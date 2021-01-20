Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
CES 2021: What You Need to Know
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Can Better Coffee Help Save The World?

If by "better" you mean "more responsibly sourced," pro snowboarder and Overview Coffee founder Alex Yoder says "yes."

overview coffee
Overview

Alex Yoder spent his twenties chasing snow around the world. A sponsored snowboarder for Patagonia, he grew apathetic to token acts of environmental activism, like social posts and climate marches.

“They felt hollow," he recalls. “I wanted a tangible role in actual impact and became interested in regenerative organic farming. Starting a coffee company was a rogue move, but something I needed to do.”

Related Stories
The Best Coffee Grinders You Can Buy in 2021
The 12 Best Travel Mugs Money Can Buy

Such was the genesis of Overview Coffee, an upstart coffee roaster based in Portland, Oregon.

“To be honest, I didn’t drink coffee before I started the company," he reveals. "I just saw it as an opportunity to bring business and agriculture together and learned to love coffee in the process. The world has a food insecurity problem and a climate crisis. Fixing farming will curb both."

overview coffee
Overview Coffee founder Alex Yoder
Overview

But Yoder didn’t decide to start a coffee business by randomly picking it out of a hat. “Millions of people have an emotional connection to coffee. It tugs at our heartstrings. It’s a daily ritual. A shared religious experience." Yoder hopes these emotions encourage more people to invest their daily cup of coffee towards a climate solution.

“I don’t want to be a billion dollar company. I’d rather grow just big enough to pressure bigger brands like Starbucks to change their supply chains. We want to be a thorn in their side.”

The issue, Yoder stresses, comes down to certifications. Agriculture is a massive industry driven by its bottom line. As it has grown, certifications have been diluted in favor of bigger business and making more money. Big companies have found loopholes to grow certified crops in similar ways to the rest of their crops, raising the price through workarounds. This creates confusion with consumers, makes it harder for small farms to enter the market, and continues to harm the planet.

The seed was planted in his work with Patagonia, where Yoder learned a great deal about certifications like the Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade, and USDA Organic. Feeling like the bar could be raised higher, he followed the lead of Rodale Institute, Patagonia, and Dr. Bronners, who recently came together to form the Regenerative Organic Certification.

“Regenerative Organic basically takes the best parts of each of the other certs and rolls it into one. It considers farmers’ livelihoods, making sure they earn a living wage. It eliminates the use of pesticides and insecticides, which deplete the health of the soil. And it does away with tilling and monocropping, which allow the soil to regenerate needed nutrients."

overview coffee
Overview

Founded in April, 2020, Overview is an eCommerce coffee roaster, shipping to customers across the country with one-time or recurring subscription orders. The team sources from small farms in Africa and South America, imports, tests, roasts, bags and ships, all from their Portland headquarters. Yoder says the biggest challenge has been finding the right coffee farms.

“A lot of farms that are truly organic or regenerative aren’t certified because it costs a lot of money, sometimes up to $10,000. Many of these small farmers only make a few grand each year.”

Because many small farmers lack certifications, Overview targeted agroforestry coffee farms instead, which integrate trees and shrubs to create similar environmental benefits like better soil quality. They are often small farmers who planted coffee in the existing ecosystem instead of logging it first. Of the hundreds of farms in his supplier network, just two fit the bill. Thus, Overview was launched with just two types of coffee, Ethiopia and Honduras. (There are now seven varieties, including the Ethiopia Pocket Coffee pictured at the top of this page.)

“The best case scenario is that we’re roasting beans from coffee that’s grown in the forest," says Yoder, who has become a self-proclaimed agriculture nerd. "Total homeostasis with the ecosystem. This is better than regenerative organic agriculture, but it’s hard to scale. Regenerative organic is the best industrialized approach and in many ways tries to mimic agroforestry. It’s a mix of plants and other species, making it more resilient to climate change and natural hazards."

Yet, Overview faces an uphill battle. Most major coffee farms already employ a single crop style, the worst form of farming. Using a lot of chemicals, single crop farmers may yield more in the short run, but in doing so wreck the ecosystem and deplete the soil health, making their farms far prone to natural disasters.

“All coffee is grown in the developing world and is consumed in the developed world. We want to be the bridge. We want to create a connection between the farmers to the coffee drinkers.”

Having maxed a handful of credit cards to get Overview off the ground, Yoder now has the company in the black, less than a year after it launched its first beans. Growth has been linear, increasing volume and spreading the brand’s message. Today Overview offers six different types of environmentally friendly coffee and is available in a handful of coffee shops across the western US.

“Our plan isn’t to be the next Blue Bottle. We don’t want to be the next specialty coffee darling with dozens of brick and mortar locations that’s bought by a big company like Nestle. We want to help people align their values to the coffee they drink every day. It’s simple."

Unlike many startup founders, Yoder has set pragmatic goals for the next few years.

“I don’t want to become a billion dollar company. I’d rather grow just big enough to pressure bigger brands like Starbucks to change their supply chains. We want to be a thorn in their side and analogous to the climate crisis, we don’t have a lot of time.”

overview coffee
Overview

Yoder hopes Overview will grow large enough to impact both the coffee supply chain and the way people buy coffee.

“All coffee is grown in the developing world and is consumed in the developed world. Most people don’t know that coffee is grown on a bush in the mountains and is a cherry with seeds inside that come in a pair. We want to be the bridge. We want to create a connection between the farmers to the coffee drinkers. We started with a subscription because it allows people to turn their values into a routine.”

The numbers in front of Overview are daunting. By some estimates worldwide coffee farming could see a 50% yield decrease by 2050. With this crop scarcity looming and coffee demand booming, prices are likely to skyrocket. Yoder’s solution is to start small and local.

“Instead of trying to explain the complexities of climate change and the global coffee trade to people, I try to help people understand the power of their dollar. In a globalized economy, every purchase we make contributes to the future we create.”

overview espresso
Espresso Blend, $15
Overview Coffee
overview earthrise
Earthrise, $16
Overview Coffee

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Outdoor Research Adrenaline Sports Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research Adrenaline Sports Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research outdoorresearch.com
$22 $29

$7 OFF (24%)

Outdoor Research's sports-focused face mask performed well during our tests thanks to an extended design that creates an air pocket. This makes it easy to breathe heavily during exercise. Adjustable ear loops and behind-the-head strap help create a secure and comfortable fit.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST FITNESS MASKS
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson dyson.com
$480 $550

$70 OFF (13%)

The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue unitedbyblue.com
$100 $198

$98 OFF (50%)

Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket. At half off, this is a steal.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
$5,521 $6,495

$974 OFF (15%)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it). 

READ ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT MID-CENTURY PIECES TO KNOW

All-Clad Copper Core 10-Inch Fry Pan (Second Quality)
All-Clad Copper Core 10-Inch Fry Pan (Second Quality)
All-Clad homeandcooksales.com
$100 $225

$125 OFF (56%)

All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this Copper Core 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen that you can score for just a Benjamin.

READ WHAT MAKES ALL-CLAD COOKWARE BETTER

Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane everlane.com
$34 $68

$34 OFF (50%)

Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it.

READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS
Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
$34 $45

$11 OFF (24%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES AROUND

Mirror The Mirror
Mirror The Mirror
$1,145 $1,495

$350 OFF W/ CODE NEWYEARS21 (23%)

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex timex.com
$48 $119

$71 OFF w/ CODE EXTRA20 (60%)

This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

Students: Get Hulu For Just $1.99/Month
Students: Get Hulu For Just $1.99/Month
$2 $6

$4 OFF MONTHLY COST (66%) 

If you're a student, there's never been a better time to get a Hulu subscription. The discount also doesn't expire — it lasts as long as you're enrolled as a student. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TV'S OF CES 2021

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

Yeti Rambler 24 oz Mug with Standard Lid
Yeti Rambler 24 oz Mug with Standard Lid
$22 $30

$8 OFF (27%)

Yeti mugs are some of our favorites and any time one goes on sale, we jump on it because they usually end up selling out fast. This mug might be perfect.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
$62 $138

$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8" PrimaLoft/Gore-Tex
L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8" PrimaLoft/Gore-Tex
$179 $269

$90 OFF (33%)

Gore-Tex uppers and Primaloft insulation combined with the classic Bean Boot silhouette make this a no brainer for deep winter, whether you're digging out the driveway or stomping around in puddles.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS OF 2020

Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
$126 $180

$54 OFF (30%)

Adidas used sustainable Parley Primeblue material to make its Primeknit upper even better, then combined it with Boost midsoles to make the ultimate earth-conscious workout shoe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES OF WINTER

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
$40 $55

$15 OFF (27%)

This plant-based protein is keto-friendly and supports healthy recovery post-workout. The perfect companion to a 2021 fitness resolution. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FITNESS GUIDES OF 2020

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
$79 $120

$40 OFF (34%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Chaco Z/Cloud
Chaco Z/Cloud
$88 $110

$22 OFF (20%)

Chaco bolstered its original Z sandal with a pillow-top footbed and dubbed the new version the Z/Cloud. Everything you want from Chaco — a sturdy and simple sandal — with next-level comfort. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS AND BOOTS OF 2020

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
$100 $150

$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Skiing & Snowboarding
The First Batch of New Outdoor Gear for 2021
What the Hell Is a Napoleon Pocket?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
You're Skiing on the Wrong Skis
Everything You Need to Go Skiing
What's That Little Loop on the Finger of Your Ski
Why You Should Never Buy Your Ski Boots Online
The Best Outdoor Gear We Have Seen Lately
The Best Gifts for Skiers and Snowboarders
This New Ski Jacket Is a Waterproofing Miracle
The Best Face Masks for Winter Adventures