Welcome to Talking Points , a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios . For some, growing a thick, healthy beard comes naturally \u2013 must be nice... Meanwhile, for the majority of men, dealing with slow growth (or a few pesky patches) can take all the fun out of the process. Luckily, Live Bearded\u2019s Derma Roller Growth Kit is here to save the day. The miracle product uses microneedling technology to help stimulate your skin and boost beard growth. Combine it with the brand\u2019s \u2018Beard Activator Serum\u2019 and prepare to meet the beard of your dreams. The Backstory Live Bearded: Helping Beardsmen Look, Feel and Be Their Best Live Bearded believes in the brotherhood of beardsmen. Their products are proudly made in the USA with all-natural ingredients and used by hundreds of thousands of men each day. What kind of men? Beardsmen. The Live Bearded team is made up of a tight-knit group of trailblazers who believe it\u2019s our responsibility to \u2018Do Better\u2019 every day. They\u2019re dedicated to providing fans with the best products on the market \u2013 for every type of beard. Live Bearded knows that beards come in all shapes, sizes, colors and styles. They\u2019re here to help you discover your own beard; and then take it to the next level. The Gist How Does Live Bearded\u2019s Derma Roller Work? The full Derma Roller Kit comes with the brand\u2019s proprietary Derma Roller, plus the \u2018Beard Activator Serum\u2019 and a bottle of Roller Sanitizer. The derma roller harnesses microneedling technology to create controlled \u2018micro-injuries\u2019 in the skin. These then stimulate the body\u2019s natural healing process and boost collagen and elastin production. From there, the Beard Activator Serum nourishes and revitalizes the hair follicles to produce thicker, healthier beard growth. When first starting out, fans should plan to use the derma roller (and serum) two to three times per week. For best results, make sure to use the derma roller growth kit for a minimum of four to six months. Studies show that the longer you use the kit, the better your results will be. Our POV Use Live Bearded\u2019s Derma Roller to Unleash a Better Beard While the device can be used by any beardsman, the Derma Roller was first developed to help those struggling with thin spots, patches and slow growth. Moreover, in a six-month clinical study 94 percent of users grew new beard follicles and 55 percent saw faster, thicker growth. That said, Live Bearded proudly stands behind its products \u2013 and boasts a \u2018no questions asked\u2019 better beard growth guarantee. Their team is so sure you\u2019ll grow a better, thicker, healthier beard that they\u2019re prepared to let you try the kit for a full year, and if you don\u2019t love the results, they\u2019ll give you a full refund. So what are you waiting for? There\u2019s no reason not to shop the Derma Roller Kit today. Plus, to sweeten the deal, Live Bearded is offering a limited time bonus worth $95 to Gear Patrol readers. Price: $80 SHOP NOW