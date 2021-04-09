7 Style Releases We're Obsessed About This Week

The first full week of April brought warmer temps to many parts of the U.S., and, appropriately, it also yielded some spring-centric style releases. From the season’s most eye-catching collab sneakers to an unexpected pair of swim trunks, these new products are truly geared towards the season. Check out seven of our favorites below.

Filson x Birdwell Beach Britches SurfStretch Tac Shorts

Filson’s latest warm-weather shorts are produced with legendary surf brand Birdwell. Both brands prioritize American production and back their products with lifetime guarantees, so the collab isn’t much of a stretch. But the shorts are — they feature Birdwell’s proprietary SurfStretch and SurfNyl fabrics, so they’re quick-drying, lightweight and move with you, no matter where the day takes you. These are limited to 200 pairs, so act fast.

Price: $125

Born X Raised Los Angeles Dodgers New Era 5950 Cap

To celebrate the Los Angeles Dogers Home Opener, L.A.’s loved streetwear brand Born X Raised is releasing a dual-logo cap with New Era. The brand will also release a collection of tees and sweatshirts for the opening day festivities, but if you want this cap, head over to Born X Raised’s site starting at noon EST.

Price: $60

Salomon x Huckberry XT-6

Salomon’s ultra-popular XT-6 shoes were originally built for ultramarathoner Kilian Jornet, but have also become popular in style circles (they were names sneaker of the year by GQ in 2019). This limited-edition color of the shoe features all the elements that made the original famous: dual-density EVA cushioning, an abrasion-resistant TPU film and durable mesh upper, a Quicklace system and a lugged sole.

Price: $220

Banks Journal x Zak Bush Flowers Tee Shirt

California poppy day was April 6, and this shirt shows the state’s recognizable flower in full bloom. Featuring a photo from L.A.-based photographer Zak Bush, this shirt is made from organic cotton that’s fabric-dyed and bio-enzyme washed so it feels and looks like your favorite vintage tee.

Price: $55

Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring Customizable Collection by Levi's

Keith Haring created works featuring Mickey Mouse in the ‘80s, and you can now get his art printed onto Levi’s tees, hoodies and crew in a wide range of colors. Some graphic styles can even be lasered onto denim for an all-over pattern. But if you want the most unique pieces, head to Levi’s Tailor Shops at select stores where you can get Trucker Jackets customized with seven different back panel options.

Price: $25 - $298

Vans x Noah OG Style 24 LX

This collab features a wild abstract camouflage color in an ‘80s-inspired pink (and a more subtle white/green). The Style 24 features a rubberized toe to protect skaters feet when skating half-pipes. If you’re first reading about this collab here, it’s probably already too late — these were destined to sell out quickly.

Price: $88

Everlane Denim Chore Jacket

This classic style is made from 11-ounce Japanese stretch denim woven at the Kaihara mill. It’s then cut and sewn at a LEED-certified factory in Vietnam that recycles 98 percent of its water. The jacket features four patch pockets, a button closure and button cuffs.

Price: $98

