The Tour de France is the most prestigious race to be won in the world of cycling — but unbeknownst to many, it comes in two different flavors. Here at the end of June, we're within a month of the momentous Tour de France Femmes — the triumphant return of the women’s race, which will begin in Paris on July 24th (the final day of the men’s race.) Unfamiliar? No worries. There was a short stint in the 1980s when the women had a chance to battle for Tour de France glory — but after a decades-long hiatus, the race is back.

Cannondale is taking this opportunity to go all-out in celebration, intending to elevate women’s voice in the race. Cycling history is rich, and this year will be full of new stories to go down in the books as the new event takes place.

Members of Team EF Education – EasyPost and EF Education-Tibco-SVB will be riding special edition Cannondale SuperSix Evo, SystemSix, and SuperSlice bikes, which feature a design collaboration with Rapha and Palace Skateboards. The women riders will only be seen mounted on the SuperSix Evo.

Besides the flashy new bikes, the athletes will also be sporting some kits that will undoubtedly grab your attention.

Courtesy Courtesy

“The bold design of each Cannondale bike is intentional and represents the bold thinking and achievements of women in the sport. As long as they’ve been given the opportunity, women have readily sought the speed, sweat, and stakes of professional cycling – but they have rarely, if ever, been met with the same ample exposure, sponsorships, or rewards of the men’s field,” says Cannondale.

Courtesy

There is exciting news for spectators to go along with this announcement, too: the Rapha and Palace Skateboards special edition Cannondale SuperSix Evo frame will be available for sale in the near future. The pricing and availability will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io