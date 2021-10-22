Camelbak and Lifestraw Team Up to Purify Your Water

Are you ready a new kind of portable filtration?

Camelbak and Lifestraw have teamed up to launch their first-ever filtration collaboration. Combining the portability and durability of Camelbak with the filtration tech that Lifestraw is known for, the new collection features several integrated water bottles and reservoirs, as well as standalone filters.

Integrated into each of the bottles and the reservoir, the Eddy + filtered by Lifestraw technology utilizes two stages of filtration to remove anything nasty from your water. The water first passes through the Hollow Fiber Filter, which Camelbak says removes bacteria, parasites and microplastics. The liquid then moves through the second filter, the Ion Exchange Filter, which reduces lead, taste and odor, chlorine and other chemicals in the water.

The Bottles

The Eddy+ filtered by Lifestraw Vacuum Insulated Bottle allows you to enjoy fresh, clean water anywhere you go. Courtesy

Price: $70

The Eddy + filtered by Lifestraw technology comes in three bottle styles and sizes: Eddy + filtered by Lifestraw 32 ounce vacuum-insulated bottle ($70) and the Eddy + filtered by Lifestraw with Tritan Renew, available in both 20 and 32 ounces ($45 and $50, respectively). The Vacuum Insulated option features double wall vacuum insulation, and is BPA, BPS, and BPF free. It comes in three different colorways, and the Eddy + straw cap is spill-proof when open, enhancing its functionality.

The Eddy + filtered by LifeStraw, 32oz Bottle with Tritan Renew is light, efficient and BPA-free. Courtesy

Price: $45, $50

The Eddy + filtered by Lifestraw with Tritan Renew is available in both a 20 ounce size, as well as 32 ounce, and is made with using a recycling process that’s more efficient than standard mechanical recycling, easing the impact of the bottle on the environment. The bottles are odor and stain resistant and free of BPA, BPS, and BPF. Both sizes of the Eddy + filtered by Lifestraw with Tritan Renew come in three colorways.

The Reservoir

The Crux 2L Reservoir Filtration Kit combines the flexibility of a backpack reservoir, with the safety of Lifestraw’s filters. Courtesy

Price: $69

The Crux 2L Reservoir makes it easy to feel confident in your drinking water, no matter where your adventures take you. Camelbak integrated Lifestraw's two-filter system in the Crux, as well as its own Quicklink System, leakproof on/off valve and leakproof cap, all of which combat the possibility of a flooded reservoir (and unhappy camper).



Along with the water bottles and reservoir, Camelbak is also offering a full range of standalone filters, able to match the unique and varying filtration needs the user may have.

The entire collection helps filter water here at home, but also gives back: for every CamelBak filtered by LifeStraw product purchased, a child in need receives safe drinking water for an entire year.

The entire collection is available online today.

