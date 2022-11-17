Whether you're getting in some early turns or just trying to make it from your apartment to your favorite coffee spot without freezing your ass off, these new releases make the case for upgrading your winter kit — now.

Arc'teryx Veilance Mionn Insulated Hoody

Arc'teryx Veilance Mionn Insulated Hoody

Founded in 2009, Veilance is the luxury sub-label of (already luxurious) Arc'teryx, and each drops brings sophisticated, streamlined outdoor options to the table. For Fall/Winter 2022, stand out in a sea of shiny puffers and bulky jackets with the Mionn Insulated Hoody — this 1-pound-5.2-ounce insulated hoodie is made with Coreloft synthetic insulation and recycled woven shell fibers, and works best as a standalone option, or midlayer.

Duer All-Weather Shirt Jacket

All-Weather Shirt Jacket

Duer's new women's All-Weather Shirt Jacket is an oversized denim shirt jacket, with more than meets the eye: it's got a windproof and waterproof membrane/ softshell, combining the style-forward appeal of denim with an added twist. Think of this as your new favorite camp jacket, without the bulk.

Reflective detailing at the cuffs provide visibility at camp, and deep side pockets and a secure chest pocket allow for easy and secure stowing of headlamps, pocket knives or that lucky flask you never camp without.

Anon Martin Pullover Hoodie

Anon Martin Pullover Hoodie

Another sub-line of a major brand, Anon may be the little sibling to Burton, but its latest collab boasts meag style. The all-new, unisex Anon X Shantell Martin Free Your Line collection was created in partnership with Shantell Martin, a cultural facilitator who forges new connections between fine art, education, design, philosophy, and technology.

Our top pick is the Anon Martin Pullover Hoodie, which features Martin's artwork front and center. The soft cotton and recycled polyester blend 305G brushed-back fleece will keep you oh-so cozy, and the custom artwork will have you standing out no matter where you roam.