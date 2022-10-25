Leave it to The James Brand to take yet another ordinary item — this time the humble utility knife — and transform it into a piece of everyday art. The Palmer is the latest release from the brand as it leans into the tool segment: it's a modern, geometric take on a somewhat stale category that TJB figured needed a little spicing up.

So, that's just what they did.

This isn't your dad's utility knife. The Palmer packs all the functionality of a classic utility knife, and reimagines its aesthetic parameters via six alluring colorways, as well as the internal operation of the tool.

Slice through tape, cardboard, paper, whatever with ease and style. Scott Seiver

Featuring anodized aluminum handles, a lanyard for easy deployment, six unique colors and the brand's first ever patent-pending mechanism design, The Palmer strikes a balance between a functional EDC item you won't want to leave the house without, and an everyday piece of art you'd be just as comfortable displaying on the wall as having in your pocket.

My First Impressions of The Palmer

It’s beauty, it’s grace, it’s less than five ounces. In other words, an easy add to your EDC kit. Scott Seiver

My favorite feature of the utility knife — besides its undeniable beauty — is the brand's tool-free quick-change blade system. It's as easy as it sounds to get a fresh blade inserted in The Palmer: move the mechanism to the "unlocked" position, get a safe grip on the blade and pull it out. Insert a new blade, slide the locking mechanism back into "locked" position and voila: you're back in business.

The quick-change blade system enhances the functionality of The Palmer — this thing has brains, as well as beauty. Scott Seiver

Is there anything I don't love about The Palmer? Sure — but give me a little more time with it to open boxes, letters and lids, and we'll see how I feel in a couple weeks. For now, pain points include the lack of a thumb guard (which would undeniably mess with the aesthetics, but its absence also forces me to be much more present and aware) as well as the general shape of the tool — I'm used to a more cylindrical utility knife, so my hands and brain need some time to get used to this angular, rectangular shape. The locking slide was a little clunky on first use, but I've deployed it a few more times since then and it seems to be getting smoother with each use.

After spending a few days with The Palmer, it's clear that The James Brand has another home-run EDC tool on its hands. The biggest issue the brand may face? Keeping the tool in stock long enough for you to try one out.