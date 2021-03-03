Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
12 Products You Can Buy to Support the Asian American and Pacific Islander Community
From a mug to all kinds of cool apparel, profits from these items go towards supporting Asian and Asian Americans.
It's a sad truth, but hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans are spiking across the United States. Major U.S. cities saw a 150-percent increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans, according to California State University’s Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism. In just the first three months of 2021, Los Angeles has seen a 114 percent increase in anti-Asian American hate crimes.
These spikes in anti-Asian sentiment in the United States have been trending since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the New York Police Department reported a 1,900 percent increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans in New York City. Behind those numbers are actual people who have been attacked or, in worst case scenarios, have been killed — like Vicha Ratanapakdee, who was randomly pushed to death in San Francisco.
But what's a publication that writes about gear doing talking about this, you might ask? Well, members of the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) community are behind many of the products we write about. Not only that, but the community also makes up our readers, the people we work with and our own staff.
The 12 products highlighted here barely scratch the surface on how you can support the Asian American and Pacific Islander community (though there's more information here, here and here), but the proceeds from their sales will go to support AAPI organizations and communities.
Heavyweights in the fashion industry, Phillip Lim and Ruba Abu-Nimah, founded #NYTougherThanEver with the goal of stopping Asian hate. Proceeds from the sales of its products goes towards organizations that support the AAPI community.
Made in Chinatown is a new initiative that works with Manhattan Chinatown businesses to create branded merch and apparel, with 100 percent of the profits going back to the businesses. Cha Chan Tang, a Hong Kong-style diner, specializes in food like the pineapple bun in this print.
Masks have become a way to make a statement without actually having to say anything. Profits from this mask go towards the non-profit organization Hate Is a Virus, which hopes to dismantle racism.
Can't make it to Sun's Organic Garden in New York City's Chinatown? This mug will give you the perfect tea-to-water ratios and the optimal brewing times for different styles of tea. Plus, you'll be supporting a local business struggling due to the pandemic.
Pearl River Mart is essentially the world's first Chinese American department store. It stocks all kinds of trinkets and knickknacks, including food. This tote bag features a graphic of Chinatown with the Moon Goddess and the Jade Rabbit hovering over.
Asian American Girl Club is a clothing brand that hopes to empower Asian American women. This t-shirt was made in collaboration with Apex for Youth, an organization that supports low-income Asian American and immigrant families.
With Umamicart, I might actually never have to leave home.
These face masks are made from a mix of hemp and organic cotton, and $15 from each sale goes towards Heart of Dinner, which helps elderly Asian Americans in New York City get a hot meal and fresh food.
Designed by the Cevallos Brothers, this T-shirt features iconography from New York City's Chinatown. Proceeds go towards Send Chinatown Love, which provide financial relief to small businesses in Chinatown that might not get a lot of attention.
Wing on Wo & Co. is the oldest store in Chinatown, and it's been selling porcelain products since 1925. An illustrated snapshot of what the store's shelves look like is featured on this pillow.
Meena Harris, niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, founded Phenomenal to uplift women by raising money through apparel. Her Phenomenally Asian t-shirt is helping to raise money for the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum. This tee is unisex and has been sported by the likes of Lisa Ling, Jeremy Lin and more.
The Asian-owned Haerfest typically makes bags, but its "Nothing Changes if Nothing Changes" T-shirt (also available as a sweatshirt) was made to help support the AAPI community. All the proceeds from this shirt's first production run goes towards the organization Stop AAPI Hate.
Fashion brand Private Policy partnered with the Museum of Chinese in America to make a t-shirt emblazoned with a crane and the saying "Born Perfect" in Chinese.
