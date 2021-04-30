Tiffany & Co. Abandons the Band, Launches Men's Engagement Rings

"Enter the men's jewelry renaissance," writes GQ staffer Samuel Hine in a piece bearing the same name. He argues, and we'd agree, jewelry is all over. No, it's not a new thing by any means; men have long worn jewelry, it's just that now the out-of-bounds lines seem eternally blurred. Men, as they should be, seem free to wear what they'd like: pearl necklaces, hoop earrings, bulky, braided bracelets, and now, a la Tiffany & Co.'s new men's collection, diamond-clad engagement rings.

Tiffany’s first five diamond engagement rings designed for men — called the Charles Tiffany Setting Collection — are set to debut this month at the LVMH-owned label's flagship stores. (They're already available online, but orders must go through the company's central customer service team.) The name derives from its founder's ingenious 1886 invention, the first-ever women’s solitaire diamond engagement ring (aka the Tiffany Setting). 135 years later, the jeweler announces the all-new line rooted in "love and inclusivity." It's, according to a release, an attempt at "paving the way for new traditions to celebrate our unique love stories and honor our most cherished commitments to one another."

Whether to cater to the interests of same-sex and non-binary couples or to appease the growing number of men interested in wearable adornments, this is surely a first and smaller makers are bound to follow. Could we see a consensus shift from simpler bands to more extravagant statement pieces? Probably not. Will more men entertain the idea? Absolutely.

All six iterations boast a diamond set in the center. Available options are the round brilliant and emerald-cut in up to five carats. On the former, the diamond is offset by a streamlined knife-edge band. For the latter, it's situated on a band with beveled edges. A certificate detailing the diamond's origin, place of cut and polish, grade and quality assurance will be available at purchase. Pricing, which varies depending on cut, size and carat, begins at $19,000 and rises as high as $300,000.

