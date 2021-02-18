Yeti Just Surprise-Released 7 New Bags (and More)

One of Yeti's earliest forays away from coolers was into bags. The move made sense — it was already making its soft-sided Hopper coolers and brought the same rugged fabrics and zippers into non-insulated pieces to carry climbing and fishing gear instead of ice and drinks. Yeti later experimented with softer bags for everyday use — specifically, a backpack and tote for work, school and travel — in its Crossroads Collection. Now the company is tripling down on the line, updating it and expanding it with new backpacks, duffels, rolling luggage and packing cubes.

The unifying factor in all these (except the packing cubes) is Yeti's Tuffskin Nylon, a rugged and water-resistant fabric that's previously been used for safety gear and motorcycle equipment, among other things. Another common element is a degree of organization on equal footing with that durability. The 60-liter duffel, for instance, comes with removable dividers and a zippered pocket in its lid, while the 27-liter backpack boasts a long list of features, including a padded laptop sleeve, exterior compression straps, internal water bottle pockets, a wide opening and multiple small zippered pockets. The rolling luggage has plenty of organizational features, too, and even comes with packing cubes included.

All in all, the revamped Crossroads Collection includes seven bags, plus packing cubes in three sizes. There are 22-, 27- and 35-liter backpacks, 40- and 60-liter duffels, and 22- and 29-inch rolling suitcases.

