The 8 Best Self-propelled Lawn Mowers From Gas to Electric to Robotic

The grass is greener when you have a self-propelled lawn mower.

By Tyler Chin and Johnny Brayson
collage of mowers
Home Depot, Worx

If you dropped your keys in the grass and you're having trouble locating them, it's probably time to give the lawn a trim. Whether you're new to lawn maintenance or you're looking to get a new lawn mower, a self-propelled lawn mower could be the right pick for you. Rather than the lawn mowers you sit on — aptly called a riding lawn mower — self-propelled lawn mowers push themselves, and you just guide the mower to wherever you want it to go.

Self-propelled lawn mowers are easier to use than push mowers, which are powered by your own movement, and they're apt for most residential lawns. They're good for going over bumpy and hilly areas, but you'll probably pass out if you try to use it on your multi-acre property, as they do require a decent amount of effort to use. We found a self-propelled lawn mower for every kind of person at every budget — these are the seven best self-propelled lawn mowers.

      Things to Consider When Shopping for a Lawn Mower

      Lawn Size

      "When shopping for any lawn mower, the first thing customers should consider is the size of their lawn," says Lacy Williams, Vice President of Product Development for Cordless Walk Behind Lawn Mowers at Ryobi. "A smaller lawn means a smaller deck size can be acceptable, whereas a larger lawn may require a larger deck or higher voltage battery platform when it comes to cordless products.” In short: for small lawns, a small deck and short runtime are ok, but for bigger yards a wider deck and longer runtimes — potentially those provided by gas engines rather than electric motors — will save you a lot of heartache.

      Of course, if your lawn is too big, then you're not going to want a self-propelled lawn mower at all, as it will take too long to mow your lawn and be too physically demanding (unless you're into that sort of thing). "Shoppers who have a yard that is one acre or less will find that a walk-behind self-propelled lawn mower will meet their needs, whereas those with a yard larger than one acre may want to investigate a riding lawn mower for their lawn maintenance."

      Terrain

      Do you have steep hills that you need to mow? In that case, a self-propelled mower is likely what you'll want. They're easier to push up those hills than a standard push mower, and they're also safer than a riding mower, as there's less danger of it rolling on top of you while mowing along a steep incline. "Self-propelled lawn mowers are a great option for those who would like the propulsion system to move the lawn mower forward," Williams says. "Systems like Ryobi Smart Trek adaptive variable speed self-propelled technology allows users to easily adapt the mower’s speed to their pace, helping them finish the job quickly and with less fatigue.”

      Gas Mowers vs. Electric Mowers

      Gas mowers tend to trend lower in price than their electric counterparts, though they do require you to get a little messy considering you have to refill the gas and change the oil. They also run longer and don't require long charge times in between trimmings. Gas mowers tend to be louder (think motorcycle revving), but they do work exceptionally well when going through overgrowth.

      Electric mowers used to be tethered by cables, but the advent of rechargeable batteries has really pushed cordless electric mowers to popularity. “Cordless lawn mowers have several advantages over gas mowers," Williams says. "Cordless mowers are quieter, require less maintenance, and have zero emissions compared to their gas counterparts. They also are lighter weight and provide easier operation for users. Cordless mowers can accomplish this while being just as powerful — if not providing more power — than gas-powered lawn mowers. An added benefit of cordless mowers is the use of brushless motors that can increase performance when encountering heavy grass, as opposed to gas mowers that can be bogged down in those situations." Of course, no mower is without its drawbacks, as cordless mowers tend to not last as long as gas mowers, so they're better suited for smaller yards.

      What to Look for in a Self-Propelled Lawn Mower

      Two-Function vs. Three-Function

      Mowers will either be two-function, which bag or mulch, or three-function, which allows you to bag, mulch or discharge (either from the side or the rear). More expensive models will offer three functions, though some cheaper models may have the three-in-one function. Not everyone will need the choice for mulching and discharging, so don't think a three-function mower is always better — it depends on whether or not you need those functions.

      Ignition

      While all electric mowers have an electric ignition, gas mowers are available with either an electric starter (usually in the form of a button) or a pull cord. Most agree that pull cords are a pain to use — they're rough on your shoulder, which can be torturous if you have an injury or arthritis, and are far less convenient than pushing a button. However, a pull cord does have some advantages. They're less complex and don't require a battery to operate, meaning they're easier to maintain in the long run and you're less likely to run into problems.

      Deck Size

      You don't necessarily want your mower to have "big deck energy." While riding mowers have mowing decks that are anywhere from 42 to 60 inches wide, they're meant to be used for massive lawns. Since you're likely only mowing a yard that's an acre or smaller with your self-propelled lawn mower, a deck between 18 and 25 inches is likely where you'll end up. A wider deck will allow you to get the job done quicker, because it's covering more ground, but it's also going to be harder to maneuver and won't be able to reach into narrow areas like a smaller deck would.

      The Drive

      Not all lawns are completely flat, and that's when it's time to consider drives: front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

      Front-wheel drive mowers are ideal for flat terrain, and they're also a little cheaper than other mowers. They're easier to maneuver and steer like a charm.

      Rear-wheel drive mowers put the power into the back wheels, which makes it easier to go over hills.

      All-wheel drive mowers give you some of the best control over bumpy terrain but you will have to shell out a bit more money.

      What About Robot Lawn Mowers?

      Robot lawn mowers are the newest style to emerge in the marketplace, and they're really their own segment. But since they do propel themselves, and since you can't ride them, we're going to include them here. Robot lawn mowers work much in the same way as robot vacuums — they map your lawn, usually with the help of you setting up some sort of boundary, and then mow automatically, either on a schedule that you set or on demand. They offer more convenience since you don't actually have to go out and mow the lawn yourself, but they suffer from the same drawbacks as robot vacuums: they're small and not very powerful, they can sometimes map erratically and miss spots and they may get stuck and require your intervention. They're certainly getting better, but it will likely be a few years before robot mowers become ubiquitous.

      Best Overall Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
      Honda HRN216VKA 3-in-1 Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
      $549 AT HOME DEPOT

      • Good for yards up to one acre
      • Easy to control, even for hills
      • Twin blades

      • Heavy
      • Only two handle positions
      • A lot of parts are made of plastic, not metal
      • Fuel: Gas
      • Ignition: Pull cord
      • Drive: Rear-wheel
      • Deck Size: 21 inches

      The gas-powered Honda HRN216VKA houses a powerful motor with variable speed control, with the ability to adapt to the speed of your stride. Because it is a three-in-one lawn mower, the HRN216VKA bags, mulches and discharges without the need for additional tools or accessories. There are five height settings and seven cutting heights, plus with rear-wheel drive, hills are just as easy to mow as flat areas. The lawn mower is backed by a three-year warranty, and regular maintenance is uncomplicated.

      Best Upgrade Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
      Dewalt DCMWSP244U2 Walk Behind Self-Propelled Mower
      $699 AT HOME DEPOT

      • Includes two batteries and two chargers
      • Six cutting heights

      • Small cutting width
      • Long charge times
      • Fuel: Electric
      • Ignition: Push-button
      • Drive: Front-wheel
      • Deck Size: 21.5 inches

      Dewalt is a trusted brand of power tools, and a lawn mower falls under that purview. The electric-powered lawn mower from Dewalt has two batteries and two chargers for extra-long runtimes with shorter charging times. The mower has a sensor that adjusts its torque when going over overgrown patches. Reviewers rain praise 0n its ability to cut through grass with ease, and the fact that it folds down to be so compact makes it a great addition to the shed.

      Best Budget Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
      Craftsman M220 Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
      $419 AT LOWE'S

      • Strong motor in a budget pick
      • 3-in-1 convertible deck

      • Single speed
      • Fuel: Gas
      • Ignition: Pull cord
      • Drive: Front-wheel
      • Deck Size: 21 inches

      This mower is good on the wallet and also good for your lawn. Housed in the Craftsman M220 is a trustworthy and powerful motor, and it's armed with a 21-inch, three-in-one deck for mulching, bagging and discharging. There are also six height adjustments for fine-tuning how high you want your grass.

      Best Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for Large Yards
      Ryobi RY401140US Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
      Home Depot
      $699 AT HOME DEPOT

      • Long battery life; short charge time
      • 3-in-1 mowing functions
      • Push-to-start button

      • Made mostly of plastic
      • Heavy
      • Fuel: Electric
      • Ignition: Push-button
      • Drive: Rear-wheel
      • Deck Size: 21 inches

      This Ryobi lawn mower has all the takings of a lawn mower meant for large yards. It's equipped with two 40 volt batteries that charge four times faster with the rapid-charging charger. The mower is good for up to an acre's worth of mowing or around 70 minutes of run time. If you're just dying to get your lawn manicured at any time of day, the mower's LED lights allow you to mow at night. The lawn mower starts easily, and the brand touts that this battery-powered brushless motor has the power of a gas-powered one.

      Best Electric Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
      EGO POWER+ LM2100SP Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower
      Lowe's
      $479 AT LOWE'S

      • Superior control
      • Relatively lightweight

      • Battery sold separately
      • Fuel: Electric
      • Ignition: Push-button
      • Drive: Rear-wheel
      • Deck Size: 21 inches

      With variable speeds between 0.9 and 3.1 miles per hour, the EGO POWER+ LM2100SP lawn mower is easy to use (also thanks to its relatively light weight) and easy to store (thanks to its compact design and the fact that it folds up when not in use). It's a three-in-one lawn mower with six cutting height adjustments, between one inch and four inches. Reviewers laud the lawn mower's ease of control and quiet engine, while also being able to mow wet (which we advise against) and dry grass without much hassle.

      Best Gas Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
      Troy-Bilt TB200 2-in-1 Gas FWD Self Propelled Lawn Mower
      Home Depot
      $359 AT HOMEDEPOT.COM

      • Easy to control
      • Folds down
      • Easy to start

      • Short two-year warranty
      • Fuel: Gas
      • Ignition: Pull cord
      • Drive: Front-wheel
      • Deck Size: 21 inches

      The all-terrain Troy-Bilt TB200 is an excellent gas-powered mower option for those looking to keep away from the electronics of an electric-powered motor. Its front-wheel drive setup means it has really good handling, making it easy to maneuver around obstacles like trees with ease. It's also equipped with a 9 bushel rear bag for grass clippings or mulching.

      Best Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for Hills
      Toro Recycler 21466 SmartStow
      Home Depot
      $729 AT HOME DEPOT

      • RunSmart tech optimizes RPM and torque for efficiency
      • Nine cutting positions
      • Good traction in 11-inch rear wheels

      • Short battery life
      • Bulky
      • Fuel: Electric
      • Ignition: Push-button
      • Drive: Rear-wheel
      • Deck Size: 22 inches

      The push-to-start Toro Recycler 21466 SmartStow is well-equipped to tackle whatever lawn you put in its path, but it really does do a great job with hills. The mower moves at your pace, without requiring self-adjustment, and the 22-inch deck makes light work out of a tedious chore. The rear 11-inch wheels get excellent traction so you can easily go up and down hills even if they're slippery. With nine cutting positions, the Recycler has some of the best fine-tuning when it comes to grass height, and the ultra-fine clippings make for premium nourishment for your lawn.

      Best Robotic Lawn Mower
      Worx Landroid S
      Now 20% off
      $1,200 AT WORX.COM

      • Automatically mows your lawn and charges itself, so you can kick back
      • Waterproof, so no need to panic if a sudden rainstorm arrives
      • Floating cutting disk means it's less likely to get stuck

      • Setup is lengthy and involved
      • Does not mow in straight lines
      • Only suitable for small lawns up to 1/8 acre
      • Fuel: Electric
      • Ignition: Remote
      • Drive: Rear-wheel
      • Deck Size: 7 inches

      If you have a small lawn to mow and aren't psyched at the prospect of doing it yourself, then a robot lawn mower may be for you. These are essentially Roombas for your yard, and Worx's Landroid is the best one around. It's waterproof, uses AI to navigate narrow paths, has a floating cutting disk that reduces the chances of it getting stuck and returns automatically to its charging dock once it's finished its job. You can program the mower through a dedicated app, scheduling it to mow whenever you like.

      There are a couple of things to keep in mind though with this and any robotic lawn mower. The cutting deck is a paltry 7 inches, so this is truly for small lawns. It also doesn't mow in straight lines, so if that's the look you're going for, you're better off mowing yourself with a push mower. Finally, while the mower doesn't require much intervention from you once it's up and running, the initial setup is fairly involved and will take you an entire afternoon — 3-5 hours is Landroid's estimate.

      More Lawn & Garden
      collage of 3 lawn dethatchers
      Amazon
      Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.
      Johnny Brayson is Gear Patrol's associate home editor.
