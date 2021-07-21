Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
These Are Some of the Best Subscription Boxes for Men
Whether you're a true gourmand or an outdoors-obsessed adventurer, there is a subscription box for you.
When it comes to discovering new tastes, new gear or a new hobby, it is hard to beat a subscription box. Stuffed with a curated mixture of goods picked by experts, a subscription box can be a gold mine, offering hard-to-find gems alongside some of the latest and greatest innovations in whatever world you're diving into. Perfect for newly initiated and seasoned enthusiasts, anyone can find excitement in opening up that month's box, wondering what new discoveries are in store this time.
Subscription boxes can make an excellent gift — if you know what someone is into, get them a box to match. Boom, perfect gift. What we also love about subscription boxes is that they're even better to give yourself, if for no other reason than liking the surprise of receiving a box full of new goodies every once in a while.
Whether you're just getting into premium coffee, want to discover new microbrews or looking to add some upgrades to your wardrobe, there is a box for that. Since there are so many to choose from in 2021, we decided to highlight some of our favorite subscription boxes for men below.
Price: $60
Frequency: Every 1, 1.5, 2 or 3 weeks
One of our favorite subscriptions here at Gear Patrol, the Trade Coffee subscription aims to give everyone who joins a personalized coffee experience that matches their tastes with some of the best coffee roasters in the country like Madcap, Ritual and Sightglass.
Price: $45
Frequency: Monthly
With each box valued at up to $70, you can get the best new gear in a number of cleverly curated categories for just $45 a month. Each box is themed, and there are a ton of options you can choose from, like beer, coffee, style, cocktails, everyday carry and more.
Price: $33+
Frequency: Monthly or quarterly
Perfect for anyone who loves the outdoors, Cairn is your guide to the buzziest of new gear and food in the adventure-ready world. Each box has up to $50 worth of goods packed with the latest from Clif Bar to BioLite to Black Diamond.
Price: $129+
Frequency: Monthly
For meat lovers, there is no better subscription than Butcher Box. The company partners with some of the most responsible purveyors of beef, chicken, pork and seafood to make a box that you'll love firing up the grill for. You can make a custom box or get a combination of meats delivered each month.
Price: $20 Styling fee + price of clothes you keep
Frequency: Monthly
For $25 a month, Nordstrom's Trunk Club gets you box of custom-picked premium clothes delivered straight to your door for your consideration. You can choose to keep the items and pay for them or send them back for no extra cost. If you do buy something, the $25 styling fee goes toward your purchase.
Price: $95+
Frequency: Quarterly
Dubbed a "Spirits Club for Explorers at Heart," Flaviar is a spirits membership that takes your taste to the next level by sending you a quarterly tasting box with three generously sized samples and a premium bottle of your choosing. Plus you get access to Flaviar exclusives and free shipping.
Price:$70+
Frequency: Every 2, 4 or 8 weeks
Porter Road specializes in hand-cut meat sourced from Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Deliveries offer a lot of flexibility for larger families (or those who frequently eat meat) and you can choose between beef, pork, lamb or chicken.
Price: $36
Frequency: Every 2, 3 or 4 months
More than just a razor company, a Dollar Shave Club subscription provides you with the best grooming products the brand has to offer, including shampoo and conditioner, hand creams and deodorant. You will, of course, get everything you need to keep your beard in order, too.
Price:$52+
Frequency: Monthly
Deciding what types of wine you like can be difficult. There are wines from every part of the world in a variety of colors and flavors, how are you supposed to choose? With Winc, you don't have to. Just take a super quick five-question quiz and then it does the rest, shipping you hand-picked bottles.
Price:$20 Styling Fee + Price of clothes you keep
Frequency: Every 2-3 weeks, every month, every other month or every 3 months
Hate shopping for new clothes? It, admittedly, can be a bit of a drag. Plus, nobody likes trying on clothes at the store. Just tell Stitch Fix your sizes, style preferences and price range and it sends the perfect box of clothes straight to your door. If you don't like what you get, send it back with no hassle.
Price: $45+
Frequency: Monthly
Perfect for foodies everywhere, the subscriptions offered by Goldbelly have anything you could want, from ice cream and cookies to barbecue and pizza. If you want something less specific, you can opt for the best of Goldbelly subscription or even subscriptions to top American restaurants.
Price:$38+
Frequency: Monthly
Are you the Michael Jordan of smoking cigars? (Seriously, that guy smokes a lot of cigars). If so, get a subscription to Southern Cigar Co. You'll get four premium cigars a month (a $50 value) delivered straight to your door — perfect for an evening with the grill or a day on the golf course.
Price: $55
Frequency: Monthly
Golf has seen a boom in the pandemic, thanks to the obvious open air of the golf course and small group sizes. If you've been working on your game for your whole life or just a few months, Short Par 4 can help you step up your style on the links. Choose between two membership levels and receive a box of new clothes each month. Look good, play good.
Price: $11+
Frequency: 1-4 times per month
If you love Blue Bottle, or just want to find your go-to coffee roaster without the hassle of testing a bunch of different beans, then this is the subscription to get. You can choose from any of Blue Bottle's blends, single origins, espresso, cold brew or even decaf beans. The subscriptions also only start at $11, so there's no risk in trying.
Price: $50
Frequency: Monthly
No matter what kind of beer you like, Beer Drop is going to be exactly what you want from a beer subscription. Each month you'll get 10 beers that come from five different breweries, all based on your preferences in styles. Beer Drop has a network of over 50 breweries and 400 unique beers per month, so you'll never run out of choices.