harmati Atelier Collection
Budget shoppers looking for decent furniture should check out Amazon, which has a shockingly decent selection of good-looking and affordable furniture. The latest addition to Amazon's in-house brand of furniture is Harmati, which is sort of like a mishmash of mid-century designs with Scandinavian hygge. The new Atelier collection leans more boho chic, comprising a coffee table and side table. The pieces combine rounded wooden edges with rattan shelving, making for furniture that is as nice as they are functional.
Price: $70+
West Elm x Minted
Minted is an online marketplace that connects shoppers with independent artists, who lend their work to a number of products from prints to home decor. The website is bringing its art sensibilities to West Elm, with the two brands working on a collection that bring artist-designed textiles to West Elm's furniture (with prints also available as wall art). Furniture ranges from ottomans to headboards and armchairs to room dividers.
Price: $48+
The Home Edit by iDesign
If you haven't heard, organizational tools are hot right now, and there's no better place to shop for storage solutions than The Container Store. The retailer has been working with high-profile organizational gurus — like Marie Kondo and The Home Edit — the latter of whom is back with a new collection for The Container Store by way of the brand iDesign. The collection comprises a bunch of wood-centric organizational tools from lazy Susans to drawer organizers. If your home's looking a bit cluttered at the moment, the line is probably for you.
Price: $6+