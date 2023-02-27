Ultimate Kit for Skiing the Backcountry

Lightweight and durable gear to keep you comfortable and safe while exploring the backcountry.
In Context:Smith Pursuit Sunglasses
Whether you have big plans to climb or ski the backcountry this season, quality gear can make all the difference. So take a look at a new product that combined the best attributes of sunglasses and goggles. The Smith Pursuit is a new kind of eyewear that is versatile, durable and capable of taking you further on your adventure, and can do it all. They blend goggle-like coverage with the airflow and easy-to-wear feel of sunglasses that perform while you're climbing and descending. Designed with professional skier Cody Townsend, ski mountaineering just got a lot easier to pack with this breakthrough product. Jam-packed with the features of goggles and sunglasses, they were designed with the intent to make them as packable as possible, making this one-of-a-kind product the ideal piece of gear for your next backcountry adventure.
ChromaPop™ lens technology delivers enhanced color, clarity and definition and most models have the added technology of Glacier Photochromic which adapts to match the light conditions so they can handle a sunny day, a cloudy day and everything in between. Crafted with double technology means your adventures will be brighter, clearer and safer.
With goggle-like coverage, the Pursuit delivers a fit that will keep you comfortable while you are climbing and descending. Plus, the airflow and easy-to-wear feel of sunglasses ensure you stay comfortable all day long.
Crafted with lightweight and durable based frame material, these glasses are as capable as they are lightweight. The magnetic side shields add peripheral light coverage when you need it. Plus, the removable nose guard gives extra protection when sunlight is extreme. Fully customizable for whatever type of day you face, the Pursuits have you covered.
Price: $269+
SHOP NOW
With the proper gear, you'll get the most out of every backcountry adventure. We've rounded up the additional gear you'll need to stay comfortable and safe while ascending and descending the mountain.