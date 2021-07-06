The Best New Knives and EDC of July 2021

We have to start July's edition of The Best New Knives and EDC (or BNK&EDC for short, sort of) with news from June. Toward the middle of last month, Blade Magazine unveiled its Knife of the Year Award winners, and the list, which you can read here , is a sharp one. But before you ogle those soon-to-be-released knives, continue scrolling for what's new this month. Glow Rhino Presented by Glow Rhino Your adventures shouldn't have to stop once the sun sets \u2014 and they won't have to with The Reactor Knife from Glow Rhino. This knife has self-powered tritium that allows you to locate it no matter what \u2014 even in low-light settings. The Reactor carries a classic drop point blade crafted from S35VN Steel and is offered in two colorways: Matte Titanium and Matte Titanium Black PVD. Additional features include a deep carry clip to make sure the Reactor sits low-profile in your pocket and a dual prybar lanyard attachment that can open a can of paint or your favorite IPA. This premium knife is the perfect balance of the latest technology with classic styling and is a must-have for summer. Price: $250 SHOP NOW CRKT Kova The Kova is imbued with EDC design simplicity, but its roots come from Scandinavia via designer Ken Steigerwalt, who has been making knives since childhood. The knife has a 3.5-inch drop-point blade made of high carbon stainless steel that's easy to sharpen, but more interesting is its front lock mechanism, which is similar to a lockback but with a more forward position that facilitates one-handed operation. Price: $50 SHOP NOW Civivi Ki-V To make a compact EDC knife best suited to tasks like opening packages and sharpening pencils, designer Ostap Hel drew inspiration from a Japanese utility knife called a kiridashi. That's where its unique angled edge comes from, but its non-locking construction and tiny size \u2014 the Ki-V's blade is just 1.5 inches long \u2014 come from Hel's wish for it to fall within a wide range of knife laws. Price: $45 SHOP NOW Filson x Buck Knives 104 Compadre Camp Knife Filson and Buck Knives' latest collaboration comes just in time for summer camping. The pair designed this fixed-blade knife and a small axe with tough steel and Micarta handles to handle rigorous outdoor tasks like processing kindling for a fire or skinning wild game. Price: $155 SHOP NOW Case Knives Modern EDC Collection Even after 200-plus years of knifemaking business, Case's folding pocket knives are still best known for their Americana-inspired designs. The brand's latest batch takes a different track, though, one that's more aligned with the sleek everyday carry trend. The collection includes two models, the Kinzua ($153) and the Marilla ($180). Both are made with S35VN steel blades and anodized aluminum handles and come in a few colors; the Marilla even won the American-Made Knife of the Year award at Blade Show . Editor's note: At present, the entire collection is sold out. However, you can sign up to be notified if and when knives are restocked. LEARN MORE Terrain 365 Otter Flip-AT In accordance with its price, this new flipper doesn't skimp on ingredients. The scales are OD Green G10, the liners, hardware and pocket clip are titanium, and the blade is Terrain 365's own proprietary dendritic cobalt super-alloy, Terravantium . Notable for its edge-holding properties, the material is guaranteed rust-proof, enabling this knife to live up to the AT at the end of its name. Price: $311 SHOP NOW Peak Design Field Pouch V2 Peak Design understands that your EDC might not always fit so nicely in your pockets, so it revamped its Field Pouch with a new pocket layout to better carry cords, memory cards, keys, a small camera , your go-to pocket knife or anything else that'd get lost in a larger bag. It even comes with a strap, so you can rock it as a sling if you're traveling light. Price: $45 SHOP NOW Bad Wrap The Bad Wrap takes the operating concept behind many camera bags \u2014 namely, protective padding surrounded by weatherproof fabric \u2014 and makes it far more versatile by laying it flat and adding a wire frame. The combination allows you to mold it over whatever needs protection inside your bag, be it a camera, tablet, headphones and so on. Price: $18+ SHOP NOW