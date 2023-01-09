How to Get the Most Out of Your Roomba, According to an Expert

So, you received a brand-new robot vacuum for Christmas and are wondering what to do with it? Then you’ve come to the right place. Although robot vacuum cleaners are typically marketed as the autonomous keepers of a tidy home — essentially a diminutive, less talkative take on Rosey the Robot from The Jetsons — the reality isn’t quite so, err, rosy.

There's a good case to be made against buying a robot vacuum entirely in favor of sticking to a stick vacuum, but I'd argue robot vacuums still have their place. They’re certainly not foolproof or without their faults (though it’s worth noting that some of the biggest faults of the past, like spreading pet feces throughout your home, have been addressed in the latest Roomba models), but when utilized properly, robot vacuum cleaners are a tremendous asset when it comes to keeping your home clean — just don’t expect any miracles or for a Roomba to be the only cleaning appliance you should own.

To find out how you can get the most out of your new Roomba, I reached out to Brent Hild, Director of Product Management at iRobot, the maker of Roomba vacuum cleaners. Here are his expert tips.

Download the app.

As robot vacuums have grown more advanced in their intelligence, they've evolved into “smart” devices you can connect to Wi-Fi. As such, just about every robot vacuum manufacturer has their own app, and getting set up with yours will go a long way toward improving your relationship with your own robot vacuum.

iRobot

“The iRobot Home App, powered by iRobot OS, is packed with advanced technology and new features that give you more control over where, when and how your home is cleaned,” Hild says of Roomba’s specific app. “It allows you to leverage your iOS or Android smart device to help you have the best possible experience with Roomba — like using over 600 voice commands via smart assistants, scheduled cleaning routines, directed room cleaning, designated Keep Out Zones and Clean Zones, personalized cleaning recommendations and more, depending on your Roomba model.”

Charge it up.

As is the case with most brand-new electronics, you’ll want to make sure your robot vacuum is fully charged before having it tackle your first job. “Most of iRobot’s products are shipped with approximately 30 percent battery charge,” Hild says. “However, please allow the robot to charge fully before testing. This will allow any necessary software updates to be automatically installed. While you’re waiting, you can provision the robot to Wi-Fi via the iRobot Home App and explore the app.”

SBenitez Getty Images

Find a good home.

For your Roomba to live when it's not cleaning, that is. Every robot vacuum has some kind of home base where it goes during its downtime, whether it’s a basic charger or a more advanced self-emptying station. Figuring out where to put your Roomba is key to allowing it to do the best job it can do (while, ideally, also not messing with your home decor).

“Place the charging base as suggested in the user manual, and be sure to leave 1.5 ft. of free space on each side of the base,” Hild says. “It is also important that your Roomba robot vacuum has access to consistent Wi-Fi coverage. This will allow your robot to receive information via the iRobot Home App and install firmware updates that will continue to improve the functionality of the robot over time.”

Get into cartography.

iRobot

More advanced robot vacuums offer mapping features that create and remember a map of your home, and their instructions will tell you whether or not you should perform a sort of trial run where it can learn your space before its first cleaning. Neglecting to do so won’t ruin your experience, but skipping this step will lead to a few more hiccups as your robot learns your space during its first few cleans.

“If you have a Smart Mapping-capable Roomba, be sure to make a Smart Map, which is created when your Roomba completes between one to three cleaning jobs of the same floor. Opt for a ‘training run’ and the Roomba will explore its surroundings with its vacuum motor turned off, saving battery life and expediting the process,” says Hild.

Perform regular maintenance.

If you own a car, you know that over time, things wear down and need to be replaced. Your oil gets dirty, the tread on your tires wears away, your brakes get worn out, etc., etc. To keep your car running properly (or at all, at a certain point), you need to perform regular maintenance. The same is true of your robot vacuum. Cleaning your home is a rough job. Brushes and rollers get worn out and need to be replaced, sensors get dirty and must be cleaned and other routine checkups should be done regularly to keep your robot running smoothly.

“Wiping down sensors located underneath the robot, cleaning off charging contacts and replacing the robot’s filter when needed, for example, will extend your Roomba robot vacuum’s life and overall cleaning efficacy,” Hild says.

RuslanDashinsky Getty Images

Bonus Tip: Know your robot's capabilities

As someone who has owned a couple of different robot vacuums, I feel I'm plenty qualified to offer the following advice: don't expect your robot vacuum to do everything for you. There are lots of different models out there with myriad capabilities, and knowing what your robot vacuum can and can't do will lead to a much better experience.

Can your robot vacuum be programmed to make multiple passes during a cleaning session? If yes, then have it do so — it's probably going to miss some stuff on its first run. Does it have obstacle detection that allows it to recognize and avoid wires, liquids, stairs and other potential hazards? If not, then make sure the coast is clear and danger zones are blocked off before having it clean your floors.

You'll still probably have to manually clean a few spots no matter how good your Roomba is (corners remain a challenge for many robot vacuums), but knowing the ins and outs of your robot vacuum will lead to more free time for you and a much cleaner home.