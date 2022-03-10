Specialized's Huge New Releases Have You Covered from Head to Toe

Specialized is really on a roll this spring. (Pardon the pun.) The leader in bike-focused products, apparel and accessories has been turning out multiple collections and product releases that have us checking back on the site and filling our shopping carts.

Unexpected partnerships like The Great Nearby collection with Fjällräven, as well as technical helmets and gravel gear have got us fired up for spring and ready to find the nearest trail.

Specialized ADV Collection SS22

No doubt about it — gravel is hot right now, and this collection is even hotter. Specialized’s new spring/summer 2022 ADV Collection is the brand’s latest foray into adventure apparel for off-road adventures. Built to prioritize comfort, durability and integrated storage solutions, the new collection’s standout feature is Specialized’s proprietary SWAT storage system — patented hanging pockets on the bibs that deliver amplified storage capacity, without impeding movement.

The spring/summer collection includes garment-washed tees, two men's short sleeve jerseys, a men's short and a women's SWAT Bib, among other items. While the collection was announced earlier this week, Specialized has yet to feature the items on its site, but you can shop more from the brand in the meantime.

Specialized Ambush 2

When you’re powering through a climb or dropping into a rocky descent, the last thing you want to think about is your brain bucket, and Specialized’s latest high-end mountain bike helmet is loaded with innovative features to ensure that’s not the case. First off is Occipital Base Adjustment, which allows you to fine-tune how the helmet sits on the brow for optimal vision and eyewear integration. When it’s time to stash those shades, hidden rubber flaps in the lower vents keep them from rattling around. The Ambush 2 also boasts scientifically calculated maximal airflow and, on the safety side, a breakaway visor and MIPS SL for increased protection from rotational impacts.

Price: $180

Specialized x Fjallraven The Great Nearby Collection

This week, Specialized and Fjällräven announced their first-ever collaboration: a line of hiking and biking gear meant to explore The Great Nearby. What is the Great Nearby, you wonder? It's just as it sounds — the adventure just around the corner from home, on the edge of town, totally accessible without being too demanding. To support exploration of our local areas, the two brands teamed up to create a line of style-forward, performance-driven gear that includes camp-influenced bags and bike gear, and technical apparel with just the right amount of whimsy.

One item that really caught our attention is this pastel-yellow anorak — part Wes Anderson, part technical apparel. The ample storage in the chest pockets combined with the two-way side zips screams functionality — and fun.

The first items in the collection are set to release on March 15th, so mark your calendars.

