Burton Releases Brand-New Mine77 Collection

We're almost at the peak of snowboarding season, which means you've still got time to update your kit and get some use out of it before spring enters the chat. Interested in refreshing your snow apparel but not sure where to start? Burton just dropped the newest of its Mine77 Collection — a continually evolving line of high-end, high-design snowboarding apparel, accessories and equipment.

Winter 2022/23's drop includes 20 new snowboarding essentials, including new Gore-Tex bibs and anoraks, a reversible fleece jacket and an intriguing insulated kimono. Centered around bringing quality and individuality to snowboarding, the limited-edition collection was designed to marry utility and style.

“I wanted to live for the moment, be more creative and so some things that were outside the box… so Mine77 was born." Jake Burton

Among the 20 new items, a few standouts catch our attention: the Burton Mine77 Streetwear Pants, the Insulated Kimono, the Gore-Tex 3L Zip-Off Bib Pants and the Windbreaker Gore-Tex Anorak Jacket.

The updated version of the staple Streetwear Pant sees an eye-popping new colorway (Shatter Yellow) as well as more fundamental improvements like the inclusion of recycled polyester. Built for travel, work or hiking, the latest Pant has a slightly baggier fit and even stretchier fabric than before, plus extra pockets for organization on the go.

Inspired by a family trip to Japan's world-class powder fields, the Insulated Kimono is a functional and unique piece that certainly stands out among more typical jackets and windbreakers. Thanks to a technical Pertex lining, floral baffling and a magnetic belt, we can imagine relaxing in the Insulated Kimono after a day on the hill.

A more classic piece of technical outerwear, the Gore-Tex 3L Zip-Off Bib Pants have been a staple in the Mine77 line for a reason: they're functional and comfortable. The key update for this season is the integrated zip-off capability of the bibs: you can zip the top portion off, giving you a bib and pair of pants in one. (This is a first for Burton.)

The humble anorak is quickly becoming a streetwear and snowboarding staple, thanks to its easygoing style and functionality. Burton updated its on-the-go capability this season by using Gore-Tex's two-layer waterproof fabric, Paclite, which combines light weight with premium protection from water and weather. The Mine77 Windbreaker Gore-Tex Anorak Jacket features cooling vents that run down the arms, as well as YKK zippers and a handy kangaroo pocket.

The entire Mine77 line is available now on Burton's site, but don't put off filling your cart: the limited-edition line rarely stays around for long, and snowboarding season waits for no rider.

