This definitive guide provides information on the 12 best synthetic insulation jackets available based on features like warmth, weight, durability, water-resistance and price. In it, we offer suggestions on which jacket to buy for different activities and needs. Keep reading beyond the 12 picks for information on synthetic insulation and how to wash and care for a jacket that has it.

Arc'teryx Atom LT Insulated Jacket Arc'teryx backcountry.com $239.00 SHOP NOW With enough of Arc'teryx's synthetic Coreloft insulation for wear as an outer layer in mild-cool temperatures, the Atom LT also shines as a mid-layer, thanks to its significant breathability. Arc'teryx recently updated it to be stretchier and more durable, too but kept it at an approachable price. A hooded version is also available for $259. Courtesy Highly breathable

Sleek, minimal look Not the warmest jacket on this list Patagonia Macro Puff Jacket Patagonia backcountry.com $349.00 SHOP NOW With its unique synthetic insulation called PlumaFill, Patagonia can pack serious heat into the Macro Puff without it getting bulky. It's both baggier and longer than many of the other synthetic insulation jackets on this list, which makes it great for daily wear, but has sport-oriented features like interior drop-in pockets that make it excellent in the outdoors too. (This jacket is available with a hood for $399.) Courtesy High warmth to weight ratio (weighs 13 ounces)

Backed by Patagonia's repair, replace or refund guarantee On the pricer side Rab Xenon Jacket Rab backcountry.com $195.00 SHOP NOW With features like recycled insulation, a water-resistant shell and a packable construction, the Xenon has some of the very same features as other great synthetic jackets but at a far friendlier price. It has a slightly boxy fit and lacks that classic quilted look, but if you won't miss either as much as you will 50 bucks, consider the Xenon. Courtesy Affordable at under $200 Boxy fit

Extra-sheeny exterior

More Great Synthetic Jackets

Synthetic down has traditionally been regarded as a cheaper, less effective alternative to the real thing, but thanks to advances in technology, synthetics have come into their own, rivaling goose down in many areas and even surpassing it in durability and water resistance. Technologies like Polartec’s Alpha fiber, developed for military use, or Columbia’s proprietary TurboDown, a mix of synthetic materials and goose down, are finding their way into a wider range of products. The result of all this innovation is that consumers in 2020 have access to synthetic jackets that are warmer, better ventilated, lighter and more durable than ever. The fake stuff is here to stay, and that’s a good thing.

Arc’teryx Atom LT

Best Overall

The Atom LT is made with breathable Coreloft insulation, which functions better than down when placed under a shell. Combined with a hydrophobic finish, it does a lot to keep the wearer from getting damp from either weather or exertion. Stretch fleece side panels keep the LT flexible. Arc'teryx updated the design for winter 20/21 with a longer, more relaxed fit and more durable construction.

In design and function, the LT is about as simple as it gets, but that’s a good thing. It’s a no-frills insulating layer that’s there when you need it and doesn’t look half bad if when you move from outdoor adventure to local watering hole. The side panels breathe exceedingly well thanks to the aforementioned stretch panels. We’ve used this jacket for everything from travel, to rock climbing, to snowboarding, to hiking and it still looks the exact same as the day we bought it.

(Available with a hood for $259.)

Weight: 12.2 ounces

Fill Material: Coreloft Compact 60

Shell Material: 20D Tyono, stretch fleece (94% polyester, 6% elastane)

Waterproofing: DWR finish

Price: $239



Patagonia Macro Puff

Best Warmth-for-Weight Jacket

The Macro Puff is the successor to the Micro Puff (see below). The differences are simple: this jacket is both bigger and warmer. We were concerned that it would be too warm for daily wear, but after testing it through autumn’s shifting temperatures, we were surprised to find that isn’t the case. It's sufficiently warm for winter too. PlumaFill, the innovative insulation inside the Macro Puff, has proven itself yet again to be remarkably versatile.

The Macro Puff also has an entirely different fit from the Micro Puff, and many of the other jackets on this list. It's less athletic (meaning, it’s looser and longer). That might make it more appealing for people who plan to wear it as an everyday jacket around town or as an outer layer during activity when the weather allows for it. The Macro Puff also has two drop-in style interior pockets in addition to its dual hand and single chest pocket, which are great for stashing bulkier items like winter gloves or a hat.

(Available with a hood for $399.)

Weight: 13.2 ounces

Fill Material: 100% polyester PlumaFill

Shell Material: 0.8oz 10-denier 100% recycled nylon ripstop

Waterproofing: DWR finish

Price: $349



Rab Xenon

Best Affordable Jacket

UK-based Rab Equipment is a mountaineering brand to its core, but that doesn’t mean its innovative technical outerwear can’t be leveraged for use closer to sea level. The Xenon is the brand’s premier synthetic insulated jacket and it’s dead simple. It’s an insulated jacket with a water-resistant shell and that’s it. Well, almost it — the Xenon does have two hand pockets and an interior chest pocket, into which it can stuff away. Still, it’s also one of the warmer jackets we tested thanks to a hefty serving of Rab's Stratus insulation. The fit can be a bit boxy if wearing on its own, but if you tend to layer over a fleece or other bulky base and midlayers, go true to size.

Another great, budget-friendly jacket to consider is L.L.Bean's PrimaLoft Packaway Jacket ($169), which has a more traditional quilted look than the Xenon.

Weight: 12.7 ounces

Fill Material: Stratus (recycled polyester)

Shell Material: Atmost ripstop

Waterproofing: DWR finish

Price: $195



Patagonia Micro Puff

Best Ultralight Jacket

The Micro Puff the lightest jacket Patagonia has ever made. On the outside, it looks just like any other synthetic insulation jacket, with just a little extra sheen. The outer shell is constructed from a super lightweight, water-repellent ripstop nylon called Pertex Quantum. Instead of using horizontal baffles, as it does with many of its down jackets, or the quilted design exemplified in its Nano Puff, Patagonia applied a unique stitching pattern to create a mostly-continuous maze of channels that prevent the insulation from bunching. The real innovation is on the inside: Patagonia developed a new type of insulation called PlumaFill that’s made up of down-mimicking polyester fibers that are secured together in one continuous, fluffy line.

The result is a jacket super lightweight jacket that doesn’t quite feel like an “ultralight” jacket — it still has two zippered hand pockets and two interior mesh pouch pockets. Jackets that spare no detail when cutting back on weight don’t have these useful everyday features. The Micro Puff is slightly pricier than Patagonia’s other synthetic puffies, but if you’re looking jacket that’s exceptionally lightweight and warm at the same time, this is a great option.

For a more detailed description of the Micro Puff Hoody, read our in-depth review.

(The Micro Puff is available without a hood for $249.)

Weight: 9.3 ounces

Fill Material: 65-g PlumaFill, 100% polyester

Shell Material: 10-D nylon ripstop Pertex Quantum

Waterproofing: DWR finish

Price: $299



Bight Swelter

Best Heavy Jacket

Bight Gear, formerly known as MtnLogic, takes a group approach to designing and building outdoor gear. That team consists of the 60-plus guides who work at Rainier Mountaineering Inc., the guide service that’s affiliated with the company. Many of these guides spend more than half the year on mountains, and their collective knowledge and preferences are reflected in each piece that Bight produces.

As a product of that process, the Swelter Jacket is designed as a super-warm insulating piece that can be used as a mid-layer during outings that involve lots of exposure to the elements or as an outer layer in more mild conditions. The guides’ input contributed to many of the features that make the jacket great (even when you’re not attached to a rope on a glacier). One such feature is a slightly longer length that prevents cold spots between upper and lower layers, as well as the inclusion of stretch panels on the cuffs that let you throw the jacket in quickly without taking gloves off. The jacket is filled with Polartec Power Fill, which is made up of 80 percent post-consumer recycled materials and makes this jacket one of the warmest on this list.

Weight: 18.7 ounces

Fill Material: Polartec Power Fill

Shell Material: 20d ripstop nylon

Waterproofing: DWR finish

Price: $329



The North Face Ventrix Mid Layer

Best Mid Layer

Inside the Ventrix Mid Layer is Ventrix, The North Face’s proprietary active insulation. We’ve been fans of Ventrix insulation since it came out in fall 2017, and it’s been a staple on this list since. Here’s how it works: like other types of active insulation, Ventrix is highly breathable, but unlike those other fills, it has laser-cut perforations that open and close with motion. When you’re idle, the perforations remain closed, thereby trapping heat. When you’re active, the perforations stretch open to release heat.

The Mid Layer is one of The North Face’s newer implementations of Ventrix. It’s a crewneck pullover with a polyester shell that isn’t overly technical — it doesn’t have the sheen that many insulated jackets have, and it doesn’t have stitched baffles. That makes it great for wearing as a warm indoor layer, but thanks to Ventrix insulation, it’s perfect for things like ski touring and hiking.

Weight: 11.3 ounces

Fill Material: 100% polyester stretch Ventrix

Shell Material: nylon ripstop, recycled polyester, elastane

Waterproofing: DWR finish

Price: $199



Houdini Add-In Jacket

Best Jacket for Cities

The Add-In Jacket’s longer cut gives cold weather warmth a stylish edge that makes it perfect for life in towns and cities. The jacket’s hem falls roughly at mid-thigh, so it isn’t as long as a trench coat but still provides a crucial extension of insulation below the beltline. But the best thing about the Add-In isn’t style; it’s versatility.

Houdini designed the Add-In as a layering piece that could handily accompany other jackets like its One Parka or awesomely weird Cloud. As such, the Add-In contains a Goldilocks-sized fill of Primaloft Gold Active+ insulation, which you might otherwise find in jackets for activities like skiing or hiking. It keeps the Add-In from becoming bulky and makes it perfect for cool to cold temperatures, which, for many, will make this jacket appropriate for all but winter’s worst days.

Weight: 16.4 ounces

Fill Material: PrimaLoft Gold Active+

Shell Material: polyester

Waterproofing: DWR finish

Price: $350



Norrøna Lofoten Primaloft80 Anorak

Best Pullover Jacket

No other jacket on this list is as feature-packed as Norrona's Lofoten Primaloft80 Anorak. That's because the Norwegian outerwear company imagined it both as a mid-layer and outer layer for skiing. As such, it gave the jacket a two-way central zipper so you can access things beneath it — like an avalanche beacon or a snack — without unzipping entirely, as well as extra-long side zips for ventilation, one interior and two exterior chest pockets, a hoodie-style torso pocket and adjustable hood and hem.

The Lofoten Anorak's less apparent features are impressive too. Its ripstop shell is reinforced on the shoulders, cuffs, seat and torso with Gore-Tex two-layer fabric for better wind and water resistance. There's tons of PrimaLoft's insulation tech inside, including Aerogel, a super-light and super-warm material initially developed for NASA, and Bio, which is biodegradable at the end of its life. All together, these features combine to create an exceptionally warm jacket that functions incredibly well beyond the mountains Norrona made it for.

Weight: 23.2 ounces

Fill Material: PrimaLoft Gold Aerogel

Shell Material: 30-denier Cordura ripstop, 60-denier 2-layer Gore-Tex

Waterproofing: water-repellant

Price: $399



Mountain Hardwear Keele Ascent Hoody

Best Lightweight Active Jacket

There is such a thing as too much jacket. It might be true when you're running, hiking, climbing or mountain biking, and it's cold out, but not so cold that a little movement can't warm the body up. This is the idea behind active insulation, a subcategory of jacket characterized primarily by lighter weights and high breathability.

Mountain Hardwear's Keele is an excellent example of such a concept. It isn't puffy like the rest of the jackets on this list, but it is insulated. On the backside of its water-repellent exterior is a grid of soft fluff that works to pull moisture away from the body and out of the jacket. You wouldn't be wrong to wonder, "Wait a sec, isn't this a fleece?" Well, yes, the Keele is perhaps closer in appearance and feel to a technical fleece than a puffy jacket. But it accomplishes the same goals; better, even, than many of the jackets in a thinning active insulation category (our 2020 pick, Outdoor Research's Vigor Hybrid , is discontinued). For a warmer, puffier take on active insulation, check out our best overall pick, Arc'teryx's Atom LT.

Weight: 16.9 ounces

Material: double-weave brushback (90% polyester, 10% elastane)

Waterproofing: DWR

Price: $175



Topo Designs Insulated Shirt Jacket

Best Insulated Shirt Jacket

Unlike the rest of the jackets on this list, Topo Designs went with more of a style angle on its Insulated Shirt Jacket. It closes with snap buttons and has snap cuffs and a collar that lies flat and away from the chin, like a button-up shirt. It even has two chest pockets and a material that's more like twill than the ripstop polyester the other jackets on this list are made of.

But here's where it gets interesting, and versatile: turn the Insulated Shirt Jacket inside out, and you'll find that familiar DWR-coated, micro-ripstop fabric, plus a Napoleon pocket with a zipper. Between the two layers is 60 grams of PrimaLoft Black Eco synthetic insulation — enough to keep you warm in weird shoulder season temperatures and cooler days when you want some stealthy extra heat.

Weight: not specified

Fill Material: PrimaLoft Black Eco

Shell Material: 68% cotton, 32% nylon

Waterproofing: DWR finish

Price: $179



The North Face AT Arque Futurelight Ventrix Jacket

Best Waterproof Insulated Jacket

The insulation inside The North Face's Arque Futurelight Ventrix Jacket is, you guessed it, Ventrix. If you scrolled past the above explanation of TNF's Ventrix Mid Layer, the thing you need to know is that Ventrix is a breathable type of insulation with laser-cut perforations that open and close with motion — the more you move, the more airflow it allows. This jacket has slightly less of it inside (40 grams instead of 60) but includes the company's waterproof tech, Futurelight. The waterproof barrier makes up somewhat for the reduced insulation, though its high breathability marks keep it from getting clammy and leave it suitable as a mid-layer but make it capable as an outer layer, too.

Weight: 45.2 ounces

Fill Material: 40g Ventrix (35% recycled polyester, 65% polyester)

Shell Material: 100% polyester

Waterproofing: Futurelight, non-PFC DWR

Price: $299

Columbia Three Forks Black Dot Jacket

Most Innovative Jacket

It's impossible not to notice the Three Forks Black Dot Jacket, thanks to an exterior that seems to play on light like glitter. A closer look reveals that its surface is sort of like glitter; it's a new tech from Columbia, a company that's never been shy to showcase its breakthroughs in the open, called Omni-Heat Black Dot.

It's almost self-explanatory — hundreds of little black circles adorn the fabric and act as heat sinks, making the most of the sun's rays. The silver interior lining pulls a similar trick by reflecting body heat at you like a space blanket rather than letting it escape. And between the two is enough of Columbia's proprietary Thermarator insulation to provide warmth even if these other technologies weren't providing two layers of extra oomph. The Three Forks doesn't pack down as small as many of the other jackets here and is probably more oriented to everyday use, though it does have all the standard features, including two hand pockets, a chest pocket and an adjustable hem.

Weight: n/a

Fill Material: Omni-Heat synthetic down 100% recycled

Shell Material: shell: 90% polyester, 10% elastane; lining: 93% nylon, 7% elastane

Waterproofing: n/a

Price: $280

What to Know Before You Buy a Synthetic Down Jacket

Down vs. Synthetic

The best insulating piece, whether it’s a jacket or a sleeping bag, must be warm, light and easily packable. Down and synthetic-filled products both offer these qualities, but there are pros and cons to each.

Down comes from the layers under protective exterior feathers of geese and ducks — it works for them while they float and fly around every winter, so of course, it keeps us warm as well. But when natural down gets wet, it clumps and loses a lot of its heat-retaining ability. Also worth noting: although big efforts have been made by a lot of brands and outfitters such as Patagonia and The North Face, not all down is sourced ethically, and animal cruelty can become part of natural down insulation’s production chain.

Synthetic insulation is our attempt to mimic natural down’s insulation power with polyester fibers arranged in different sizes that cluster and trap heat much like the real thing. Synthetic down really does insulate well, without losing packability or the lightness of natural down — not to mention it’s hypoallergenic. One trade-off is that synthetic down weighs slightly more by volume (and insulating ability) than natural down, so synthetic-filled gear tends to be marginally heavier and bulkier. On the flip side of the coin, synthetic down is less prone to clumping when it gets wet, so in mixed weather conditions, it might be a safer bet.

In terms of labeling, if a jacket just says “down” it’s definitely natural down insulation. You might see fancy terms added in, like Mountain Hardwear’s proprietary Q.Shield waterproofing treatment, but if it’s “down,” it’s still the real deal. You should also know that although the industry is still improving and innovating ways to make down more water-resistant, no feathers are truly waterproof. Synthetic insulation goes by a lot of names, depending on the brands associated with it, but synthetic down insulation will never be labeled as down unless it’s a clearly labeled mixture of real and synthetic materials

Not sure which is right for you? If you’re going somewhere cold but mostly dry, natural down is probably the way to go, but it will probably be more expensive. Go for synthetic if there’s a fair chance of getting wet, or if your true first concern is getting a break on the price.

Active Insulation

Until Patagonia released its Nano Air Jacket in 2014, active insulation flew below the radar (the concept was first introduced by Polartec in late 2012). Now there are enough companies making apparel that’s both warm and breathable that active insulation can officially be considered as its own category.

Technically, active insulation is a type of synthetic insulation, (a water-resistant alternative to down), but because of some fundamental differences that make it unique, active should be considered on its own. The technology draws its name from its intended use — active insulation garments are insulating pieces that are meant to be worn during activity (unlike, for example, a down jacket one might throw on after activity, once the body starts to cool down).

Every active piece has one feature in common: they’re incredibly breathable. How this is achieved depends on the insulation used in the jacket, and every company uses a different version. Some are proprietary, like Patagonia’s FullRange insulation, and some, such as Polartec’s Alpha insulation, which was originally developed for the US Special Forces, are sourced by a range of companies.

As with other types of synthetic insulation, active insulation is highly water-resistant and compressible. In comparison to regular synthetic insulation, active is the most breathable form of synthetic insulation available today thanks to a construction that prevents the migration of fibers within the piece while allowing for extra stretch and superior moisture management. Many active pieces are designed with an exterior shell that’s also more breathable but is often softer and less water-repellent than what’s found in other synthetic apparel.

All active insulation, no matter the brand, is designed to prevent lots of layer swaps so that it can be worn throughout the entirety of an activity like hiking, climbing or skiing.

How To Wash Your Synthetic Down Jacket

Most people take their synthetic down jacket for granted, expecting it to perform the same, year after year without any maintenance. Over time though, your jacket becomes compacted and dirty, which inhibits its loft and makes the jacket less warm. To clean your jacket, revitalize its warmth and get it ready for all your adventures, follow our simple guide.

Put your jacket into a washing machine without an agitator. It is easiest to do this at a laundromat, but if your home washer is of the large, front-loading variety, feel free to toss it in there. If you use a washing machine with an agitator, you run the risk of tearing open your jacket — so avoid agitators at all costs.

Wash with Nikwax Tech Wash. Though there are other good tech washes out there (namely Grangers), we recommend using Nikwax’s Tech Wash. Add the Tech Wash directly into the washing machine, using about three ounces. Follow the directions on the care label of your jacket for specific temperature and cycle settings.

Switch your jacket to the dryer and add tennis balls. Move your jacket over to the dryer, but before you turn it on, add in a package of new tennis balls. As the drier spins, the tennis balls will bounce around inside the drum, breaking up any clumps of insulation and helping dry the jacket completely. This also helps to restore the loft in the synthetic fibers. As for dryer settings, low heat for a long period of time is the name of the game.

Pause the dryer and manually break up any clumps. Every twenty minutes or so, pause the dryer and manually work out larger clumps of insulation. While the tennis balls work well to help break up clumps, you’ll need to put some extra effort in to break them up completely.