Take the Sweat Out of Landscaping with These Tools

The tools you need to take control of your lawn without ever needing to break a sweat — from automowers to string trimmers.
Most people will readily admit they don't love landscaping — and of those who do love landscaping, the majority don't really love landscaping itself, so much as the results of having landscaped. Whatever the case, it's probably fair to say that if given the choice, most of us would love to have the landscape without all the landscap-ing — and to that effect, Husqvarna is like our collective fairy godmother. The guide below is for anyone who wants to take the sweat out of landscaping — as well as the tools you'll need to detail and clean up a well-groomed lawn.
If you get even the slightest kick out of watching a Roomba vacuum its cute little circles around a soon-to-be-less-dusty floor, then just wait until you see the Automower ® 115H in action... This puppy is the world's most capable robotic mower — featuring smart technology that can maneuver around obstacles, tight spaces and slopes to give anyone with a small to medium-sized yard a perfectly kept lawn.
Price: $1,200+
DIY version available for a Black Friday offer of $699
BUY NOW
If the automower above is like a Roomba for your backyard, then Husqvarna's Automower 450X is something more along the lines of a zamboni. With a working capacity of nearly one-and-a-half acres and a typical mowing time of 4.5 hours on a single charge, calling this model the world’s most capable robotic mower is starting to seem like an understatement. Plus, as one of the premium models in Husqvarna's X-Line Series, the 450X comes with GPS navigation and theft tracking, along with LED headlights and other design upgrades.
Price: $4,600
If you're still mowing your own lawn, you know the hazards of rough terrain or steep slopes. But instead of allowing rocks, roots and gradients to wage war on you and your poor old push-mower, tap Husqvarna’s Automower® 435X AWD to come in like the Terminator and keep your lawn in-check. Equipped with exclusive all-wheel-drive technology, the 435X AWD was made for tough terrain and steep (slopes up to 35° incline). Plus, it comes with with smartphone control, smart home integration and GPS-assisted navigation.
Price: $5,200
The 220iB Blower is one of the newest additions to Husqvarna’s battery-powered product lineup — and it does not disappoint. At 650 CFM, the 220iB provides best-in-class blowing power, balance and performance, and weighing in just under 9 pounds it's also the lightest blower of its kind. Plus, the QC250 charger provides quicker charge-times and power supply overlap with an additional battery pack.
Price: $299
The 220iL String Trimmer is one more newcomer to Husqvarna’s battery-powered product lineup. At just under 10 pounds, this lightest-in-class trimmer is perfectly balanced and features Husqvarna’s exclusive Dual-Direction rotating head, offering improved user safety and debris control (not to mention the only consumer trimmer with dual direction capabilities). Plus, the new dedicated RapidReplace™ Head allows for easier string loading, making the 220iL stand out all the more.