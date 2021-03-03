It's a sad truth, but hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans are spiking across the United States. Major U.S. cities saw a 150-percent increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans, according to California State University’s Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism. In just the first three months of 2021, Los Angeles has seen a 114 percent increase in anti-Asian American hate crimes.

These spikes in anti-Asian sentiment in the United States have been trending since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the New York Police Department reported a 1,900 percent increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans in New York City. Behind those numbers are actual people who have been attacked or, in worst case scenarios, have been killed — like Vicha Ratanapakdee, who was randomly pushed to death in San Francisco.

But what's a publication that writes about gear doing talking about this, you might ask? Well, members of the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) community are behind many of the products we write about. Not only that, but the community also makes up our readers, the people we work with and our own staff.

The 12 products highlighted here barely scratch the surface on how you can support the Asian American and Pacific Islander community (though there's more information here, here and here), but the proceeds from their sales will go to support AAPI organizations and communities.