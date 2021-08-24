The Crate & Barrel and Shinola Collection Is a Dream Collab, and 5 Other New Home Releases

Welcome to Window Shopping , a weekly exercise in lusting over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: a high chair for the design-obsessed, a fiery soup base for hot pot and more. This Music-Inspired Texas Bourbon Utilizes Local Grain This soft and creamy whiskey will transport you to an outdoor concert at a Texas roadhouse. The Musician Straight Bourbon Whiskey from Still Austin is made with grains that are 100-percent grown by Texas farmers. The nose offers aromas of pineapple, toasted coconut and s'mores while the palate delivers waves of cinnamon, brown butter and almonds. Still Austin focuses on a true grain-to-glass concept that produces the highest quality whiskey by perfecting every part of the process and using local resources and sustainable practices. The figure on the label, dubbed The Musician, was a natural direction for the brand since Austin is \u201cThe Live Music Capital of the World.\u201d With other references to its beloved city of Austin, this whiskey brings Texas to you. It's available across Texas in bars, liquor stores and restaurants, but even if you're far from the Lone Star State, Still Austin offers free shipping so you can have it sent straight to your door. Price : $45 SHOP NOW Shinola for Crate & Barrel Collection Shinola isn't just a watch brand anymore, and its new collection with Crate and Barrel proves it. The two American brands collaborated on a 115-piece collection that exemplifies their dedication to craftsmanship through details like Japanese-style joinery and leather accents. The collection spans all rooms of the home from the bedroom to the home office, with focus paid towards utility and good looks. Some standouts to us include the Runwell sofa , the Michigan chair and the Utility floor lamp . I take that back \u2014 everything is a standout. Price : $24+ SHOP NOW Bokksu Moon Festival Snack Box For those bored of the typical snacks you get at the grocery store, Bokksu should be on your radar. The subscription box gets you snacks from Japan every month, meant to "empower Japan\u2019s traditional snackmakers by sharing their authentic food and stories with the world," per the brand's about page. The snacks you get aren't some exclusive-to-Japan flavors from big corporate snack brands, rather they're made by family-owned businesses, some of whom have been in the snack business for generations. Twice a year, Bokksu does a limited-edition collector's box, with 2021's first drop being in celebration of Japan's Mid-Autumn Festival, during which celebrants offer food to the moon to celebrate the autumn equinox in Japan. Price : $40+ SHOP NOW Fly By Jing Fire Hot Pot Base Fly By Jing made a name for itself for its top-of-the-line chili crisps . Its latest release is just as spicy, but it's not a condiment like the rest of its lineup. The new Fire Hot Pot Base from Fly By Jing forms the, well, base of a hot pot broth. For those not in the know, hot pot is a cooking method in which diners cook their food in a boiling pot on their table. It's a communal form of dining where most of the flavor of the food is derived from the boiling soup (and also custom-made sauces). Fly By Jing's Fire Hot Pot Base is a mix of ginger, star anise, clove, and Sichuan peppercorns that's as spicy as it is flavorful. And if you don't have your hands on a hot pot pot , you could use the base as a stir-fry sauce. Price : $20 SHOP NOW Made In x Tecovas Made In calls its collaboration with Tecovas a "match made in Texas." The two Texas-based brands debuted the Grill Collection recently, comprising a carving knife, knife roll, and leather knife handle cover. The knife features a 9-inch blade with a Yew wood handle, and the knife roll is made of waxed till, harness leather and brass hardware, with enough space for nine knives and a zipper pocket for miscellaneous kitchen gear. Price : $29+ SHOP NOW Material ReBowl Every kitchen needs a good workhorse bowl whether it's for food prep, serving or storage. Material's new ReBowl is that bowl. But what's with its name? The 1o-inch wide, 2.75-quart bowl is made from recycled plastic and sugarcane, without any virgin plastic. Its flared lip is perfect for pouring without spills, it nests into one another for easy storage and it comes in eye-popping colors for a bit of flair in the kitchen. Price : $25 SHOP NOW Lalo The Chair in Sage If the Eamses made a high chair, it would look like this. The Lalo high chair is arguably one of the sleekest high chairs you could buy for your baby, and it's as much of a necessity for your kid as it is for your home's aesthetic. The Chair is made from FSC-certified sustainable beechwood, and the whole thing is easy to clean because messes are a given. In mid-June, Lalo released The Chair in a limited-edition sage colorway, which sold out in two weeks. By popular demand, sage is now a permanent color offering thought you can't go wrong with any of the colors. Price : $215 SHOP NOW