Outdoor enthusiasts can experience epic adventures in Florida, where rich, exciting exploration opportunities await \u2013 with all the wildness you could want. We've curated three distinct Sunshine State adventures, with travel guides, lodging suggestions and packing lists, to please any outdoor enthusiast. All that\u2019s left for you to do is click through and then go enjoy your time in the Sunshine State. Kayaking in Pensacola Located in the westernmost part of Florida's Panhandle, Pensacola features stunning beaches, and is home to endless bays, bayous and rivers, all perfect for an epic kayak adventure. Where to Stay Surrounded by beautiful pine flats, Big Lagoon State Park is a prime setting for camping and outdoors lodging. The 75-site campground is equipped with electricity, water, and full-service restrooms. You can immerse yourself in the wilderness without roughing it too hard. Make a reservation at the campsite here . What To Do Travelers can pack Pensacola days with a variety of outdoor activities, including birding, hiking and paddling. Big Lagoon State Park rents kayaks on-site and has a designated kayak launch for casual paddling or more ambitious trips. Ultimate kayakers can access a 1,515-mile sea kayaking route, the Florida Circumnavigational Saltwater Paddling Trail , right from the park. What To Bring Fish the Florida Keys Anyone looking for an unforgettable fishing adventure should head to The Keys. The possibilities are plentiful, with access to offshore fishing or chartered trips. Offshore, you can take in majestic views of Florida's island waters, home to bonefish, jacks, barracudas, sharks, tarpon and trout. For fishing enthusiasts, it doesn't get better: The Keys deliver a solid, warm-weather fishing experience 365 days a year. Where to Stay Isla Bella Beach Resort delivers equal parts luxury and adventure. Featuring five oceanfront pools and multiple restaurant options, no days of your stay will be the same. Situated on an entire mile of waterfront property, including a marina, Isla Bella offers easy access to fishing and a wide array of water sports . What To Do Isla Bella is an angler\u2019s paradise. With access to charters for every type of fishing, it's a go-to place for all enthusiasts \u2013 especially those in search of a challenge. The resort's Tarpon experience provides the world's best opportunity to catch these notoriously evasive fish. The Keys' famous Seven Mile Bridge is just a short drive from the resort \u2013 perfect for quick day trips and sightseeing. What To Bring Camp and Swim at a Natural Spring Juniper Springs in Ocala National Forest, between Ocala and Ormond Beach in Central Florida, features some of the most beautiful natural springs on the east coast. Crystal-clear water serves as a beautiful backdrop for water-packed adventures. Where to Stay Juniper Springs is one of the nation's top destinations for camping, known for its well-shaded setting and direct access to water-based activities. Make a campsite reservation ahead of time and get the most out of this little slice of paradise. What To Do From boating and swimming to hiking and snorkeling, enthusiasts will find no shortage of adventures in and around this oasis. It's the right spot for Florida adventure, from the majestic, crystal-clear waters that dot Ocala National Forest to its stunning nature trails, teeming with wading birds and wildlife. What To Bring