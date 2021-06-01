Athletes Will Wear Jeans at the 2020 Olympics

Delayed by a year, the Summer Olympics in Tokyo are, at last, almost here. Today, USA Cycling BMX head coach Ryan Nyquist debuted the team's uniform... a pair of Levi's jeans and a Champion T-shirt. Yes, you read that right: jeans are making their debut (alongside surfing, rock climbing, two types of skateboarding and karate) at the 2020 Summer Olympics when the athletes kick off seeding rounds on July 31st, 2021.

The seemingly simple uniform is inspired by riders' preferred attire — cotton tees and jeans — Nyquist explains. In his words, the Champion-made top strives to "honor the roots and history of BMX freestyle. Our riders love wearing cotton tees when they ride so this is made to feel like a cotton tee but with performance-enhancing technology."

Levi's

As for the pants, they're not terribly different from your usual Levi's Indigo denim. But, this new Levi line does offer improvements in the mobility, durability and recognizability categories: Nyquist showcased the jeans' stretch; the designers formulated a way to make them withstand scrapes and falls; an American flag-covered "Summer 2021" patch stands in for an embossed leather logo and red, white and blue rivets replace typical metal ones.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io