14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

It was a big week in watches, with tons of exciting new drops for the trade show Geneva Watch Days — and even brands not officially participating in the show capitalized on the buzz with significant drops of their own. Beyond wares for your wrist, we have waterproof gear from Corridor and Drakes, roller blades from Brain Dead, and plenty more.

Bulova Archive Mil-Ships-W-2181 Submersible Watch

Courtesy

Based on a prototype made for the U.S. Navy in the 1950s, this dive watch was never actually produced until now. With a design and feature set reminiscent of the Blancpain Fifty-Fathoms, you've now got an eminently affordable alternative to that decidedly high-end dive watch. The feature of note here is the same as Blancpain issued to military frogmen in the 1950s (and featuring on a modern remake): that orange and white indicator above 6 o'clock on the dial will change color in the case if the watch has been compromised by moisture. It won't save the watch, but it might have saved divers of that era from diving with faulty equipment. A limited-edition of 1,000 examples has a Swiss automatic movement, while a more affordable non-limited version uses a Japanese automatic movement.

Price: $895 (non-limited), $1,990 (limited)

Brain Dead x Them Skate 909

Courtesy

There's a bunch of technical specs Cali brand Brain Dead rattles off in the description of their new collab, a pair of rollerblades done with Them Skate. But, just look at 'em. I'd roll everywhere if I owned these. And, as per tradition with Brain Dead, they've been given their own nickname: Futuristic Shred Technology. "We believe that blading is among the most exciting sports in terms of inclusivity, environmental creativity, individuality, and community. Given these mutual values, we felt that is was about time to offer our cultural lens to the blading community," Brain Dead explains of the seemingly random release.

Price: $350

Sinn 103 Classic 12 Watch

Courtesy

One of German watchmaker Sinn's most well-known watches is dryly called the "103." It's a classic for many watch enthusiasts, and a new version revives the model as part of the brand's 60th-anniversary celebrations — but with some small aesthetic tweaks and a notable upgrade for one key material: the 12-hour bezel is now produced in ceramic, giving it not only a high-end and modern feel but also a high level of scratch resistance and color retention.

Price: $3,270

Clarks Tormatch

Courtesy

This new sneaker from Clarks takes the crepe sole from their classic boots and mixes it with elements native to sneakers. It's simple, stylish, and made from a few eco-certified materials.

Price: $130

Luminox 3500 Never Forget Watch

Courtesy

Ahead of the 20-year anniversary, Luminox aims to honor and benefit the victims and volunteers affected by the events of September 11, 2001, with a limited edition watch. Luminox often works with military organizations, and a portion of sales proceeds will go toward the Tunnel to Towers Foundation charity. Owners of the new watch will quite literally be reminded to "never forget" each time they look at their wrist, as they see the 9 and 11 indices starkly highlighted against an otherwise mostly black design.

Price: $495

Norse Projects Kjelde Down Pertex Quantum

Courtesy

With a cool name like that you'd expect plenty from this coat, right? You'd be correct. It's Norse Projects' most performance-oriented outerwear yet, courtesy of a 50-percent recycled exterior with PFC-free DWR finish and RDC-certified goose down on the inside. It zips a quarter of the way, and is wind-, rain-, and snow-proof.

Price: $475

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf World Time Watch

Courtesy

Based on older models but with reimagined modern tweaks, it seems like this perfectly sized, very cool-looking limited-edition version of the brand's GMT dive watch could've been part of the brand's permanent collection. Distinguishing it from the brand's other GMT watches, this model adds a more interesting automatic movement with the Soprod C125 and a rotating bezel with 24 city names meant to be read in coordination with the GMT hand and 24-hour chapter ring on the dial. It might not be as intuitive to use as those world timers that also feature a rotating 24-hour ring, but it's a cool variation on the brand's flagship collection.

Price: $1,795

Stoffa FOCA 1305

Courtesy

Stoffa's back with its fourth iteration of the Edition series, where the brand refurbishes and sells a collection of vintage goods. For the second time, the series offers FOCA sunglasses, a '60s-era Italian brand. Stoffa tasked expert restorers with revitalizing each pair, and they're now on offer on their site.

Price: $275

Bamford B347 Chronograph Watch

Courtesy

Bamford is known for its creative interpretations and color applications, often on other brands' watches. Its own watches have the same approach, though, and a pair of new monopusher chronographs are perfect examples. Both feature a 41.5mm carbon fiber case, one with a monochromatic look featuring the popular reverse-panda look, the other with electric blue highlights on its otherwise jet black dial. They're powered by Sellita SW510 Swiss automatic movements.

Price: $2,950

Corridor Waterproof Waxed Cotton Bucket Hat

Courtesy

Stay dry in Corridor's stylish (and waterproof) waxed cotton bucket hat.

Price: $65

Unimatic Modello Uno Ref. U1-KSA Watch

Courtesy

Well, yes, it sold out instantly, as so many of Unimatic's hot drops do. But this is a very cool new take on the Italian brand's U1 dive watch that sports the very now color of vibrant green for its dial, bezel and included strap — all set against a black-coated steel case and hardware. Most notable of all is the use of Eastern Arabic numerals for its dial, a design element that's seen some popularity, no doubt helped by brands like Rolex doing the same.

Price: ~$770 (sold out)

Drakes Waxed Cotton Coverall Jacket

Courtesy

Drakes' Waxed Cotton Coverall Jacket is a clear reference to the classic Barbour coat. But, this one's a bit of (OK, a hell of) an upgrade. Rugged yet refined, it balances both design and duty.

Price: $995

Montblanc Star Legacy Nicolas Rieussec LE 200 Watch

Courtesy

Montblanc's collection of watches honors the inventor of an early chronograph device back in the 1821, Nicolas Rieussec, and it was also the collection that debuted the brand's first in-house movement in a modern watch. A new version of this unique take on the chronograph celebrates 200 years since Rieussec's invention with a stunning version featuring a gold-heavy colorway for the dial and guilloché grain d’orge decoration — just like the original device had.

Price: $8,700

Wolverine x Ram Trucks Boots

Courtesy

Ram Trucks and Wolverine both strive to make products that combine capability with classic looks — so teaming up to create a set of truck-inspired boots seemed like a layup. The boots, which come in three Ram trim level-inspired styles and five colorways, are all made in the United States. Plus, for every pre-order, $10 goes to technical education support organization Skills USA — as does all the revenue collected from the boots on Labor Day. Order now, and you’ll see your boots by mid-October.

Price: $400

