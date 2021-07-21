Today's Top Stories
1
Gravity Glass, MagSafe Battery, Hyundai Elantra N
2
Upgrade Your Skincare Routine with Caldera + Lab
3
Introducing the First-Ever Gear Patrol Beer
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
This Is the Perfect Workout Recovery Drink

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These Are Some of the Best Subscription Boxes for Men

Whether you're a true gourmand or an outdoors-obsessed adventurer, there is a subscription box for you.

By Will Porter
bespoke post
Bespoke Post

When it comes to discovering new tastes, new gear or a new hobby, it is hard to beat a subscription box. Stuffed with a curated mixture of goods picked by experts, a subscription box can be a gold mine, offering hard-to-find gems alongside some of the latest and greatest innovations in whatever world you're diving into. Perfect for newly initiated and seasoned enthusiasts, anyone can find excitement in opening up that month's box, wondering what new discoveries are in store this time.

Subscription boxes can make an excellent gift — if you know what someone is into, get them a box to match. Boom, perfect gift. What we also love about subscription boxes is that they're even better to give yourself, if for no other reason than liking the surprise of receiving a box full of new goodies every once in a while.

Whether you're just getting into premium coffee, want to discover new microbrews or looking to add some upgrades to your wardrobe, there is a box for that. Since there are so many to choose from in 2021, we decided to highlight some of our favorite subscription boxes for men below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best for Coffee Lovers
Trade Coffee
Trade Coffee
SHOP NOW

Price: $60
Frequency: Every 1, 1.5, 2 or 3 weeks

One of our favorite subscriptions here at Gear Patrol, the Trade Coffee subscription aims to give everyone who joins a personalized coffee experience that matches their tastes with some of the best coffee roasters in the country like Madcap, Ritual and Sightglass.

Best for the EDC-Obsessed
Bespoke Post
Bespoke Post
SHOP NOW

Price: $45
Frequency: Monthly

With each box valued at up to $70, you can get the best new gear in a number of cleverly curated categories for just $45 a month. Each box is themed, and there are a ton of options you can choose from, like beer, coffee, style, cocktails, everyday carry and more.

Best for Outdoor Junkies
Cairn
Cairn
SHOP NOW

Price: $33+
Frequency: Monthly or quarterly

Perfect for anyone who loves the outdoors, Cairn is your guide to the buzziest of new gear and food in the adventure-ready world. Each box has up to $50 worth of goods packed with the latest from Clif Bar to BioLite to Black Diamond.

Best for Grill Masters
Butcher Box
Butcher Box
SHOP NOW

Price: $129+
Frequency: Monthly

For meat lovers, there is no better subscription than Butcher Box. The company partners with some of the most responsible purveyors of beef, chicken, pork and seafood to make a box that you'll love firing up the grill for. You can make a custom box or get a combination of meats delivered each month.

Best for Fresh Fits
Nordstrom Trunk Club
Trunk Club
SHOP NOW

Price: $20 Styling fee + price of clothes you keep
Frequency: Monthly

For $25 a month, Nordstrom's Trunk Club gets you box of custom-picked premium clothes delivered straight to your door for your consideration. You can choose to keep the items and pay for them or send them back for no extra cost. If you do buy something, the $25 styling fee goes toward your purchase.

Best for Whiskey Lovers
Flaviar Spirit Club
Flaviar
SHOP NOW

Price: $95+
Frequency: Quarterly

Dubbed a "Spirits Club for Explorers at Heart," Flaviar is a spirits membership that takes your taste to the next level by sending you a quarterly tasting box with three generously sized samples and a premium bottle of your choosing. Plus you get access to Flaviar exclusives and free shipping.  

Best for Frequent Meat Eaters
Porter Road Meat Subscription
Porter Road
SHOP NOW

Price:$70+
FrequencyEvery 2, 4 or 8 weeks

Porter Road specializes in hand-cut meat sourced from Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Deliveries offer a lot of flexibility for larger families (or those who frequently eat meat) and you can choose between beef, pork, lamb or chicken.

Best for an Easy Grooming Routine
Dollar Shave Club
Dollar Shave Club
SHOP NOW

Price: $36
Frequency: Every 2, 3 or 4 months

More than just a razor company, a Dollar Shave Club subscription provides you with the best grooming products the brand has to offer, including shampoo and conditioner, hand creams and deodorant. You will, of course, get everything you need to keep your beard in order, too.

Best for Wine Lovers
Winc Wine Subscription
Winc
Oster
SHOP NOW

Price:$52+
Frequency: Monthly

Deciding what types of wine you like can be difficult. There are wines from every part of the world in a variety of colors and flavors, how are you supposed to choose? With Winc, you don't have to. Just take a super quick five-question quiz and then it does the rest, shipping you hand-picked bottles. 

Best for Guys Who Hate Shopping
Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix
SHOP NOW

Price:$20 Styling Fee + Price of clothes you keep
FrequencyEvery 2-3 weeks, every month, every other month or every 3 months

Hate shopping for new clothes? It, admittedly, can be a bit of a drag. Plus, nobody likes trying on clothes at the store. Just tell Stitch Fix your sizes, style preferences and price range and it sends the perfect box of clothes straight to your door. If you don't like what you get, send it back with no hassle.

Best for Foodies
Goldbelly
Goldbelly
SHOP NOW

Price: $45+
Frequency: Monthly

Perfect for foodies everywhere, the subscriptions offered by Goldbelly have anything you could want, from ice cream and cookies to barbecue and pizza. If you want something less specific, you can opt for the best of Goldbelly subscription or even subscriptions to top American restaurants.

Best for Cigar Aficionados
Cigar Subscription
Southern Cigar Co.
SHOP NOW

Price:$38+
FrequencyMonthly

Are you the Michael Jordan of smoking cigars? (Seriously, that guy smokes a lot of cigars). If so, get a subscription to Southern Cigar Co. You'll get four premium cigars a month (a $50 value) delivered straight to your door — perfect for an evening with the grill or a day on the golf course.

Best for Golfers New and Old
Short Par 4
Short Par 4
SHOP NOW

Price: $55
Frequency: Monthly

Golf has seen a boom in the pandemic, thanks to the obvious open air of the golf course and small group sizes. If you've been working on your game for your whole life or just a few months, Short Par 4 can help you step up your style on the links. Choose between two membership levels and receive a box of new clothes each month. Look good, play good.

Best for a Consistent Brew
Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription
Blue Bottle
SHOP NOW

Price: $11+
Frequency: 1-4 times per month

If you love Blue Bottle, or just want to find your go-to coffee roaster without the hassle of testing a bunch of different beans, then this is the subscription to get. You can choose from any of Blue Bottle's blends, single origins, espresso, cold brew or even decaf beans. The subscriptions also only start at $11, so there's no risk in trying.

Best for Beer Nerds
Beer Drop Beer Subscriptions
Beer Drop
SHOP NOW

Price: $50
Frequency: Monthly

No matter what kind of beer you like, Beer Drop is going to be exactly what you want from a beer subscription. Each month you'll get 10 beers that come from five different breweries, all based on your preferences in styles. Beer Drop has a network of over 50 breweries and 400 unique beers per month, so you'll never run out of choices.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
Don't Miss Outerknown's Huge Warehouse Sale
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best New Knives and EDC of July 2021
The Best Dress Watches for Men
Everyone Obsesses Over These Traditional Loafers
Instant Pot vs Crock-Pot: Which Is Better?
The 25 Best Canned Cocktails to Drink in 2021
Travel Backpacks Both Big and Small
Porsche's Most Popular Model Just Got Better
The 12 Best Lightweight Chinos to Buy Now