These Are Some of the Best Subscription Boxes for Men

When it comes to discovering new tastes, new gear or a new hobby, it is hard to beat a subscription box. Stuffed with a curated mixture of goods picked by experts, a subscription box can be a gold mine, offering hard-to-find gems alongside some of the latest and greatest innovations in whatever world you're diving into. Perfect for newly initiated and seasoned enthusiasts, anyone can find excitement in opening up that month's box, wondering what new discoveries are in store this time.

Subscription boxes can make an excellent gift — if you know what someone is into, get them a box to match. Boom, perfect gift. What we also love about subscription boxes is that they're even better to give yourself, if for no other reason than liking the surprise of receiving a box full of new goodies every once in a while.

Whether you're just getting into premium coffee, want to discover new microbrews or looking to add some upgrades to your wardrobe, there is a box for that. Since there are so many to choose from in 2021, we decided to highlight some of our favorite subscription boxes for men below.