One of the Best Weed Vapes on the Market Gets a Mighty Upgrade

The Storz and Bickel Mighty is one of the best weed vapes money can buy (and you do need quite a bit of money to buy it). First released in 2014, the Mighty is a prized vape thanks to its top-quality vapor. For seven years, fans have been anticipating a follow-up to the Mighty — and now they have it in the form of the Mighty+.

The Mighty+ features a USB-C charging port, a 60-second heat-up time and a supercharge function, which gives the vape an 80 percent charge in 40 minutes. The upgraded vape also updates the previous iteration's aluminum filling chamber to ceramic, which won't leech flavors or toxins into the vapor and resists corrosion. Storz and Bickel also gave the Mighty+ a pair of tiny legs, which the brand is calling "fins," to helps users prop up the vape vertically to more easily load the chamber.

Like the original Mighty, the Mighty+ uses a combination of convection and conduction heating, and it's compatible with both dry herb and concentrates. The Mighty+ also retains the flippable, self-cooling mouthpiece and precision temperature control of its predecessor.

A huge plus for the Mighty+ is its certification by UL, a global safety certification company. The Mighty+ is the first dry herb vape to comply with UL8139, which means its components meet the safety standards of UL for electrical, heating, battery and charging systems. Storz and Bickel's commitment to the safety and effectiveness of its vapes is apparent — its Mighty and Volcano vaporizes are certified by TÜV, which classifies them as medical devices.

The Mighty+ is available right now, retailing for $399 — a $50 markup from the original Mighty.

Price: $399

