14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

There's lots to love in this week's roundup. From a dressed up digital Timex and a long sleeve linen Terry polo to a charitable music tee and a titanium Tag Heuer, we're balancing revivals of bygone styles (Zenith's watch) and new-wave wears (Kapital's leopard print shorts).
Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph Ref. 5698G
The Aquanaut is a longstanding classic not only in the Patek lineup, but in the history of sports watches in general. New for this year are two white gold executions of the Chronograph version, available with midnight blue or khaki green dials.
Price: $69,194
Yuketen Semi Handsewn Maine Guide DB - FO Quatro
Yuketen's Maine Guide DB is the fully-loaded option, if you don't mind the car reference. I mean, just look at 'em. Italian leather comprises the midsole, rubber reinforces it and Vibram's new made-in-US 2021 sole tops it off. On top, it's silky, full-grain, flesh-out leather all over in four different hues, hence the Quatro in its name.
Price: $590
Timex X YMC V2
Timex has dressed up its digital, retro throwback T80 model in modern camo in a collaboration with British designer YMC. Outfitted with a resin case and strap, this special T80 also features a stopwatch function and classic Timex Indiglo backlight technology.
Price: $89
Imogene + Willie "Support Live Music" Tee
Nashville-based brand Imogene and Willie makes their own collection of graphic t-shirts. Some are Americana-referencing while others nod to fictional storefronts. This one, however, raises funds for MusiCares, an organization assisting out-of-work musicians. The message is simple: Support live music. Hire live musicians.
Price: $68 (100% goes to MusiCares)
Zenith Chronomaster Revival A3817
Famed Swiss watchmaker Zenith revives an elusive reference that combines the tonneau-shaped case of the earliest El Primero models with the signature dial colors of the classic A386. Of course, it's powered by the high-frequency, automatic El Primero movement.
Price: $8,400
Brain Dead Tani Post Primitive Eye Protection
Brain Dead's stylish orange and silver sunglasses are shaped from eco-friendly, sustainably sourced, bio-degradable cotton and wood. (There's a stainless steel interior, too, for durability.) They come in a branded box with a Brain Dead logo-adorned carrying case. Big flex!
Price: $175
Casio G-Shock Hidden Coast Series
Inspired by the exploration of unknown coasts, these new models are based on the GA2000, GA21000 and GA900 models. A choice of earth and blue-toned colorways and different case profiles make this new lineup a perfect, versatile choice for summer.
Price: $110-$130
Blackstock & Weber The Mason Horse Bit Loafer in Emerald Croc
We've been preaching about the practicality of loafers. And not the run-of-the-mill leather or suede ones, either. We're talking statement styles. Blackstock & Weber's new Emerald Croc horse bit loafers — see our guide to learn what that means — certainly make one.
Price: $325 (Available at Kith Soho on May 28th)
Todd Snyder Vertical Stripe Full Placket Sweater Polo
This sweater-turned-trip-attire by Todd Snyder is cut from 55 percent silk and 45 percent cotton. There's texture added by reverse jersey stitch stripes and a tighter fit gives off a tailored appearance.
Price: $248
Luminox NSF 3050 Series
Designed in partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation, the new 44mm 3050 features a "greyed out," tactical color palette, an ultralight, super durable Carbonox case and Luminox’s Light Technology, which provides 25 years of glow.
Price: $435
Kapital Leopard Print Wide-Leg Shorts
The relaxed-fit trend comes for shorts! Don't fret, though, these aren't long enough to be considered chacos or capris, and there's a belted waistband for hiking them back up.
Price: $305
Bloomfield Works Selector Tee
Concept brand Bloomfield Works' newest drop pays homage to Jamaican sound system culture — and, more specifically, Half Way Tree Road in Kingston, Jamaica. On the back, Bloomfield Works becomes B.W. Sound System. The front features "Selector" in collegiate script. Plus, part of the net proceeds will go to St. Ann’s Primary School in St. Ann, Jamaica.
Price: $52 (Out May 28th at 3PM)
TAG Heuer Monaco Titan Limited Edition
Limited to 500 pieces, this special version of the McQueen-famous Monaco is rendered in titanium, an unexpected material for such a classic watch typically found in steel. Paired to a handsome silver dial, it's of course paired to Heuer's famous automatic chronograph movement.
Price: $7,900
Rhythm Vintage Terry Long Sleeve Polo
This is a simple staple worth wearing everywhere — and you can! It has a spread collar, soft-to-the-touch feel and a linen-cotton construction that makes it right for warmer weather.
Price: $50