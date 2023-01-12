Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Roam Florida’s Wild Outdoors
3
Daniel Craig Rocks a MoonSwatch
4
How to Get a New Battery for Your Old iPhone
5
Use This Device to Strengthen Your Nervous System

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

16 of the Best Patio Heaters to Stay Warm Outdoors

Not even Mr. Freeze can stand a chance against these patio heaters.

By Johnny Brayson and Danny Martinez
best patio heaters
Courtesy

While air conditioners are a summer thing, patio heaters are good for practically the whole year. Yes, while patio heaters will probably get the most use in the winter, nighttime in the spring and summer brings lower temperatures and chilly breezes. The market for patio heaters is large and unwieldy, so we reached out to Joseph Boodanian, director of HVAC training at UEI College, a leader in churning out top-flight HVAC techs for over four decades, to help us demystify the world of patio heaters. From the different types of patio heaters to the best ones to buy, here's everything you should know about patio heaters.

      Types of Patio Heaters

      Everything matters when considering your outdoor space: Do you have a concrete or wood deck patio? Is there an awning or some kind of top? Is it enclosed or is it open-air? What do you do with the space when it’s not cold? You have to determine what fuel works best for you, as well. These are the most popular fuel sources for patio heaters, as well as the pros and cons for each.

      Liquid propane: This is almost always the cheapest option for patio heaters, and you can find the fuel source practically anywhere. It helps patio heaters to be both powerful and mobile, but lugging around a 20-pound tank can get old really fast, not to mention the hassle of attaching and detaching the tank. Also, make sure you have proper ventilation.

      Natural gas: Patio heaters fueled by natural gas bring some of the steadiest heat, but it is more expensive than liquid propane. It's important to get a professional to install a natural gas patio heater for safety reasons, and once it's set up, it's pretty much stuck there for life.

      Electric: An electric patio heater is great for small spaces and can be found in almost any size. These types of patio heaters are the easiest to use at the cost of taking a while to heat up. Plus, you have to be close to an electrical outlet to operate.

      Wood pellet: Wood pellets have the lowest environmental impact compared to other fuel sources, and patio heaters powered by wood pellets are super efficient. Heaters using wood pellet fuel are very durable, built to withstand the harshest climates. However, sourcing wood pellets is a pain, and owning and maintaining a wood pellet heater can be a lot of work.

      Patio Heater Safety

      Given that patio heaters are machines on your property that pump out extremely high levels of heat (and in some cases use actual flames to do so), you need to take certain safety precautions. The National Fire Protection Association recommends a few patio heater safety tips that should be followed regardless of what type of patio heater you have. Those tips are to keep any objects at least three feet away from the heating element at all times, never leave a patio heater running in an unsupervised area and follow the manufacturer’s instructions when it comes to things like adequate ventilation, power supply, storage, installation, maintenance and more.

      Outside of the NFPA’s recommendations, there are a few common sense steps to further protect yourself and your family. You should only set your patio heater on a stable surface where it’s least likely to tip over (and never on grass, which is a fire hazard). You should always supervise children and pets around the patio heater to make sure they don’t get burned. Take extra care to make sure that no combustible materials are stored anywhere near the heater. Lastly — and this should go without saying — don’t ever use a patio heater indoors or otherwise in an enclosed space

      How We Tested

      We compiled a list of over 50 patio heaters, which the market had considered the best of the best. From the list, we called in a number of patio heaters we deemed worthy of being tested, and for the rest, we sourced product manuals for each unit, running them through rigorous analysis. After much trial and error, those 50-plus patio heaters were narrowed down to the 16 best.

      The Best Patio Heaters of 2023

      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      Best Overall Patio Heater
      Frontgate Commercial Patio Heater
      Now 40% off
      $299 AT FRONTGATE

      • Safety features include tip-over protection
      • Mobile thanks to wheels
      • Parts can easily be replaced when they break

      • Only good for large outdoor spaces

      Some will certainly notice a few outdoor heaters that regularly top industry guides and Frontgate is one of them. For under $500, it's one of the best value patio heaters to stave off late-night summer chills or biting winter frost. It's easy to set up, and while not the most portable unit, it can be moved with minimal difficulty to provide optimal warming.

      • Heat Output: 46,000 BTU
      • Fuel Type: Uses standard 20 lb. liquid propane gas tank
      • Dimensions: 33"W x 18"D x 89"H, 42 lbs.
      • Area Coverage: 2,250 square feet
      Best Splurge Patio Heater
      SunFire 150 Radiant Heater
      $2,900 AT TRACTOR SUPPLY CO

      • Incredibly warm
      • Shockingly quiet despite the size
      • Made in the US

      • Diesel fuel is bad for the environment
      • Doesn't look attractive
      • Difficult to transport due to nearly 200-lb weight

      For someone who's looking to heat up a massive space, the SunFire 150 Radiant Heater is the way to go, packing 150,000 BTUs. It comes fully assembled, with a heating coverage of up to 3,500 square feet. The product description mentions it "heats just like the sun," and for those extra cold nights, that's a huge plus.

      • Heat Output: 150,000 BTU
      • Fuel Type: Diesel or No. 2 fuel
      • Dimensions: 29″W x 35″L x 41″H, 192 lbs.
      • Area Coverage: 3,500 square feet
      Best Budget Patio Heater
      Dr. Heater Infrared DR-238
      Now 34% off
      $84 AT AMAZON

      • Good practically anywhere
      • Easily replaceable parts
      • Also suitable for indoor use

      • Temperature gauge can be inaccurate
      • Noisy
      • Small coverage area

      "Seems like a hell of a lot of heat for a little bit of money," Boodanian says. And he's not wrong. This infrared heater’s impressive heat output, lightweight design and overall versatility make it hard to pass up. If you're unsure which infrared patio heater to get, the price point makes this a great place to start. If not for Frontgate’s icon status, Dr. Heater was gunning for the top spot as best overall patio heater.

      • Heat Output: 900, 1200 and 1500W
      • Fuel Type: Electric
      • Dimensions: 34.6"W x 3.33"D x 6.27"H, 6 lbs.
      • Area Coverage: 150 square feet
      Best Natural Gas Patio Heater
      AZ Patio Heaters Tall Quartz Glass Tube Heater
      Now 30% off
      $302 AT AMAZON

      • Available in different finishes
      • Attractive design
      • Multiple attachments and upgrades are available (for a cost)

      • Assembly required; instructions are unclear
      • Radiant heat will only go so far
      • Once assembled, difficult to relocate

      Since 2002, AZ Patio Heaters has been manufacturing quality machines with sleek designs. The company emphasizes quality control, and in the unlikely event that something should go wrong with your unit, AZ Patio Heater’s stellar customer service record will certainly find a remedy that satisfies you.

      • Heat Output: 40,000 BTU
      • Fuel Type: Natural gas, but can be converted to standard 20 lb. liquid propane gas tank
      • Dimensions: 19"W x 19"D x 89"H, 65 lbs.
      • Area Coverage: 2,000 square feet
      Best Propane Patio Heater
      Bromic Heating BH0510001 Tungsten Smart-Heat Portable Heater
      $2,088 AT AMAZON

      • Combines fashion with function
      • Powerful, direct-focus heat

      • Heavy at 125 lbs
      • Expensive at over $2,000

      Almost every gas heater can be converted from natural gas to liquid propane, so we wanted to pick something that stood out. The Tungsten Core of the Bromic BH0510001 will put out clean, concentrated heat for years to come. The sleek design doesn’t make it too hard on the eyes, either.

      • Heat Output: 39,800 BTU
      • Fuel Type: Uses standard 20 lb. liquid propane gas tank
      • Dimensions: 19"W x 27"D x 85"H, 125 lbs.
      • Area Coverage: 1,800 square feet
      Best Radiant Electric Patio Heater
      Bromic Heating BH0320007 Platinum Smart-Heat Heater
      $1,250 AT AMAZON

      • Beautifully designed
      • Corrosion-proof outer material
      • Lightweight and small

      • Should be used in tandem with other units
      • Requires a professional to install

      “Minimalist — it’s nice," Boodanian says. "It’s not an eyesore. It won’t look like that big thing that they have at the restaurant." Infrared heaters like this one have changed the game. They are powerful reliable, and you rarely even notice them. Like the rest of Bromic’s products, The Platinum Smart line does its job well. Just don’t ask it to do more than that.

      • Heat Output: 2,300W
      • Fuel Type: Electric
      • Dimensions: 7"W x 2"D x 33"H, 16.5 lbs.
      • Area Coverage: 65 square feet
      Best Wood Pellet Patio Heater
      Lil' Timber Patio Heater
      $899 AT WOODPELLETPRODUCTS.COM

      • Emits zero smoke
      • Easy to move around
      • Radiates heat from top to bottom

      • Bad for areas prone to wildfires
      • Fuel itself can be bulky to handle and hard to get your hands on

      In a world full of old-timey stoves that look neat but don’t work, the Lil' Timber takes a different route. It combines a bold design with years-long reliability. Also, we should note that Lil Timber came in as the best mostly because it is most accessible. It's easy to turn on and off, and wood pellets are a low-carbon alternative fuel, especially compared to propane.

      • Heat Output: 72,000 BTU
      • Fuel Type: Wood pellet
      • Dimensions: 20"W x 11"D x 84"H, 72 lbs.
      • Area Coverage: 300 square feet
      Best Heater for Small Patios
      314 Display Portable Infrared Electric Patio Heater
      Now 17% off
      $250 AT 314DISPLAY.COM

      • Backed by an excellent warranty
      • Great customer service
      • Multiple heat settings
      • Whisper-quiet operation

      • Power cord is only five feet long

      The 314 Display Infrared Electric Patio Heater is sleek, safe and plugs into the outlet — it's actually perfect for my California home. Sitting around a table, playing poker with the guys on a brisk February night, the 314 Display warmed us from toes to nose, perfectly.

      • Heat Output: 6,483 BTU
      • Fuel Type: Electric
      • Dimensions: 6.5"W x 16"D x 32.5"H, 17 lbs
      • Area Coverage: 330 square feet
      Most Stylish Patio Heater
      Solo Stove Tower Patio Heater
      Now 30% off
      $700 AT SOLO STOVE

      • Smokeless design
      • Lifetime manufacturer’s warranty
      • Looks beautiful

      • Heating radius is small
      • Complaints of paint chipping

      Solo Stove is one of the biggest names in the outdoor heating game, with the brand’s trademark smokeless fire pits ranking among the best (and most rabidly popular) in the industry. In the fall of 2022, the Texas-based company released their first patio heater, the striking Tower. Like the brand’s best-selling Bonfire 2.0 fire pit, the Tower Patio Heater has a smokeless design, meaning you can enjoy a real fire — fueled by wood pellets in this case — without having to worry about annoying billows of smoke constantly following you around. Some early reviews posited that the patio heater was rushed to market with QC issues — paint peeling and insufficient heating being the chief complaints —but the brand has been quick to address these issues, and the Tower does come with a lifetime manufacturer’s warranty.

      • Heat Output: 72,000 BTU
      • Fuel Type: Wood pellet
      • Dimensions: 19.8”W x 23.3”D x 80.5”H, 104 lbs.
      • Area Coverage: 314 square feet
      Best Portable Patio Heater
      Mr. Heater Big Buddy
      $135 AT HOME DEPOT

      • Virtually unbreakable
      • Excellent heat output for the price
      • Features tip-over protection

      • Lacks a fan

      Portable, rugged, powerful and compact don’t usually mix well — unless it's Mr. Heater's Big Buddy. The Big Buddy is the most underestimated outdoor heater out there. This machine reminds me of the Milwaukee brand construction radio, and the design screams, “I will not be defeated!” It has three heat settings, and it's easy to start up. Bring it anywhere you need a blast of heat — even indoors.

      • Heat Output: 4,000, 9,000, or 18,000 BTU
      • Fuel Type: Liquid propane
      • Dimensions: 19"W x 12"D x 17"H, 42 lbs.
      • Area Coverage: 450 square feet
      Best Tabletop Patio Heater
      Fire Sense Table Top Patio Heater
      Now 30% off
      $139 AT AMAZON

      • Built to last
      • Portable
      • Good in all weather conditions

      • Multiple complaints about the push start igniter

      Fire Sense’s Patio Heaters are a recognizable name brand for professionals and consumers alike regarding outdoor heating. New safety features have kicked up competition in a category of heaters that used to be uselessly dangerous. The stainless steel body is sleek, featuring a one-touch piezo igniter to get the fire going

      • Heat Output: 10,000 BTU
      • Fuel Type: 1 lb. propane cylinder
      • Dimensions: 21"W x 13"D x 35"H, 17 lbs.
      • Area Coverage: 500 square feet
      Best Patio Heater With a Table Top
      EnerG+ Outdoor Bistro Style Heater Table
      Now 20% off
      $256 AT BED BATH AND BEYOND

      • Unique design
      • Discreet and effective
      • Safe, low maintenance and tough enough to leave outside

      • Pricier than most infrared electric heaters its size
      • Some assembly required

      Yes, you can eat off it. I'm not typically so obsessed with hiding away my appliances, but this has a fun minimalist vibe that is very agreeable to me. Taking advantage of the one rule of heat (it rises), the Ener-G+ is best on a team of other heating appliances or alone in more mild climates. I appreciate that so many models are taking time to keep our shins warm.

      • Heat Output: 5,100 BTU
      • Fuel Type: Electric
      • Dimensions: 27.8"W x 27.5"D x 29.5"H, 45.8 lbs.
      • Area Coverage: 60 square feet
      Best Pyramid Patio Heater
      Lava Heat Italia Capri-A-Line Patio Heater
      $1,146 AT HOME DEPOT

      • Built to last
      • Exceptional heat distribution

      • Wheels cost extra
      • Natural gas means you should hire a professional

      The Capri-A-Line makes you stop and say, “Look at the fire show on that one!” The spinning flame at the center of this industry-leading model will razzle-dazzle them. Unique among other outdoor heating manufacturers, Lava Heat Italia is one of the only companies with its own retail store. Its stand is made of solid steel, for stability while optional steel casters add mobility if you need it. The unit emits 360 degrees of infrared heat with a massive heat distribution.

      • Heat Output: 42,000 BTU
      • Fuel Type: Natural gas, but optional liquid propane tank attachments available
      • Dimensions: 24.80"W x 24.80"D x 89"H, 70.90 lbs.
      • Area Coverage: 36 square feet
      Best Weather-Resistant Patio Heater
      Big Timber Elite
      $1,699 AT WOODPELLETPRODUCTS.COM

      • Practically indestructible
      • Emits no smoke
      • Stainless steel cage keeps kids and pets safe
      • Adaptive temperature control

      • Very heavy at 120 lbs
      • Not good for those who live in areas prone to wild fires

      If patio heaters had a collectors market, Big Timber Stoves would, without a doubt, be top of the list when it comes to manufacturers they STAN. Artisans make every product on their line, and they quite literally never stop working. No surprise seeing as these products come from a company that saw its entire facility burned down less than a year ago, but has yet to be matched by the competition.

      • Heat Output: 90,000 BTU
      • Fuel Type: Wood pellet
      • Dimensions: 20"W x 11"D x 84"H, 120 lbs.
      • Area Coverage: 450 square feet
      Best Discreet Patio Heater
      Bromic BH0820001 Eclipse Smart Heat
      Now 26% off
      $4,218 AT FLAMEAUTHORITY.COM

      • Disguised as a lamp
      • Mobile despite its shape
      • Described as providing heat like wearing an invisible blanket

      • Crazy expensive at over $4,000
      • Requires professional installation

      If you haven't realized it yet, Bromic does not play around. Throughout the company's entire catalog, you will find beautiful, intricate and thoughtfully and artistically designed furniture and appliances. These pieces come with equally notable, high marks in efficiency and functionality.

      • Heat Output: 3,300W
      • Fuel Type: Electric
      • Dimensions: 90"W x 24"D x 98"H, 320 lbs.
      • Area Coverage: 144 square feet
      Best Designed Patio Heater
      Galanter and Jones Helios Metreo
      $6,200 AT CHAIRISH

      • Doubles as a chair
      • Looks like designer furniture

      • Weighs a ton
      • You need to sit on it to get any heat
      • Very, very expensive

      This is, in fact, an outdoor chair. And it does, in fact, keep you warm. This two-seater (also available as a single chair or a lounge chair) radiates heat to keep you warm. The brand compares its Helios line of seating to a "warm river stone in the sun or a hot tub without water." The temperature can be adjusted between 80 and 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and there's a discreet brass drain to prevent water from pooling in your seat when it rains.

      • Heat Output: 1,250W
      • Fuel Type: Electric
      • Dimensions: 75"W x 33"D x 30"H, 200 lbs.
      • Area Coverage: 60 square feet
      More Outdoor Furnishings
      style
      Courtesy
      Johnny Brayson is Gear Patrol's associate home editor.
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      More From Furniture & Design
      The 23 Best Office Chairs for Your Home Office
      The 10 Best TV Stands to Buy
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      The Burrow Nomad Couch, Tested
      The Most Exciting Furniture That Came Out in 2022
      Everything Must Go at Twitter, Even Eames Chairs
      The 25 Best Online Furniture Stores
      The Best Home Products of 2022
      Cat Furniture That Won't Wreck Your Aesthetic
      The 25 Best Reading Chairs From Eames to Ikea
      Floyd Bed Frame Review: Is This Bed Meant to Last?