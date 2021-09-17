16 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Well, we're only one week removed from the official end to summer, but the season certainly feels well on its way out. It may swelter a few more times before fall arrives, at least here in the northeast, but we're looking ahead: big, long jackets, sporty watches, rain boots, and seasonal fragrances from Aesop. Vollebak 100 Year Hoodie Presented by Vollebak Vollebak has spent the last two years building the third version of its 100 Year Hoodie, and the result is a piece of outerwear that can combat every element on Earth. The 100 Year Hoodie is constructed from a three-layered fabric originally developed for the elite military. Whether you run into rain, wind, snow or fire, this hoodie has you covered on your roughest excursions. Taking over 40 weeks to make, this hoodie is designed to last for the rest of your life. Plus, with a soft and warm engineered fleece, it also keeps you comfortable while staying protected. It offers a water repellent membrane, fireproof outer shell and four front pockets with giant two-way zippers, so it doubles as the toughest jacket you\u2019ve ever owned, too. Price: $495 SHOP NOW Hunter Gardener Rain Boots These aren't as tall as typical Hunter boots, but they work just the same. Plus, they're giving me "I'm tending to the garden I started during the pandemic" vibes, making them practical for actual yard work and light rain alike. Price: $115 SHOP NOW Yema Rallygraf Michel Vaillant Watch The newest mecaquartz -powered racing chronograph from French watchmaker Yema is dedicated to the legendary driver Michel Vaillant. He's literally legendary as the fictional main character of a French comic series that started back in 1957. With a very 1970s motorsport theme and a cool story, it might feel like something the character would wear but will also look great in with real, modern life \u2014 and is reasonably affordable, to boot. Price : $399 SHOP NOW Arvin Goods Classic Knit Beanie Beanies are the best. They corral unkempt hair, keep your ears warm, and your head from bearing the brunt of a swift, sudden, winter wind. This one by Arvin Goods comes in a nice linen marl, which works in winter but looks especially nice in fall (which we're about to begin). Use the code GEARPATROL20 to save 20 percent at checkout. Price: $30 $24 (w/ code GEARPATROL20 ) SHOP NOW Private White V.C. This is the kind of coat you invest in now, regret a few weeks later, and then love for the rest of your life. Why? Well, it's expensive. And what's there to love? A lot: a modern, oversized fit, the woven cashmere-wool construction, the natural horn buttons, the cotton sateen liner, the RiRi zip pockets on the inside, and the notch lapel. Price: $1, 600 SHOP NOW Zenith Chronomaster Original Online Edition Watch We're big fans of just about every version of Zenith's Chronomaster collection of retro reissues. While many have gotten creative with colors, resulting in very contemporary-feeling designs, this example has a more traditional and familiar look. The signature tricolor, overlapping subdials here are matched to the same colors for the minutes/seconds track around the dial \u2014 a first for the brand. This particular model is available exclusively online. Price : $8,400 SHOP NOW Garbstore x Porter Sacoche Hour Bag Fanny pack not for you? Tote bag too much? Garbstore and Porter's collaborative Sacoche Hour Bag blends the best of both, resulting in a carry-all that has enough room for the things you'd usually put in your pockets but not much more. Impossible to weigh down, easy to wear. Price: $250 SHOP NOW Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Watch If Audemars Piguet is known for something besides its iconic Royal Oak sport watch lines, it's probably its elegant perpetual calendar watches. Here they combine in a new configuration with a titanium case and the signature waffle-style dial texture in blue. A prestige watch when it only tells the time, the addition of a highly complicated in-house movement from the celebrated brand about doubles its price. Elegant as ever, all that complicated clockwork that tracks calendar data even down to leap years fits in a case that's 41mm wide and just 9.5mm thick. Price : $80,000 SHOP NOW Corridor Acid Plaid Made in India by the brand's partner workshop, this Corridor flannel is constructed from heavyweight cotton in a color they call "Acid Plain - Coastal Lichen." Price: $185 SHOP NOW Alpina Startimer Pilot Quartz Chronograph Big Date Watch Alpina always offers bang for buck in its high-quality Swiss sports watches, the latest of which joins its Startimer pilot watch collection: With a quartz movement, it's able to offer complications that cost into the thousands when executed in mechanical movements for well under a grand. The new watches feature both chronograph and big date functions \u2014 the latter referring to a large date display delivered by a separate disc for each digit, allowing the display to be larger and easier to read. Price : $1,084 SHOP NOW Vinny's Le Club Oxblood Polido Vinny's new loafer is an eclectic collage of materials and references. There's the snaffle bit reminiscent of Gucci's horse bit, a lightweight Vibram lug sole, and Oxblood leather. These are heftier and less dressy than most other loafers. Price: $285 SHOP NOW Bell & Ross BR05 GMT Watch Every brand, it seems, needs an "integrated-bracelet" luxury sport watch in its stable, and Bell & Ross's is the BR05. Rather than the usual aviation and other tool-watch themes of Bell & Ross's signature square case, the BR05 is meant simply for fashionable urbanites. Add to that a travel theme and GMT complication with a fourth hand for tracking another time zone in 24-hour format, and you've got the new BR05 GMT. Price : $4,900+ SHOP NOW American Trench Ventile Field Jacket This green ventile jacket was finished with a DWR coating, making it nearly as durable against rain and snow as the waxed version. There are clear military and Maine references here, and it's also plenty dressed-up. Price: $549 SHOP NOW Berd Vay'e America\u2019s PasTIME Sculpture If you're a fan of horology and baseball and high-end art \u2014 and have a few grand to toss around, we've got just the thing for you: Berd Vay'e has teamed up with watch retailer Danny Goldsmith and Major League Baseball Chicago Cubs\u2019 player Ian Happ on a limited-edition sculpture. Berd Vay'e's approach of artistically suspending watch parts in clear plexiglass here takes the form of a 17-inch baseball bat. Only 20 examples will be available. Price : $4,000 SHOP NOW Our Lady of Rocco Knit Polo Chef Mario Carbone, of Carbone fame, made his own clothing line. It debuted via GQ this week, and, well, we're impressed \u2014 and, I guess, not surprised. The spaghetti-and-sauce spot tickles the right sensorial triggers in a typical brain: it's good-looking, the food's warm, well-done, and the people there are of a certain... celebrity, real or imagined. Our Lady Rocco, the line, serves fancy hats, sweatsuits, matching cotton sets, and polos. We picked the polo, which is made from waffle-stitched merino wool. Price: $225 SHOP NOW Panerai Luminor Marina Carbotech Blu Notte Watch Like the brand's many steel watches that come in endless variations, Panerai's range of Carbotech watches in a lightweight carbon material is ever expanding. Measuring 44mm, this new version features the brand's in-house automatic movement and matches the black case to a blue sunburst dial. Just as the Zenith above, it's exclusively available online from Panerai. Price : $13,900 SHOP NOW Aesop Othertopias Fragrances Aesop may be known for being a high-end skincare brand, but those in the know will also be fans of its fragrances. The Australian brand's latest release in the nose department is a trio of scents dubbed Othertopias. The collection includes the spicy Miraceti, the ocean-like Karst and the woodsy Er\u00e9mia. Made by Aesop's long-term fragrance partner Barnab\u00e9 Fillion, each scent is meant to help transport you to a different olfactory landscape whether it's the boat, the shore or the wasteland. Price : $195 SHOP NOW