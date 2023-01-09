Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Keep Your EDC in Order With the 11 Best Key Organizers

Do away with the jingle-jangle of traditional keyrings and organize your most important EDC gear with these accessories.

By Sean Tirman
bellroy leather key holder
Bellroy

Whether you buy into the concept or not, the fact remains: just about all of us participate in EDC (short for everyday carry) in some form or another. Even if you don't carry around a knife, multi-tool and/or some other more esoteric and purpose-driven gizmos and gadgets many people associate with EDC, you're still probably participating. That's because the concept also includes much more ubiquitous gear, like wallets, mobile phones and (of course) keys. And today it's the latter we're concerned with.

Your keys might be your most underrated and underappreciated pieces of EDC gear (whether you claim to partake or not). They're usually an afterthought and even sometimes forgotten — the latter being such a common event it's become a trope in popular media. However, it's your keys you need to get into your home (and secure it once you're ready to leave again), unlock and start your car, enter your office, open your mailbox, etc. And while a traditional keyring or keychain might help you keep them handy most of the time, we're here to tell you there's a better way. Give your keys the respect they deserve — and perhaps even make your life a bit easier and more convenient — by stashing them instead in one of the best key organizers you can buy in 2023.

What Is A Key Organizer (and Why Do You Need One)?

Most of us are probably familiar with keyrings and more traditional keychains — often little more than a split metal ring onto which you can spool a collection of keys and keychain accessories. Key organizers, however, are a different beast — an evolution, if you will. Where traditional keyrings and chains offer little more than security (and a whole lot of jingle-jangle), key organizers offer security, as well as the ability to keep your keys in order much better — both while you're using them and when the time comes to put them away.

While there are varying types, there are a few commonalities. Usually, they have some kind of body into which your keys can be hidden — kind of like a pocket knife handle. This keeps them from creating an unsightly lump in your pocket or making you look too much like a high school janitor when you're trying to thumb through them. It also makes it simpler to retrieve the keys you use most often, sometimes offering one-hand operation or even quick access.

Furthermore, many key organizers also offer additional features — some come with built-in or detachable bottle openers, some come with a loop to which you can attach a key fob (if you have a car that requires one, for instance) and others still might come with a knife blade or other useful tools. There are even some that can be customized to suit your particular tastes and EDC requirements or ones with built-in Bluetooth trackers (for those of us who are sometimes a bit absentminded).

All told and apart from the investment, there's really very little about a key organizer that might be considered inferior to traditional keyrings or keychains. Sure, they're not for everyone, but we bet anyone with even a passing curiosity will find them to be useful, helpful and highly preferable to the alternative.

What to Look for in a Key Organizer

Capacity: The number of keys you can fit into your key organizer is undoubtedly the most important thing to pay attention to when shopping for one. After all, if you have eight keys and your organizer of choice can only hold six, you're going to be out of luck and have to either get a different one or somehow reduce the number of keys you carry to suit. It's worth noting that some can be expanded/shrunk to suit, but this is hardly a given. Make sure you know how much room you need (or don't need) before you ever pull out your wallet.

Size/Shape: Your pockets represent valuable (and limited) real estate when it comes to everyday carry. Nobody wants to be forced to stuff theirs to the brim if it can be helped, as it looks bad and increases the risk that you might lose something or even damage your apparel and other EDC gear. As such, discerning how much room you have is important in picking out your EDC key organizer. While most of them are fairly space-saving, there is still a range of sizes, shapes and weights to consider. And some might not actually fit all your keys (make sure you check what sizes are compatible ahead of time) if they're odd shapes or sizes.

Material: The material of your key organizer can determine a number of different things about it, including its appearance, texture, durability, weight and even price. For instance, a rubber key organizer might be lighter than, say, a steel one, but it probably won't last as long. Similarly, one that's made from titanium or carbon fiber is probably going to be a lot more expensive than one made from aluminum. There are upsides and downsides to all of them — just make sure you consider this ahead of time.

Style: Don't let anyone tell you otherwise — the styling of your key organizer is exactly as important as you want it to be. Like all your EDC, your organizer is a piece that can (if you want it to) say a lot about you. And while the above factors often play a part in defining its style, they're not the only factors to consider.

The Best EDC Key Organizers of 2023

Best Overall
Orbitkey
Orbitkey Key Organizer
$25 AT AMAZON

  • Refined design
  • Numerous available materials, colors, styles

  • Somewhat expensive compared to others

Orbitkey has been crafting high-quality key organizers for the better part of a decade now (in fact, they were founded in 2013) and the brand is probably the most influential and perhaps even the most successful in the space. Their offerings are well-designed, are refined, come in numerous different materials (including rubber, leather, canvas and more) and styles, and really exemplify everything that an EDC key organizer should be.

If they have a downside, it might be that they're more expensive than a lot of the competition. But if you want quality and a time-tested product, the brand's catalog is undoubtedly top-tier.

Capacity: 2-7

Material(s): Leather, rubber or canvas

Most Stylish Key Organizer
Bellroy Key Cover
$55 AT BELLROY

  • Made from environmentally-certified leather
  • Magnetic closure

  • Slightly cumbersome

If there's anything you know about Bellroy, the lauded Australian EDC and carry brand, it should be that they excel in the realm of design. That comes through loud and clear with its aptly-named Key Cover, which eschews the folding-knife-style design of other key organizers in favor of a miniature, magnetically-securing, leather booklet.

While the design isn't quite as quick and convenient as some others — due largely to the fact that you really need two hands to use it (or a good amount of patience and practice) — it is undoubtedly gorgeously designed and stands apart from the rest of the field.

Capacity: 4-8

Material(s): Leather

Most Durable
KeyBar
KeyBar Key Organizer
$40 AT AMAZON

  • Incredibly tough
  • High-capacity
  • Multiple colors, materials available

  • A little bulky
  • Unrefined design

Made in the USA from your choice of aluminum, titanium, carbon fiber or copper, KeyBar's key organizers might just be the toughest around. And while their design is perhaps less refined than some others, it's still plenty sleek enough for most pockets, even fully loaded. it also helps that they can hold up to 28 standard-sized keys, making this one of the highest-capacity organizers around.

For those that like a bit of ruggedness to their everyday carry — like outdoorsmen, service members, those with an appreciation for brutalist design and the like — this might just be your best option.

Capacity: 1-12 (up to 28 with extenders)

Material(s): Aluminum, titanium, carbon fiber or copper

Sleekest Design
KeySmart
KeySmart Original Key Organizer
$20 AT GETKEYSMART.COM

  • Lightweight
  • Superb product design

  • Limited capacity

The self-proclaimed "first compact key organizer," KeySmart's Original is still one of the best around for its space-saving design, security, durability and more. Without any expansions, it can hold up to eight keys and comes with a loop for key fobs, making this a great overall option for those that only need to carry a few keys in the day-to-day.

There's not much else to it, but there really doesn't need to be. For minimalists, this is one of the best everyday carry key organizers around. And that goes double when you consider that you can add optional tool modules, as well.

Capacity: 1-8

Material(s): Aluminum

Best Quick-Access Key Organizer
Bellroy
Bellroy Leather Key Holder
$55 AT BELLROY

  • Quick and convenient flipper mechanism
  • Detachable key fob loop

  • Not the most compact design

Though not as refined in its design or as slim as its clamshell counterpart, Bellroy's second entry on our list, the Leather Key Holder, makes up for its shortcomings in a number of exceptional ways. For instance, it comes with an integrated flipper mechanism that makes accessing your keys as simple as pushing a button. Furthermore, it has a key fob loop that's actually removable — making it easier to take your car key with you when you don't need all your other keys.

Pair all that with a five-key capacity, the option to add a multi-tool attachment, five smart colorways, a beautiful leather exterior (made from eco-certified materials) and more and you can see just what makes this such a stand-out offering.

Capacity: 3-5

Material(s): Leather

Best Tracking Key Organizer
KeySmart
KeySmart Max Tracking Key Organizer
$80 AT GETKEYSMART.COM

  • Makes finding lost keys super easy
  • Two-way tracking can find lost phones, too

  • Tracking tech adds a bit of bulk

Proof positive that KeySmart is one of the best names in the EDC key organizer game, the Max does everything the brand's original offering does and more. In fact, this one can hold up to 14 keys out of the box, which is almost double the capacity. But the biggest bonus of this one is that it has onboard key-tracking tech, courtesy of Tile, so you can utilize an app to find your misplaced keys wherever they may be.

As if that's not enough, they also offer two-way tracking — meaning that if you have your keys but your phone is missing, you can actually use your keys to track down your phone, even when it is on silent. Plus, it comes with an integrated flashlight and removable multi-tool. While it does add a little bulk and weight, it's more than made up for by the handy tech and other features.

Capacity: 1-14

Material(s): Polycarbonate

Best Material Variety
Ridge
Ridge Key Case
$75 AT RIDGE.COM

  • Easy to deploy keys
  • Numerous colorway and material options

  • Limited capacity, not expandable

Ridge took the world by storm with its minimalist front-pocket wallets, and it's taken that same technology and, in a flash of brilliance, applied it to a key organizer — including the simple-yet-magnificent deployment system. Sadly, they didn't include the expandability as a part of the offering, but it is still a stellar option (so long as you don't need to carry more than six keys).

Made from a variety of materials — including aluminum, carbon fiber, titanium and even 24-karat gold — you can pick the one(s) that suit your style and tastes best. This organizer, in our opinion, also has one of the best designs of the bunch.

Capacity: 2-6

Material(s): Aluminum, 24-karat gold, titanium or carbon fiber

Most Minimalist Key Organizer
Slughaus
Slughaus G001 Micro EDC Key Organizer
$18 AT AMAZON

  • As space-saving as possible
  • Includes multi-tool attachment

  • A lot of little pieces to keep track of

For ultra-minimalists, there's simply no better key organizer than the Slughaus G001 Micro. Genuinely, this is about as minimalist as it gets, consisting of little more than a male-to-female connecter. Granted, each set comes with spacers and expanders, as well, to cope with numerous capacities.

It also comes with a removable multi-tool attachment, which grants users access to a key fob loop, bottle opener, and pry bar/package opener. It doesn't have the bells and whistles of some others, but it packs a wallop into an incredibly compact package.

Capacity: 1-10

Material(s): Not disclosed (metal)

Best for AirTag users
KeySmart
KeySmart Air
$40 AT GETKEYSMART.COM

  • Stain- and water-resistant
  • Quick and secure

  • AirTag not included
  • Limited capacity

As the final entry in our trio of KeySmart picks (the presence of three should go a long way toward telling you just how good the brand is at making key organizers), we have another one that offers tracking tech. However, this one doesn't have it built-in, but rather has a slot into which you can insert your own AirTag (it does not come with one), making this the best option for Apple loyalists.

Along with that handy addition, this key organizer is also made from advanced water- and stain-resistant leather, it can hold up to five keys (plus a key fob) and even offers 360-degree bumper protection for the AirTag itself.

Capacity: 1-5

Material(s): SmartShield Leather

Best for the Night Shift
Ekster
Ekster Key Holder
Now 26% off
$29 AT EKSTER.COM

  • Integrated flashlight
  • Optional key tracker (for an upcharge)

  • Unsuitable for larger keys

While Ekster is probably not a brand most folks are familiar with, those with a taste for solid EDC gear should probably make themselves familiar. Take the brand's Key Holder, for instance. It has a sleek, modern design offering simple one-handed operation, a solid capacity, and (our favorite design inclusion, one we've not seen elsewhere) an integrated flashlight.

Better still, customers can add on a key tracker to make this one of the most high-tech options currently available. Along with its affordable price point, it's pretty hard to find anything wrong with this option — but if we had to choose one (and we're admittedly being picky), it's that it doesn't have the ability to hold larger keys inside of it (though they can be attached outside on the key fob loop).

Capacity: 3-8

Material(s): Aluminum

Best Carabiner Key Organizer
KeyBiner
KeyBiner Key Organizer Pocket Tool
Now 54% off
$37 AT BLADE HQ

  • Can attach to belt loops or bags
  • Integrated multi-tool functionality

  • Bulky, especially for pocket carry

What's the biggest problem with most key organizers? They still require you to have some pocket space in order to make use of them. Not this one, however, which comes with its own integrated carabiner that allows you to attach your keys to your belt loops or even a bag for more convenient carry options.

Better still, KeyBiner has maximized this key organizer's usefulness by integrating a number of multi-tool functions into it — including a bottle opener, screwdriver, pry bar, file, holes for more key ring attachments, wrenches and more. Honestly, there's probably not a more widely functional key organizer out there.

Capacity: 1-14

Material(s): Aluminum

