Floyd's New Standing Desk and 7 More Home and Design Releases

Táche is a new dairy milk alternative, and it's made from everyone's favorite green tree nut, pistachios. Founded by father-and-daughter duo, Roxana Saidi and Morteza Saidi, Táche is taking aim at the other milk options on the market. For one, unlike direct competitor Oatly, Táche does not contain oil, which is often used as an emulsifier. As the brand proclaims, one serving of Oatly contains the same amount of oil as medium-order of fries — and as an Oatly lover, I found that disturbing. Táche comes in two varieties, unsweetened and original flavor. Use the pistachio milk in any recipe that calls for dairy milk, and it even lends itself well to foaming for espresso-based drinks. Also, as a sucker for good merch, I'm super into the Táche French-terry pullover.