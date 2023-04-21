If you dropped your keys in the grass and you're having trouble locating them, it's probably time to give the lawn a trim. Whether you're new to lawn maintenance or you're looking to get a new lawn mower, a self-propelled lawn mower could be the right pick for you. Rather than the lawn mowers you sit on — aptly called a riding lawn mower — self-propelled lawn mowers push themselves, and you just guide the mower to wherever you want it to go.

Self-propelled lawn mowers are easier to use than push mowers, which are powered by your own movement, and they're apt for most residential lawns. They're good for going over bumpy and hilly areas, but you'll probably pass out if you try to use it on your multi-acre property, as they do require a decent amount of effort to use. We found a self-propelled lawn mower for every kind of person at every budget — these are the seven best self-propelled lawn mowers.

Things to Consider When Shopping for a Lawn Mower

Lawn Size

"When shopping for any lawn mower, the first thing customers should consider is the size of their lawn," says Lacy Williams, Vice President of Product Development for Cordless Walk Behind Lawn Mowers at Ryobi. "A smaller lawn means a smaller deck size can be acceptable, whereas a larger lawn may require a larger deck or higher voltage battery platform when it comes to cordless products.” In short: for small lawns, a small deck and short runtime are ok, but for bigger yards a wider deck and longer runtimes — potentially those provided by gas engines rather than electric motors — will save you a lot of heartache.

Of course, if your lawn is too big, then you're not going to want a self-propelled lawn mower at all, as it will take too long to mow your lawn and be too physically demanding (unless you're into that sort of thing). "Shoppers who have a yard that is one acre or less will find that a walk-behind self-propelled lawn mower will meet their needs, whereas those with a yard larger than one acre may want to investigate a for their lawn maintenance."

Terrain

Do you have steep hills that you need to mow? In that case, a self-propelled mower is likely what you'll want. They're easier to push up those hills than a standard push mower, and they're also safer than a riding mower, as there's less danger of it rolling on top of you while mowing along a steep incline. "Self-propelled lawn mowers are a great option for those who would like the propulsion system to move the lawn mower forward," Williams says. "Systems like adaptive variable speed self-propelled technology allows users to easily adapt the mower’s speed to their pace, helping them finish the job quickly and with less fatigue.”

Gas Mowers vs. Electric Mowers

Gas mowers tend to trend lower in price than their electric counterparts, though they do require you to get a little messy considering you have to refill the gas and change the oil. They also run longer and don't require long charge times in between trimmings. Gas mowers tend to be louder (think motorcycle revving), but they do work exceptionally well when going through overgrowth.

Electric mowers used to be tethered by cables, but the advent of rechargeable batteries has really pushed cordless electric mowers to popularity. “Cordless lawn mowers have several advantages over gas mowers," Williams says. "Cordless mowers are quieter, require less maintenance, and have zero emissions compared to their gas counterparts. They also are lighter weight and provide easier operation for users. Cordless mowers can accomplish this while being just as powerful — if not providing more power — than gas-powered lawn mowers. An added benefit of cordless mowers is the use of brushless motors that can increase performance when encountering heavy grass, as opposed to gas mowers that can be bogged down in those situations." Of course, no mower is without its drawbacks, as cordless mowers tend to not last as long as gas mowers, so they're better suited for smaller yards.

What to Look for in a Self-Propelled Lawn Mower

Two-Function vs. Three-Function

Mowers will either be two-function, which bag or mulch, or three-function, which allows you to bag, mulch or discharge (either from the side or the rear). More expensive models will offer three functions, though some cheaper models may have the three-in-one function. Not everyone will need the choice for mulching and discharging, so don't think a three-function mower is always better — it depends on whether or not you need those functions.

Ignition

While all electric mowers have an electric ignition, gas mowers are available with either an electric starter (usually in the form of a button) or a pull cord. Most agree that pull cords are a pain to use — they're rough on your shoulder, which can be torturous if you have an injury or arthritis, and are far less convenient than pushing a button. However, a pull cord does have some advantages. They're less complex and don't require a battery to operate, meaning they're easier to maintain in the long run and you're less likely to run into problems.

Deck Size

You don't necessarily want your mower to have "big deck energy." While riding mowers have mowing decks that are anywhere from 42 to 60 inches wide, they're meant to be used for massive lawns. Since you're likely only mowing a yard that's an acre or smaller with your self-propelled lawn mower, a deck between 18 and 25 inches is likely where you'll end up. A wider deck will allow you to get the job done quicker, because it's covering more ground, but it's also going to be harder to maneuver and won't be able to reach into narrow areas like a smaller deck would.

The Drive



Not all lawns are completely flat, and that's when it's time to consider drives: front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

Front-wheel drive mowers are ideal for flat terrain, and they're also a little cheaper than other mowers. They're easier to maneuver and steer like a charm.

Rear-wheel drive mowers put the power into the back wheels, which makes it easier to go over hills.

All-wheel drive mowers give you some of the best control over bumpy terrain but you will have to shell out a bit more money.

What About Robot Lawn Mowers?

Robot lawn mowers are the newest style to emerge in the marketplace, and they're really their own segment. But since they do propel themselves, and since you can't ride them, we're going to include them here. Robot lawn mowers work much in the same way as robot vacuums — they map your lawn, usually with the help of you setting up some sort of boundary, and then mow automatically, either on a schedule that you set or on demand. They offer more convenience since you don't actually have to go out and mow the lawn yourself, but they suffer from the same drawbacks as robot vacuums: they're small and not very powerful, they can sometimes map erratically and miss spots and they may get stuck and require your intervention. They're certainly getting better, but it will likely be a few years before robot mowers become ubiquitous.