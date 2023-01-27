Considered by many to be the greatest Olympic snowboarder of all time, Shaun White has made a name for himself on and off the slopes. A five-time Olympian and a three-time Olympic gold medalist in half-pipe snowboarding, White's snowboarding career has been mostly hits with hardly any misses. The same could be said of his endeavors off the board: White has been named among Bloomberg BusinessWeek’s 100 Most Powerful and Marketable Athletes, Forbes’ Most Valuable Sports Brands and 30 Under 30, among others, and his brand, Whitespace, has carved a niche for itself in the snowboarding world as a representation of where luxury and performance meet.

Today, Whitespace is releasing a new, limited-edition snowboard created with premium retail and experiential brand AspenX. The AspenX LE Freestyle Shaun White Pro is the first-ever collaboration of its kind for Whitespace and AspenX. The board will be available for presale online in time for the 2023 X Games Aspen (1/27-1/29), for which Shaun currently holds the world record for the most X Games gold medals.

The AspenX LE Freestyle Shaun White Pro is White's most versatile board yet and is built for precision riding. Whitespace embedded plenty of innovation in its new board: the camber, running length and sidecut have all been optimized to deliver more velocity and responsiveness, and plenty of flex means this board moves with you, not against. Other notable features include a smaller surface area to deliver more speed (a good analogy for this is tires: smaller, thinner ones provide more speed than wider ones), improved carbon fiberglass and a new, plant-based bio-resin topsheet that's better for the planet (and performance, according to the brand).

The AspenX LE Freestyle Shaun White Pro Specs

The AspenX LE Freestyle Shaun White Pro is equal parts luxury and performance. Courtesy

Board Size: 156

Effective Edge: 1210 cm

Tip Length: 20 cm

Tail Length: 18 cm

Tip-Width: 29.7 cm

Waist-Width: 25.3 cm

Tail Width: 29.7 cm

Sidecut: 7.7 M

Setback: 12.5 mm

The AspenX LE Freestyle Shaun White Pro is available now for $1,500. Like last year's Whitespace limited-edition drop, this run of boards is limited to 50, which makes it virtually impossible to get — but that much more appealing, if you can manage it. If you're interested, check out the brand's website for more details.

SHOP NOW