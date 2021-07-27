This Cardholder Has a Lighter in It, and 4 Other New Home Releases

Welcome to Window Shopping, a weekly exercise in lusting over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: machine-washable rugs, affordable furniture from Amazon and more.

Houseplant Pocket Case

Houseplant

Seth Rogen's weed brand, Houseplant, refuses to stop making cool weed-adjacent products. Following up its art-like gravity bong, Houseplant made the Pocket Case for all your weed EDC needs. It's shaped like a notebook, and it includes an integrated lighter for a convenient way to spark up. The Pocket Case also doubles as a cardholder so you can carry your cash and cards with you, too.

Price: $185



SHOP NOW



Revival Recess Rug Collection

Revival

How often do you clean your rug? I'd bet it's not very often. Revival, one of our favorite places to buy rugs online, just released its first collection of fully machine-washable rugs, and you wouldn't guess it from looking at them. The 100-percent cotton rugs are light weight and durable, and while they can be thrown in the wash, they shouldn't be put in the dryer. The Recess collection is available in 12 styles with sizes ranging from runners to area rugs.



Price: $129+

SHOP NOW

Harmati Atelier Collection

Amazon

Budget shoppers looking for decent furniture should check out Amazon, which has a shockingly decent selection of good-looking and affordable furniture. The latest addition to Amazon's in-house brand of furniture is Harmati, which is sort of like a mishmash of mid-century designs with Scandinavian hygge. The new Atelier collection leans more boho chic, comprising a coffee table and side table. The pieces combine rounded wooden edges with rattan shelving, making for furniture that is as nice as they are functional.

Price: $70+



SHOP NOW

West Elm x Minted

West Elm

Minted is an online marketplace that connects shoppers with independent artists, who lend their work to a number of products from prints to home decor. The website is bringing its art sensibilities to West Elm, with the two brands working on a collection that bring artist-designed textiles to West Elm's furniture (with prints also available as wall art). Furniture ranges from ottomans to headboards and armchairs to room dividers.

Price: $48+

SHOP NOW



The Home Edit by iDesign

The Container Store

If you haven't heard, organizational tools are hot right now, and there's no better place to shop for storage solutions than The Container Store. The retailer has been working with high-profile organizational gurus — like Marie Kondo and The Home Edit — the latter of whom is back with a new collection for The Container Store by way of the brand iDesign. The collection comprises a bunch of wood-centric organizational tools from lazy Susans to drawer organizers. If your home's looking a bit cluttered at the moment, the line is probably for you.

Price: $6+

SHOP NOW

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io