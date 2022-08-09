Known for its durable (if heavy) performance-oriented sandals and footwear, Chaco has become a mainstay in outdoor culture thanks to its long-lasting construction and comfortable feel. Believe me, there are some folks who have worn their Chaco Z/1 sandals for over a decade, and they're still going strong.

In the dog days of summer in 2022, however, Chaco is stepping in a new direction with its latest release: the Bodhi.

Billed as an adventure sandal that packs all of the beloved performance and durability of the classic Z/1 Sandals into a sandal that's half the weight of its predecessor, the Bodhi is the answer to the lighter-weight, more minimal competition on the market. Weighing in at only 7.24 oz for women and 9.56 oz for men, the Bodhi is nearly 50 percent lighter than Chaco's Classic Z/1 sandals.

Minimal design, meet ultra-performance. Chaco

Like its companions in the Chaco lineup, the Bodhi was made to raft, hike, swim, camp and lounge: it features Chaco's signature pass-through webbing, which allows for micro-adjustments and a secure fit, in a new minimalist pattern. (Toe loop opponents, you're out of luck on this one).

The Bodhi is outfitted with a grippy outsole for traction, and Chaco's proprietary, podiatrist-approved Luvseat footbed for long-term comfort and support. To sweeten the deal, Chaco constructed the Bodhi's webbing out of 100 percent recycled Repreve polyester, and the sandal is repairable as part of the brand's ReChaco program.

As Patrick Swayze's character Bodhi — who we greatly hope is the sandal's namesake — says in the cult classic film Point Break, "If you want the ultimate, you've got to be willing to pay the ultimate price." In the case of these new sandals, luckily, that's only $100.

Chaco Chaco Bodhi $100.00 SHOP NOW

