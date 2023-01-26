Many moons ago — let's say 2019 — Gear Patrol's team was, for the most part, gathered together in a pretty spiffy office space on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, a stone's throw from Madison Square Park. But time — and a pandemic — bring change, and by the spring of 2020, we were all working from home, for much longer than we could have imagined.

These days, we have some lovely gathering spaces in New York and Los Angeles, but we also have folks scattered across the land, with staffers in such places as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Georgia, Colorado, Texas and Oregon as well. As wide-ranging as our locations are our personal workspaces, each reflecting their own practical and inspirational leanings.

Looking to switch up your occupational surroundings a bit? Perhaps seeing how we work will give you some fresh ideas. Check out a dozen of our crew's setups below — plus some aspirational items they dream of adding to the mix sooner or later.

Evan Richards, Graphic Designer

Evan Richards

Evan Richards

"Working next to my bed started to take a toll on me during the pandemic so I started searching for options outside of my apartment. For the past year, my brother and I have been slowly building out a shared office/studio art space. This "out of home work from home" setup might technically be cheating for this article, but it has helped me re-gain a better relationship with remote work."

Benjamin Edgar Gravitational Cutting Mat Evan Richards Painting supplies Evan Richards

Practical: “I like using a cutting mat under my keyboard in case I need to quickly do something by hand. This mat from Benjamin Edgar doesn’t help me cut a straight line by any means, but it looks cool.”

Inspirational: “One of my New Year's resolutions is to paint more. To encourage myself to do so, I’ve rearranged my desk area to be easily accessible to all my painting supplies.”



Courtesy Tom Wesselmann 1972 Olympic Poster artsy.net $750.00 SHOP NOW

Aspirational: "My favorite piece of art in the studio is a Josef Albers poster from the 1972 Munich Olympics. I think I need to get this Tom Wesselmann poster to match it."

Johnny Brayson, Associate Editor – Home

Johnny Brayson

Johnny Brayson

"As Gear Patrol’s Home Editor, I will never sacrifice beauty or good design in favor of practicality, and on occasion may even do the opposite. However, I’ve managed to make my current WFH setup ergonomically comfortable while still putting style and taste first, ensuring that my workspace is just as aesthetically pleasing as the rest of my home."

Oripura Laptop Stand from Herman Miller Johnny Brayson Flowerpot VP9 Lamp from &Tradition Johnny Brayson

Practical: "A laptop stand is essential for ergonomics, but they're usually ugly, cumbersome or expensive — if not all three. That's why I love the Oripura Laptop Stand from Herman Miller, as it's beautiful, folds flat and is surprisingly affordable."

Inspirational: "One thing that really inspires me is great design, but authentic and iconic pieces don’t often come cheap. The Flowerpot VP9 Lamp from &Tradition is an affordable, portable version of mid-century modern icon Verner Panton’s 1968 original, and it’s a joy to own."

Courtesy Vitra Nelson Ball Clock hermanmiller.com $615.00 SHOP NOW

Aspirational: "As a lover of all things mid-century modern, I'm always looking for ways to add authentic designs from the era without breaking the bank. Next up (hopefully) is a Nelson Ball Clock by Vitra."

Ryan Brower, Senior Commerce Editor

Ryan Brower

Ryan Brower

"I try to keep what's on my desk pretty minimal. Unlike when I worked in an office, my home office I'm able to keep things in specific places (like my magazines and grammar reference books) so it's helped a lot keeping my desk pretty tidy."

Grovemade Matte Desk Pad Ryan Brower Print, GP mags, captain lamp Ryan Brower

Practical: "I got a Grovemade Matte Desk Pad for Christmas and it's something I wish I had awhile back. The matte version is still smooth with the mouse, it provides a good writing surface when I need it and it can be a backdrop for me to provide a little inspiration — like laying out some of my collection of old coasters."

Inspirational: "My little shelf nook is where I keep my GP mags — elusive Issue #2 is all I'm missing. The captain lamp was a gift from my wife and is exactly like the ones my grandmother had. And the print is from a college buddy (Ty Williams) which I just got framed finally."

Courtesy FUJIFILM XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens bhphotovideo.com $799.00 SHOP NOW

Aspirational: I've been wanting the Fujifilm XF70-300mm telephoto lens. We live in a national wildlife refuge and get to see some amazing things every day and my stock 18-55mm for my Fuji X-T10 just doesn't cut it when a bald eagle is swooping by.

Evan Malachosky, Associate Editor – Style

Evan Malachosky

Evan Malachosky

"When I get down to work, I really spread out: laptop here, connected to my display, with my AirPods and samples strewn in the periphery. In order to keep more close by, I went with a vertical desk. It's bolted into the wall so the shelves can support books, bottles and my electronics."



Crate & Barrel Round Pedestal Side Table by Leanne Ford Evan Malachosky Vintage clothing rack Evan Malachosky

Practical: "I've spilled my coffee one too many times to keep it on my desk anymore. Instead, it sits on a small side table (with old fashion books I can reference when needed)."

Inspirational: "This vintage clothing rack isn't welded to my desk, but it leans on it — and I keep just about everything I need to wear that week on it."



Courtesy Gubi Stemlite Table Lamp dwr.com $799.00 SHOP NOW

Aspirational: "My desk is angled away from the window, which means I get solid morning light but almost none in the afternoon. This lamp would give my desk a natural glow I wouldn't mind basking in for an extra 30 minutes."

J.D. DiGiovanni, Managing Editor

JD DiGiovanni

JD DiGiovanni

"Natural light and two screens; all a fella really needs."

Magic 8 ball JD DiGiovanni Assorted books and magazines JD DiGiovanni

Practical: "The desk mat and peripherals are helpful and all, but the most productive tool I have on my desk is my magic 8 ball. I've had it since I was in my early teens. I fear its power, so I only ask it questions when I'm desperate for guidance."

Inspirational: "I love when I stumble on new magazines or books I've never heard of. I found I Wish I Was Artist at Can Can Press while wandering around Mexico City last year. It's hilarious, x-treme and very wrenching. This little green mag, On Holiday, is something I picked up when walking around in Gowanus last fall from Oddsense, a small creative studio. Print is very neat and cool. I love it."

Courtesy Audioengine A2+ Plus Wireless Speakers amazon.com $269.00 SHOP NOW

Aspirational: "Someday, when I move out of a shared co-working space, I'll get very fancy desk speakers so I can blast 'The Coffee Cola Song' by Francis Bebey on repeat without fear of alienating my officemates."

Hayley Helms, Associate Editor – Outdoors

Hayley Helms

Hayley Helms

"I live in an Airstream, so my desk is actually our dining room table, which folds down when not in use so we can have more room to roam (although we leave it up most of the time). I like a clean, uncluttered workspace to focus, so my desk is oftentimes the cleanest place I inhabit. It's small, sentimental and I love that I can be close to my family while I'm working. I wouldn't trade my quirky setup for anywhere else in the world."

Muji pen, The James Brand utility knife, Health-Ade Kombucha Hayley Helms Papier planner Hayley Helms

Practical: "My EDC work kit includes: a trusty pen (I exclusively use Muji) a utility blade for all the packages I receive (The James Brand's Palmer is a personal favorite) and a tasty kombucha, which keeps me fueled and stops me from over-indulging in coffee."

Inspirational: "I'm a tactile learner and worker, which means for me, nothing is more inspiring or grounding than writing out my day's plans and tasks in a physical planner. Papier's option so far has been my favorite — you can customize the front (I of course chose a Star Wars quote) and the organization system is the most comprehensive and satisfying that I've yet to find."

Courtesy Herman Miller Aeron Chair hermanmiller.com $1,695.00 SHOP NOW

Aspirational: "If I could fit one, I would totally splurge on this desk chair by Herman Miller — it's not flashy, but it's ergonomic and I can already feel my back thanking me."

Joe Tornatzky, Creative Director

Joe Tornatzky

Joe Tornatzky

"Functional Simplicity + Inspirational Doodads. To me, a workspace should attempt to keep you focused while also offering relics of who you are and why you do what you do."

DWR Folk Shelving Joe Tornatzky Laughing Camera book, Canon AE-1, Shinola Runwell Watch, 3Sixteen Candle Joe Tornatzky

Practical: "DWR Folk Shelving is the easiest way to save space by going vertical all while keeping the look timeless."

Inspirational: "Vintage Laughing Camera book, a reminder to not take life too seriously."



Vitsœ 606 Universal Shelving System vitsoe.com SHOP NOW

Aspirational: "A Vitsœ 606 Universal Shelving System would be the ultimate dream."

Tucker Bowe, Associate Editor – Tech

Tucker Bowe

Tucker Bowe

"I've been working at Gear Patrol for almost nine years now, most of which I've been writing about tech. I test a lot of headphones, speakers and earbuds. Big 'Lord of the Rings' fan, too. After living in the city for nearly eight years, I moved to the suburbs, bought a house and turned a room into my home office. The star of the show is the desk, which is from West Elm's Industrial Collection, and I love it."



Herman Miller Keyn Chair 4-Star Base Tucker Bowe Q Acoustics 3020 bookshelf speakers Tucker Bowe

Practical: "The other big ticket item is this chair by Herman Miller. It was really important to me to get a nice chair that did not have wheels. I hate wheels on chairs."

Inspirational: "When I lived in the city, I used these Q Acoustics 3020 bookshelf speakers as TV speakers (paired with an AV receiver). But I bought a soundbar when I moved into my home and now use them as desktop speakers (thanks to this Audioengine N22 amp)."

Courtesy Apple Studio Display apple.com $1,899.00 SHOP NOW

Aspirational: "If I could upgrade one thing on my current desk, it’d have to be my monitor. My current one is fine, but it’s pretty old and not 4K. I’d probably like to upgrade to something like Apple’s Studio Display as it’s gorgeous and has a built-in webcam, but it’s just a touch too pricey for me to justify right now."

John Peabody, Director, Gear Patrol Studios

John Peabody

John Peabody

"My personal style is definitely old school. I like old wood offices and places with history. My ideal workspace is an old wood-paneled office at a university, or maybe the nav station on an old sailboat. My workflow strategy is to down three cups of coffee, put some ambient music on and get going."

Sensei Bulb Air-Blower Cleaning System John Peabody Assorted watches John Peabody

Practical: "I bought a rocket blower to keep my cameras clean but I end up using it on my computer and desk all the time. Apologies if you've heard me puffing this thing on calls."

Inspirational: "I keep watches on my desk. Even if I'm not wearing them during the day, I still want to look at them and enjoy them. I fidget with them too during meetings."



Courtesy Seiko Mini Marathon Timer Replica Alarm Clock homedepot.com $49.00 SHOP NOW

Aspirational: "This may be just unnecessary desk clutter, but I have been pining for one of these Seiko Marathon Timer clocks."

Ben Emminger, Associate Editor – Fitness

Ben Emminger

Ben Emminger

"I would describe my work setup as compact and efficient with a dash of yesteryear. Between the Starting Lineup figurines beneath my display, the third-generation Apple Wireless Keyboard and corner desk I’ve owned since high school, it definitely gives off that 'If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it' vibe."

Moleskin notebook, Paper Mate Flair pen Ben Emminger Assorted books Ben Emminger

Practical: "I still outline most of my stories on pen and paper, so having a Moleskine notebook and Paper Mate Flair pen at the ready is an absolute must."

Inspirational: "The books I keep at my desk help remind me of the power and influence that writing can carry. Plus, keeping them within arm’s reach is great for quick tidbits on enlightenment when needed."

Courtesy LifeSpan TR5000-Power Treadmill Desk lifespanfitness.com $2,549.00 $1,999.00 (22% off) SHOP NOW

Aspirational: "I’m pretty content with what I have now, but eventually I’d like to switch to a Treadmill Desk. Maybe a TR5000-Power from LifeSpan, but for now, I’m happy keeping with the nostalgic corner setup."

Steve Mazzucchi, Senior Editor

Steve Mazzucchi

Steve Mazzucchi

"So this isn't my full desk, but in an attempt to replicate an office experience, I jump over to this coffee table/couch setup for frequent video calls. It puts me in a slightly different headspace, and a little movement keeps my Apple watch happy, of course."



HidrateSpark Pro water bottle, GFDA Advice Mug Steve Mazzucchi Bike Snob NYC’s The Enlightened Cyclist Steve Mazzucchi

Practical: "Behold the smartest bottle ever, the HidrateSpark Pro. It not only tracks my water consumption, it lights up to remind me when to drink. It's incredibly dorky, addictive and healthy. Meanwhile the GFDA Advice Mug is an expletive-laden reminder to stay on my game."

Inspirational: "Having once been mistaken for Bike Snob at a press event, I decided to check some of his stuff out. This book is chock-full of fun, inspiring, instructive notes for any cycling fiend."



Courtesy OHCO M.8LE Massage Chair sleepgalleria.com $16,000.00 SHOP NOW

Aspirational: "I'm fascinated by this chair, which would do wonders for relaxation, if not, you know, productivity."

Zen Love, Associate Editor – Watches

Zen Love

Zen Love

"I'm constantly trying to fine-tune ergonomics and keep my desk clear. Even if the rest of my office (or life) is messy am uncluttered desk helps keep my mind clear for optimal working, too."



Warby Parker Ezra glasses Zen Love Hourglass Zen Love

Practical: "After an issue with eye strain a few years ago, these titanium blue-light-blocking glasses from Warby Parker are indispensable."



Inspirational: "Since I write about watches, I find it fun to have this even more anachronistic time measuring instrument on my desk just to help me keep everything in perspective."



Courtesy Herman Miller Aeron Chair hermanmiller.com $1,695.00 SHOP NOW

Aspirational: "My current office chair is decent, but has started to sink. I've always wanted a Herman Miller Aeron."