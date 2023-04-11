Ikea customers have long relied on the store's own layouts for design inspiration. Ikea arranges its furniture in picture-perfect rooms throughout its stores, and shoppers derive inspiration from those setups.

But what if you want more personalized help when it comes to decorating your space with Ikea goods? Well, now the Swedish company is out to help you do just that with the launch of the Ikea Interior Design Service. Here's everything you need to know about it.

How does the Ikea Interior Design Service work?

The service is online. Customers begin the process by visiting Ikea's Ideas website and booking an appointment. After you fill in your zip code, what kind of service you're looking for, and pick your date and time, Ikea will pair you with a professional designer based on your region.

The design process begins with the customer filling out a questionnaire describing their dream space and what they're looking for, which leads to a trio of virtual one-on-one sessions between the customer and the designer. During these video calls, the designer helps the customer to develop a mood board, floor plan, elevations, 3D renderings, lighting plan, and a curated product list and offers home furnishing tips and material suggestions.

Once all that's done, your Ikea designer provides final documentation of your design plans and sets you up with any products that need to be ordered, coordinating delivery and even scheduling assembly through , if you so desire.

How much does the Ikea Interior Design Service cost?

There are two versions of Ikea's Interior Design Service at launch. Most customers will be interested in the home design service, which is a flat fee of $99. This amount gets you everything described above, which seems like a pretty solid bargain for professional guidance in layout out your entire home's decor and layout.

Ikea also offers its interior design services for businesses, where its professionals can handle anything from offices to restaurants to retail spaces. The business service is considerably pricier, costing $299 per room.

The service is live now, so you can get started with an appointment as soon as tomorrow (assuming one is open in your area). Head over to Ikea's dedicated page to find out.

